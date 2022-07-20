America's Cheapest Data Plan...

Do Apple iPads Have USB-C?

By Michael Grothaus •  Updated: 07/20/22 •  4 min read
Tablets

Most iPads have USB-C in 2022, but still, one doesn’t.

Wondering do Apple iPads have USB-C? It’s a common question, especially as the connection standard has become ubiquitous across a range of devices. While Apple has been, generally, slow to adopt USB-C, the company was also one of the first major tech giants to put the I/O connection on a flagship product.

Back in 2015, Apple introduced the then all-new MacBook and it included the company’s first USB-C port on a device. But it took years for Apple to start adding USB-C to its other devices and some, like the iPhone, still does not support USB-C?

But what about iPads? Here’s everything you need to know about USB-C and Apple iPads.

What Is USB-C?

USB-C is a type of input/output (I/O) connector found on many devices in 2022. The first devices with USB-C began showing up in late 2014 and early 2015. As the name USB-C suggests, it’s related to the USB plug that came before it (which was known as USB-A). 

USB-C has a number of advantages over USB-A, however. The biggest advantages come from its physical shape. USB-C is much smaller than its predecessor, so you can put a USB-C port on thinner devices – like smartphones – where in the past there was no way you could put a USB-A port on a smartphone due to its thickness (that’s why prior to USB-C, many Android phones used micro-USB ports).

Another big advantage of USB-C is that it is orientation agnostic. That means there is no “right” way to plug it in. That’s opposed to USB-A, which required the user to plug it in right side up. But with USB-C, you can plug it in any way you want. In this respect, USB-C is similar to Apple’s Lightning port, which is orientation-agnostic, too.

What Devices Have USB-C?

In 2022, USB-C can be found on thousands of devices. Most Android smartphones now come with a USB-C port, as do Android tablets. And most computers – PC and Macs – have USB-C ports too. That means many accessories, like printers and scanners, now also have USB-C connections, as do other devices like digital cameras and the like.

All Macs Apple currently sells have USB-C ports as well. It’s also rumored that Apple’s iPhone will have USB-C ports starting in 2023 and its AirPods Pro case will have a USB-C port starting in 2022.

But what about Apple’s other major device category – the iPad?

Do iPads Have USB-C?

The iPad is Apple’s line of tablets – and they are by far the most popular tablets int he world. Right now, Apple makes four primary types of iPads: the iPad Pro, the iPad Air, the iPad, and the iPad mini.

Some of these iPads have USB-C ports–and they have for a while. So which iPads are those? 

Of the iPads Apple currently sells in 2022, these are the models that come with a USB-C port:

As a matter of fact, the only iPad that Apple sells in 2022 that till has a Lightning port is the iPad. It’s very likely that the next generation of the base iPad will have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, too.

Michael Grothaus

Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.
