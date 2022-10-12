Here’s a quick guide on how to take screenshots on a Google Pixel phone – this method works on ALL current Pixel phones too…

Having the ability to take a screenshot on your phone is an essential tool. You can use screenshots for recipes, to save some information you’ve spotted on a webpage, or to save a picture for future reference.

But if you switch phones regularly, the process of taking a screenshot varies by manufacturer – each phone maker has its own specific way of doing it.

With Google’s Pixel phones, taking a screenshot is actually really simple – although there are plenty of different ways to do it. For most users, the simplest and quickest way to take a screenshot on a Google Pixel phone is as follows:

How To Take A Screenshot on Google Pixel Phone

Locate the image or web page you want to screenshot and make sure it is displayed as you want it on the Pixel’s display; Press the VOLUME DOWN button and the POWER button at the same time, you should hear a SHUTTER sound – this means the screenshot has been captured; The captured screenshot will now appear in your toolbar immediately, so you can use a cropping tool to edit it.

This is the simplest and most reliable method for taking screenshots on a Google Pixel phone. But because Google is Google and it likes to have multiple ways of doing a single, simple function, you can also use Google Assistant, Gestures, and Overview to capture screenshots as well.

Using Google Assistant To Take Screenshots

Because Google thinks Google Assistant is the future, it has built plenty of features and abilities inside its software, and one of them is the ability to take screenshots using Google Assistant. Here’s how it’s done:

Press and Hold the HOME BUTTON – it’s the circle at the bottom of your phone’s display that you use as the Pixel’s home button.

Click the Microphone Icon and say, Take A Screenshot.

Google Assistant will now screenshot whatever is on your phone’s display.

For this method to work, you will need to have Google Assistant’s “use screen context” function enabled.

You can also just say, “Okay, Google. Take a screenshot” to achieve the same result.

Using Gesture To Take A Screenshot on Pixel Phone

Google’s Pixel phones come with gesture support and, as you’d expect, you can use Gestures to take and capture screenshots on Pixel phones. Here’s how it works:

Swipe your finger up from the bottom of the screen and hold down.

Select which open app you want to screenshot and tap the “Screenshot” icon – it looks like a small phone.

Using Overview To Take A Screenshot on Pixel Phone

Google’s Pixel phones — from Android 11 onwards – come with Overview, a handy suite of tools that are designed to help you get stuff done faster on your Pixel phone. Overview does plenty of stuff, as you’d expect, and one of its features is the ability to take screenshots. Here’s how you take a screengrab on Pixel phones using Overview:

Tap the “Overview” button in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Select which open app you want to screenshot and tap the “Screenshot” icon – the one that looks like a small phone.

What’s The Quickest Way To Take A Screenshot on Pixel Phone?

When it comes to taking screenshots on Google Pixel phones, you have four core methods: the button combo, Google Assistant, Gesture, and Overview. Personally, I’d argue that only one method is actually worth bothering with, and that’d be the VOLUME DOWN + POWER BUTTON method.

This simple button combination for taking screenshots is the fastest method for capturing screenshots on a Google Pixel phone. It is the easiest to remember, and it is the least involved method too – all of the other ways require endless clicking and selecting things in menus.

If you want to take a screenshot on a Pixel phone, you want to do it quickly. You don’t want to have to open Google Assistant or Overview, and you certainly don’t want to have to remember a specific hand gesture. For the fastest screenshots on Pixel phones, use the VOLUME DOWN + POWER BUTTON method.

Where Are Screenshots Saved on Pixel Phones?

All of your screenshots will immediately appear inside your Pixel phone’s toolbar. From here you can quickly edit them and share them. Once you’ve taken a screenshot, edited it, and then sent it or saved it, it will be saved in your screenshots folder inside Google Photos.

If you want to locate all of your screenshots, past and present, simply open Google Photos and either search for screenshots or open the screenshots folder located inside Google Photos. The upshot of this storage approach is that all of your screenshots, as well as all of your other phones, will be accessible on any device you have Google Photos installed on, including your Smart TV, additional phones, tablets, and Nest Home devices.

