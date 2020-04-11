Wait, What!? No Google Pixel 4a XL Release in 2020?

The Google Pixel 4a will be a single release in 2020. There will not be a Google Pixel 4a XL, apparently – and that kinda sucks…

The Pixel 4a is expected to launch any moment now. But unlike last year’s Pixel 3a series, Google’s Pixel 4a range will feature just one phone – the Pixel 4a.

The news comes after a batch of leaks revealed the specs for the Google Pixel 4a, confirming many things like its SoC, its display size, its battery size, and its storage option (spoiler: you will have 64GB and 128GB options in 2020).

Why No Pixel 4a XL Release In 2020?

It appears as if Google is looking to make the Pixel 4a a “best of both worlds” device, negating the need for a larger model. The Pixel 4a will feature a larger display than the Pixel 3a (5.8in vs 5.6in) and the battery should be larger too.

Inside, you’re looking at the following specs for the Pixel 4a:

Plastic body

One size: 5.81-inches

OLED FHD+ (2340 x 1080) screen with hole punch

Snapdragon 730

3080 mAh battery and 6GB of RAM

64GB and 128GB models in Just Black and Barely Blue

18w charging, no wireless charging

12.2-megapixel single rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

New Google Assistant

Headphone Jack

Likely starting at $399

The idea here, it seems, is to simplify the buying options. Google will release the Pixel 5 during the backend of 2020 and having three handsets on the market could muddy the waters, so to speak. There is also talk of Google reducing the cost of the Pixel 5 too, making it more affordable and, therefore, more competitive.

If Google released a Pixel 4a XL, it would likely be too close in price to the cut-rate Pixel 5. For this reason, Google presumably nixed it in order to keep its Pixel 5 release relevant. In terms of differentiation, the Pixel 5 will feature a higher-spec CPU, most likely the Snapdragon 765G, and – most importantly – 5G, as well as an updated camera and perhaps even a third lens on the rear of the phone.

Still, though, I am kind of gutted that there won’t be a Pixel 4a XL option in 2020. As someone that has used a Pixel 3a XL for around 8 months now, I was looking forward to an update in 2020. The Pixel 3a XL is also now heavily discounted too, making it an excellent option for anyone that is looking for a cheap, performance phone that’ll get Android updates as soon as they’re ready.