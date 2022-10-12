How Much Are Google Pixel Phones? All Models Compared…

How much do Google’s Pixel phones cost? Are they cheaper than a phone from Samsung or Apple? Let’s find out by comparing the price of ALL of Google’s latest Pixel phones…

Google’s Pixel phone is now in its seventh generation with the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Over the years, Google has struggled – for a range of reasons – to capture any real meaningful share of the market, especially when compared to current leaders like Apple and Samsung.

There have been issues with earlier generations of Pixel phones, most hardware issues, but since the release of the Pixel 6, Google appears to have hit its stride: the phones look great, pack in brilliant specs and hardware, and they run some of the best cameras in the business.

With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, you have the second-generation of Google’s Tensor CPU powering everything along, an intensely unique industrial design that is accentuated by Google’s visor-style camera module, and some of the most advanced photography tools in the business with things like Google’s Magic Eraser Tool and Night Sight.

If you’re thinking about switching over to a Pixel phone, you might be wondering how much they cost. For starters, the main thing you need to know is that Google’s Pixel phones – even its Pro models – are significantly cheaper than Apple and Samsung’s flagship models, as you can see below in the table.

This makes a Pixel phone an excellent option for anyone that wants bleeding-edge technology without the crippling $1000+ price tag. Let’s quickly go over how much Google’s Pixel phones cost – going back a few generations – and then we’ll outline which model you’ll want to go for right now.

Google Pixel Phone Price Comparison Table

Pixel Phone Model Price Pixel 7 Pro $899 Pixel 7 $599 Pixel 6 Pro $899 Pixel 6 $599 Pixel 5 $599 Pixel 5a $449 Pixel 4 $799 Pixel 4 XL $899

As you can see in the table, the way Google has priced its Pixel phones has varied massively over the last several years. The Pixel 4, for instance, started from $799 which is $200 more than the Pixel 7’s starting price. Neither the Pixel 4 nor the Pixel 4 XL sold well, however, and the #1 reason for this was Google’s very over-the-top pricing.

Starting with the Pixel 5, Google realized that if it wanted to sell a lot of Pixel phones it would need to get competitive on price. This is why there was a massive drop in the cost of a Pixel phone after the release of the Pixel 4. The Pixel 5 debuted for $599 and sold well and it is this price point that Google used on all of its proceeding models from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 7.

This price point – $599 for the basic model – undercuts both Apple and Samsung and has helped Google carve a small but growing niche for itself inside the UK and US phone market as more and more people wake up to the fact that they don’t have to pay close to 800 bucks for a decent phone anymore. Finger’s crossed Google sticks with this pricing from here on out…

What is The Latest Pixel Phone?

At the time of writing, Google’s latest Pixel phones are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 series got its official release date on October 13, 2022. The base model Pixel 7 starts from $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro starts from $899, making both models cheaper than Apple’s base model iPhone 14 and its flagship iPhone 14 Pro.

In fact, Google’s Pixel 7 Pro retails for the same price as Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus – and that phone isn’t even Apple’s flagship model, it’s just a slightly bigger version of the base model iPhone 14 which is effectively the same as 2021’s iPhone 13.

If you want the best possible performance and camera module, go with the Pixel 7 Pro. It comes with a triple-lens camera with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and the new 48MP telephoto lens that brings with it the most impressive zooming capabilities seen to date on a Pixel phone.

Is The Pro Model Pixel Worth It?

With general performance, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on a fairly even footing with respect to their CPU and GPU – they both run on Google’s 2nd gen Tensor chip. For value for money, the Pixel 7 is a great option for anyone that wants solid performance and a great camera for less than $600.

The Pixel 7 Pro is designed with power users in mind, those that would normally go for an iPhone 14 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. For this reason, the Pro model has more RAM and a slightly larger battery, as well as a higher-resolution display with a higher refresh rate, and a better camera too. But you will pay a $300 premium for accessing these.

SPEC PIXEL 7 PIXEL 7 PRO Displays 6.3-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) OLED at up to 90Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120×1440) LTPO OLED at up to 120Hz 5G support Yes Yes CPU Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128 or 256GB 128, 256 or 512GB Rear cameras 50MP wide-angle f/1.85;

12MP ultra-wide f/2.2 50MP wide-angle f/1.85;

12MP ultra-wide f/2.2;

48MP telephoto f/3.5 Front cameras 11.1MP f/2.2 11.1MP f/2.2 Battery capacity 4700mAh 5000mAh Water resistance IP68 IP68 Colors Snow, Obsidian, or Lemongrass Snow, Obsidian, or Hazel Size 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches 6.5 x 3.0 x 0.4 inches Weight 7.3 ounces 7.41 ounces

Still, even with the $300 premium for the Pixel 7 Pro model, it is still considerably cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. In fact, you can effectively go Pro with a Pixel 7 for the same price as a basic, entry-level iPhone 14 Plus model which starts from $899.

But with the Pixel 7 Pro, you’re getting 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz QHD+ OLED display, a triple-lens camera w/ 48MP telephoto lens, and a massive 5000mAh battery inside it. That is basically a whole lot more than you get for the same money with an iPhone 14 Plus. If you’re platform agnostic, the case for buying the Pixel 7 Pro over the iPhone 14 Plus is very strong indeed.

Similarly, if you’re feeling more conscious about your financial budgets for 2022, like a lot of people right now, the Pixel 7 is a great option because it is A) fairly cheap compared to Apple and Samsung, B) it packs in a great camera, and C) it has masses of power under the hood, thanks to Google’s second-generation Tensor chipset. I really, really like what Google has done with these phones, so I highly recommend both.

The best option for you will depend on your needs and wants and also your budget constraints. Whichever you go for, though, it’ll be hundreds of bucks cheaper than going with an iPhone or a Samsung phone…

