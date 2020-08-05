Do OPPO Phones Have A Bluetooth Issue? My OPPO Find X2 Pro Does…

I’ve been testing out the OPPO Find X2 Pro and it’s a truly great phone but it does seem to have some pretty weird Bluetooth connectivity issues…

Up until last month, I had yet to have the pleasure of using an OPPO phone. That all changed when the insanely powerful OPPO Find X2 Pro arrived on my doorstep. Eager to experience this beast of a phone, I had the handset set up and ready to go in record time.

During this period, I was also mid-way through my test of the Urbanista London true wireless earbuds, a fantastic pair of headphones that can more than give Apple’s AirPods Pro a run for their money. I was excited.

A great phone and a brilliant pair of wireless headphones. What more could a boy want?

Well, a reliable Bluetooth connection would be a good start. Using wireless headphones with a patchy or inconsistent Bluetooth connection is one of the most annoying things in the world. Your music cuts out randomly, podcasts stutter. It makes listening to anything a hellish experience.

At first, I thought it might be the Urbanista London headphones. I mean, they cost £120 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro retails for over £1000. Out of the two, I figured it HAD to be the headphones that were chucking issues. To test this hypothesis, I tested them on my iPhone XS Max and my Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

The headphones worked fine, leaving me with the depressing conclusion that it was the OPPO Find X2 Pro that was at fault.

OPPO Bluetooth Issues – Are They Common?

I went online to do some research, see if anybody else was experiencing the same thing. I found a couple of posts on Reddit and some miscellaneous articles about issues with Bluetooth connectivity on OPPO phones. Nothing about the OPPO Find X2 Pro though.

On older OPPO phones, users were complaining that Bluetooth was an issue following the roll-out of OPPO’s ColorOs 6 update. No one had a solution though – just turn off Bluetooth, restart the device and the headphones, and hope for the best. I tried this; it didn’t work.

Also: my OPPO Find X2 Pro is running Android 10 and ColorOS 7.1.

I also tested my Bose QC35 II’’s on the OPPO Find X2 Pro and experienced much the same as I did with my Urbanista London headphones: patchy audio, random cut-outs, complete crashes, and generally poor quality. Bizarrely, the volume was also super-low with the Bose headphones, even on the highest setting. Again, I have no idea why this was the case; both headphones worked fine on my iPhone and Pixel phones.

As of right now, this is incredibly frustrating. In order to listen to music, audiobooks, or podcasts on my phone I have to use the provided USB Type C headphones the OPPO Find X2 Pro ships with. Out of all the phones I’ve tested over the years, from cheap £200 phones to £1500 flagships, I have never had any issues with Bluetooth connectivity.

Could this issue be a hardware defect on the phone? Possibly. Could this issue be a major issue present on all OPPO Find X2 Pro units? Not likely; if that were the case the issue would be much more widely reported. As it stands, I cannot find any real reports of this problem online, though there is plenty of chatter about issues with older OPPO phones.

Had I bought this phone, for the princely sum of just north of £1000, and my Bluetooth headphones would not work, I’d be fuming. Having the ability to stream music, without issue, on a phone is like having running water in your home – it’s just something we expect and take for granted. It’s only when that privilege disappears that you start to appreciate how just one fault can ruin an otherwise amazing phone.

It’s during times like this that I really miss having a headphone jack…