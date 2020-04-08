The Google Pixel 3a XL is the Google Pixel 3a’s big brother, AKA the best selling Pixel phone of all time. The Google Pixel 3a XL is better though and it is now heavily discounted…

Do you like getting Android updates on time? Do you hate bloatware and custom Android skins? Do you like EPIC camera performance? Would you like ALL of this for less than $420? Well, now you can…

The Google Pixel 3a XL has been my daily driver for the past 9 months. During this time, the phone has excelled in nearly every area – from general overall performance to its battery life and camera.

And now you can pick up the Google Pixel 3a XL for less than $420.

That is an incredible deal. For my money, this kind of pricing makes the Google Pixel 3a XL perhaps the best value smartphone on the planet right now. The Google Pixel 3a XL is running the latest build of Android, and it’ll get Android 11 as soon as it launches later this year. Beyond that, you’ll also probably get Android 12 too.

Amazing Value For Money

I honestly cannot think of another phone that delivers this much value for money right now. Sure, you have your Xiaomi phones and cheaper OPPO handsets but with those, you will have to make concessions – most notably the software. OnePlus phones are about 2X the price of the Google Pixel 3a XL.

For less than $300, you’re getting the purest Android experience on the market, just as Google intended. You get a sizeable OLED display, a big battery, and, of course, Google’s brilliant camera technology that, while only a single lens shooter, produces truly excellent results in nearly all environments and settings.

Check Out The Google Pixel 3a XL’s Specs:

6-inch OLED display

1080 x 2160 at 400dpi resolution

Snapdragon 670 SoC

4GB of RAM

8-megapixel wide-angle front shooter

12-megapixel rear shooter

3,400mAh battery

That’s a pretty decent pile of specs and hardware right there. And while the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 are just around the corner, I’d still take the Google Pixel 3a XL very seriously – especially if you’re in the market for a cheaper alternative (the Pixel 4a will be either $399.99 or $499.99) and the Pixel 5 will start anywhere from $599 to $699.

And because the Google Pixel 3a XL is built and controlled by Google, you won’t ever have to worry about Android updates. As soon as Google pushes out an Android update or a security update or a patch for the camera that brings new features, you will be first in line to get it because you’re using a Pixel phone.

How Good Is The Google Pixel 3a XL?

Back in late-2019, I tested out the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. They were fairly decent handsets but I ended up going back to my Google Pixel 3a XL after Google recalled them.

And you know what?

It didn’t even feel like that much of a step backward. The Google Pixel 3a XL performs just as well where it counts and while the camera isn’t quite as fancy as the Pixel 4’s, it can still take equally impressive shots, as you can see below.

Google Pixel 3a XL Camera Samples

Bottom Line?

If you want a cheap phone that performs great, you basically have two options: buy an older, refurbished flagship (this will save you a lot of cash; potentially 40-70% versus buying new), or go with something like the Google Pixel 3a XL which is now discounted heavily ahead of the Pixel 4a launch.

Unlocked, the Google Pixel 3a XL can be had for $414.99 via Amazon. For that price, you’re getting A LOT of phone! Want flagship specs, as well as everything else the Pixel 3a XL has? Go with the Google Pixel 3 XL – it can be had for $335.95 (and that, again, is incredible value for money).