OPPO Find X2 Pro Review: 2020’s ULTIMATE £1000 Phone?

The OPPO Find X2 Pro is all out of bubblegum. It is here to kick ass and take names. And I’ve just spent a month testing it out – to say I’m impressed would be a major understatement…

OPPO Find X2 Pro Verdict – 97%

OPPO Find X2 Pro Pros:

Insane Performance

Top of The Line Specs

Stunning 120Hz OLED Display

512GB of Storage

Outstanding Camera & Video Performance

Massive Battery Life – It’ll Go All Day And Then Some

Flawless Design

TL;DR Verdict (A Quick Overview of The OPPO Find X2 Pro)

Up to now, for whatever reason, I’d not actually had the pleasure of using an OPPO phone. I knew all about the brand, and I’d read plenty about its previous releases, but it wasn’t until I got my hands on the OPPO Find X2 Pro, thanks to the guys over at Box, that I finally understood what all the hype was about…

The OPPO Find X2 Pro is a beast of a phone; it packs in 12GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 865 CPU, 512GB of storage, an insanely good OLED display, and a brilliant camera that is more than a match for the best mobile shooters on the market right now.

On paper and in reality, the phone is a monster to use and behold. Designed to give the Galaxy S20 Ultra a run for its money, the OPPO Find X2 Pro has caused me to seriously question my intent to get an iPhone 12 later this year.

The phone is gorgeous; it looks as good as anything released by Samsung and OnePlus, especially if you go with the vegan leather version – that is definitely the one to go with too; it looks freakin’ epic compared to the standard ceramic model which I have.

You have 5G as standard, a 120Hz display, and one of the best Android overlays I’ve used in years. Color OS, as its called, packs in tons of useful features, including things like a dedicated meditation app, as well as beautifully designed applications for the camera, app drawer, and overall file management.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro also has INSANELY fast charging capabilities; it’ll charge from dead to around 70% inside 10 minutes, thanks to its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging capabilities. And, unlike with iPhones or Galaxy Phones, you don’t need to buy the charger to unlock these speeds – OPPO includes everything in the box (as well as a protective case for the phone and a decent pair of wired USB Type C headphones).

Basically, if you’ve been thinking about picking up the OPPO Find X2 Pro but aren’t 100% sure, I can tell you that this phone is more than a match for anything from Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple. It is the most exciting phone I have tested in years; it has all the specs and performance you’d expect from a £1000 phone but it consistently over-delivers in little ways that make the phone just feel really special to own and use.

Full OPPO Find X2 Pro Review

Do you need more detail? No problem. What follows is my full review of the OPPO Find X2 Pro, where I’ll cover off things like design, specs, camera performance, and battery life in more detail.

Design

Dimensions: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm (Ceramic) / 9.5mm (Leather)

Display Size: 120 Hz 6.78″ AMOLED QHD+ True 1 Billion Colour Display

SIM-Slot: Single

Ports: 1x USB Type C

When most phones all kind of look the same, it’s tricky to stand out from the crowd. Pick up any flagship phone in 2020 and pop it in a case and you’ll struggle to tell what model it is from a distance of a couple of feet. OPPO has got around this issue in spectacular fashion with its decision to use vegan leather on the back of one version of its OPPO Find X2 Pro.

If you want a unique-looking phone that is way better looking than basically everything else on the market right now, go with the vegan leather OPPO Find X2 Pro – it looks amazing. My OPPO Find X2 Pro is the standard ceramic model and while it still looks great, it does lack the WOW factor of its leather-clad sibling. My advice? Go with the vegan leather version – you won’t regret it.

Visually, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is more or less all display from the front. On the rear, you have a rectangular camera module that sits vertically on the left-hand side. It protrudes ever so slightly but not enough to cause any issues. There’s no physical fingerprint scanner on the device; you either use Face Unlock or the in-screen fingerprint scanner. And do not fret, unlike most in-screen fingerprint scanners, the one inside the OPPO Find X2 Pro works great – way better than any other phone I’ve used.

The only break in the OPPO Find X2 Pro’s 6.7in OLED 120Hz display is the front-facing camera which is a small punch-hole that is located in the top left corner. It’s well placed, infinitely preferable to a notch, and it doesn’t really interfere in any meaningful way when you’re using the phone. In fact, I don’t actually notice it anymore, whereas with a notch you’re constantly aware of its presence.

Specs

Display: 120 Hz 6.78″ AMOLED QHD+ True 1 Billion Colour Display

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G (2.84 GHz, Octa-core 64-bit, GPU Adreno 650)

RAM: 12GB RAM 512GB Storage

Storage: 512GB Storage

OS: Android 10

Camera: 48MP Ultra Wide Angle IMX689 Sensor + 48MP Ultra Wide Angle IMX586 Sensor + 13MP Periscope Telephoto 10x Hybrid Zoom

Front Camera: 32MP with AI Beautification

Battery: 2 x 2130mAh (4260mAh capacity)

Fast Charge: 65W

Weight: 217g

Color Options: Ceramic Black, Orange Vegan Leather

Camera

Main Camera Specs: 48MP Ultra Wide Angle IMX689 Sensor + 48MP Ultra Wide Angle IMX586 Sensor + 13MP Periscope Telephoto 10x Hybrid Zoom

Front Facing Camera Specs: 32MP with AI Beautification

As you can see from the specs above, the OPPO Find X2 Pro’s camera is designed to keep up with the best shooters on the market. OPPO has succeeded in this goal too; the OPPO Find X2 Pro is better than the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11 Pro in many respects. And this is down to it using Sony’s new 12-bit IMX689 sensor with a large 1/1.4” size and 1.12-micron pixels.

You have a trio of sensors at your disposal on the rear, including a 13MP periscope camera that serves up 10x hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom. The focal length is not stated, but most resources online suggest it is around 5x of the main sensor’s – either way, this aspect of the camera module is outstanding. You can zoom in on objects miles away and snap detailed pics, free from noise.

There is no ToF lens aboard the Find X2 Pro, but it does use Sony’s IMX586 sensor (with an f/2.32 lens) for its 48MP ultra-wide camera. This is the lens you use for portrait shots and general images and it is very impressive. You have all the standard bokeh effects too, so you can really create some epic looking shots of your friends and family members.

With Night Mode, the OPPO Find X2 Pro isn’t quite as good as Google’s Pixel phones – it is better than the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20, however, so if you’re on the fence, and Night Mode is something you require, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is up there with the best of them, just below the Pixel camera.

With video recording, the OPPO Find X2 Pro does not have 8K recording, but that’s totally fine; right now 8K just feels like overkill for the most part. What you do get is some of the best 4K video recording capabilities I have seen on a phone to date. You can also activate the OPPO Find X2 Pro’s Ultra Steady mode which drops the quality to 1080p but creates the type of video content you get with a GoPro – this feature actually really impressed me. I tried it on a whim and was blown away by the results.

And if you take a lot of selfies, the OPPO Find X2 Pro has a camera on the front that is designed just for you – it’s a 32MP camera unit that features OPPO’s AI-drive beautification software that’ll iron out your wrinkles and make your skin look fresher. It works great too, and you can turn it on or off by degrees too in order to get a more “natural-looking” selfie.

Overall, what you’re looking at here is one of the best phone cameras on the market right now. The OPPO Find X2 Pro’s camera is better than Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro’s – it has more advanced features, performs better in low light, has better zoom, and images and video captured on the phone look better and have more detail packed into them. I didn’t realize just how good the camera was unlike I started using my iPhone 11 again; the Find X2 Pro wipes the floor with it in nearly every meaningful aspect.

The Software – Meet Color OS…

As someone that uses either iPhones or Google Pixel phones, I usually HATE custom Android skins. I find them annoying to use, I hate their quirks and odd ways of doing things, and I despise all the bloatware they come with. For this reason, when I booted up the OPPO Find X2 Pro, I was prepared for the worst but what I found was not what I was expecting…

Color OS is a very minimal affair; it doesn’t get in your face and it is beautifully designed, so much so that I held off downloading my usual Android launcher. Even the included apps, AKA bloatware, are actually rather useful and I found myself using them all the time. Here are a few highlights:

OPPO Relax – This app is a bit like Headspace, except here you get it for free. Geared towards helping you develop a regular meditation routine, OPPO Relax features loads of options when it comes to relaxing, ambient music, and guided meditation. It’s useful and a great place to start your journey into the world of mediation. I only wish it had some binaural beats too, then it’d be perfect.

This app is a bit like Headspace, except here you get it for free. Geared towards helping you develop a regular meditation routine, OPPO Relax features loads of options when it comes to relaxing, ambient music, and guided meditation. It’s useful and a great place to start your journey into the world of mediation. I only wish it had some binaural beats too, then it’d be perfect. Phone Manager – This handy little app helps keep your OPPO Find X2 Pro running in tip-top condition. Opening the app will present you with three clean options, simply hit the “run” button and the app will clear all your phone’s dead processes, freeing up more memory for optimum performance.

This handy little app helps keep your OPPO Find X2 Pro running in tip-top condition. Opening the app will present you with three clean options, simply hit the “run” button and the app will clear all your phone’s dead processes, freeing up more memory for optimum performance. Soloop – Soloop is OPPO’s intelligent video editor. With Soloop, you can quickly piece together footage captured on your phone, edit them, add filters and music, and then export to YouTube or Instagram. If you’re a fan of making videos on the move, Soloop is a great tool for creating and editing video content on your mobile.

But where Color OS really shines is in its consistent design. Usually, custom Android skins are seamless, they have wonky elements that spoil the flow of the user experience with weird design choices or colors. Apple’s iOS and Google’s pure Android experience do not have these issues; they flow and feel natural and organic. Color OS feels like this too, more so than Huawei, Samsung, and OnePlus’ Android overlays. And I did not expect this.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro runs OPPO’s Color OS 7 and this version, designed for Android 10, has been updated rather heavily. The visual look and feel of the software has changed dramatically; it’s now cleaner and crisper, looking a lot better as a result. It also has vastly improved memory management, so it runs more efficiently and uses less power.

And while it’s still not as nice as Android 10 running on a Pixel phone, it’s about as good as it gets with respect to software experiences outside of Google’s Pixel phones in the Android market place. I find Color OS 7 simple to use, I think it looks great, and it comes with a range of applications that are not only useful but actually really helpful – especially OPPO Relax and Soloop.

Battery Life

Internal Battery Specs: 2 x 2130mAh (4260mAh capacity)

As you’d expect from a battery this size, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is a very solid performer with respect to battery life. You can charge it overnight and then use it all day, with heavy on-screen time, and it’ll still see you through to bedtime.

Push it super-hard and you may need to top it up around 6/7 PM but this is no problem as it has 65W wired charging, so you can add around 70% additional charge inside 10 minutes. The 65W fast charging, which is powered by OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology, is utterly mind-bending; I’ve never had a phone that could charge up this fast.

To say it’s useful would be a massive understatement. All phones should be able to do this; it just makes life so much easier. You never worry about battery life because a quick 5-minute charge will basically give you enough juice to get through the rest of the day. Leave it longer and you’ll have a fully charged phone inside 20 minutes.

You simply cannot do this with iPhones or Samsung’s phones. And that really does have to change in 2021 because it is one of the most useful features a phone can have…

OPPO Find X2 Pro Verdict – Should You Buy This Phone?

Whichever way you slice it, if you’re looking at buying a £1000 phone, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is hard to ignore – even when you’re talking about phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It has these phones matched or beat in most respects, and it delivers way more value for money in certain areas – most notably its design and its camera technology.

The battery life is brilliant, it has 65W wired fast-charging, is 5G capable, and it has one of the best OLED displays I have ever experienced – even when compared to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra. And that phone takes some beating in the display department. Given a choice between the OPPO Find X2 Pro and the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11 Pro, I think I would almost certainly go with the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

I love the way it looks, the camera and its technical components, as well as its software and editing tools, are outstanding, it charges insanely quickly, and it has more power under the hood than you’ll ever need. This is basically what ALL £1000 flagships should look and function like. I just wish more people were aware of OPPO, so they could experience what I have been enjoying for the past month or so.

I really do not want to give this phone back. And if you want to get one for yourself, make sure you check out ALL the latest OPPO Find X2 Pro deals – you can pick from hundreds of offers and plans.