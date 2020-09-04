If you’re interested in picking up the OPPO Find X2 Pro, the 5G-capable phone is now available to buy in the UK – here’s all the latest and best deals from EE, Vodafone, O2, and for those looking to finance the phone and buy it outright…

Best OPPO Find X2 Pro Deals (UK Phone Networks)

Save

Things To Keep In Mind…

Save

As you can see, while some of the plans are unlimited, there are caveats – Vodafone limits download speeds on all but the most expensive plan (Unlimited Max). Vodafone Unlimited offers unlimited data, but it is capped at 10Mbps. The cheapest option, Vodafone Unlimited Lite, limits speeds to 2Mbps. Obviously, you’ll want to avoid the Lite plan like the plague. O2’s plans are all 36 months, and EE’s are kinda pricey.

Which would I go for? I’d probably go with EE’s Essential Plan w/ 10GB of data per month; it offers the most bang for your buck.

Another option, one that’d work out cheaper in the long run, would be to buy the OPPO Find X2 Pro outright and then use a retailer’s finance plan to spread the cost of the phone over 12-24 months. Once you’ve done this, you could pick up an Unlimited SIM-only plan for as little as £15 to £20 a month.