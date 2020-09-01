Apple Plans on Selling 80 MILLION iPhone 12 Units In 2020

Apple is not being slowed by the pandemic with the iPhone 12. As the well-connected tech reporter Mark Gurman reports from the Bloomberg news portal, Apple has ordered 75 million 5G iPhones from its suppliers. Overall, Apple expects to be able to sell 80 million units of the new 5G-capable iPhone 12 models by the end of the year.

Apple and its manufacturing partners usually ramp up production weeks before the launch of new iPhones – which are usually presented in the fall. According to Mark Gurman, it was similar in 2020, although production processes stalled due to the corona crisis. In April it was said that Apple could start mass production in the summer, but only in limited numbers.

According to Gurman’s sources, Apple is said to have commissioned the production of components for up to 75 million iPhones. The 2020 targets would coincide with those from 2018, which can be seen as an optimistic sign for Apple’s planned iPhone sales.

To achieve the production targets of 75 to 80 million units, assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry – also known as Foxconn – is said to have recruited new employees for its main iPhone campus in Zhengzhou.

iPhone 12 Comes In Four Models

Apple plans to present a total of four iPhone 12 models this year, two of which will be in the basic and two more high-end areas. Rumour has it that all of them will be equipped with OLED displays: The two basic versions will be equipped with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screens. The Pro devices should come with a 6.1-inch and a large 6.7-inch display.

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price $699, $799 $799, $899 $999, $1,099, $1,299 $1,099, $1,199, $1,399 Display 5.4in OLED 6.1in OLED 6.1in OLED (10-bit colour) 6.7in OLED (10-bit colour) Processor A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB Camera 12MP wide and ultra-wide 12MP wide and ultra-wide 12MP wide, ultra-wide, telephoto + LiDAR 12MP wide, ultra-wide, telephoto + LiDAR Design Aluminum, smaller notch Aluminum, same size notch Stainless steel, same notch Stainless steel, same notch

Gurman once again confirms that the iPhone 12 models should have a new design with square edges and thus be aligned with the look of the iPad Pro. The high-end devices will probably have a stainless steel frame, while the basic models have aluminium sides. Instead of the dark green colour variant of the iPhone 11 Pro, a dark blue colour option should come.

iPhone 12 Pro Model To Be Released Later

According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to launch the standard versions of its 2020 generation of models earlier than the Pro devices. Apple recently officially confirmed that all models will appear later this year. It is currently believed that Apple will even postpone its traditional September event to October to introduce the iPhones.

What Apple Could Present In The 2nd Half Of 2020

However, Apple could not let September pass without new announcements. Because in addition to new iPhones, the group has planned further revelations for the second half of the year. A new generation of the Apple Watch and a new iPad Air in the iPad Pro design should be expected.

In addition, the group could create a new, smaller Homepod and Airpods Studio the first over-ear headphones with active noise. Likewise, Apple is reportedly working on a new generation of the Apple TV set-top box with a faster processor for better gaming performance and new remote control.

Despite Delayed iPhones: iOS 14 Comes In September

While the new iPhones will probably only appear towards the end of October or even in November, owners of an iPhone 11 or older should be able to prepare for the major update to iOS 14 as early as the end of September.