iPhone 2020 Models (Leaked): Four Distinct iPhone 12 Options

Apple will release four iPhone 12 models in 2020, according to leaked information – here’s what you need to know…

iPhone 2020 Models: The iPhone 12 Line-Up

iPhone 12 (5.4in) – This handset will be Apple's new base-model, adding in a smaller option for those that want something more portable than the current iPhone 11. At 5.4in, the iPhone 12 base model is the smallest iPhone Apple will have released in years.

iPhone 12 (6.1in) – This model is a straight-up replacement for Apple's iPhone 11. It features the same size display. Expect it to retail for the same price as last year's model.

iPhone 12 Pro (6.1in) – The iPhone 12 Pro is the "more portable" flagship option inside Apple's 2020 iPhone range. The phone will feature much the same specs as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but it will feature a markedly smaller display.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7in) – The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the out-and-out flagship for Apple's 2020 iPhone range. It will have the best camera, the biggest display, and the biggest battery. It will also cost the most as well; expect prices to start from around $1200.

How Do We Know This?

Apple’s iPhone 12 range won’t launch until the end of 2020. But there has been a slew of leaks recently. The most recent – via Jon Prosser – confirmed that there would be four models (the four listed above).

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized! Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯 Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀 Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

Prosser also started that Apple is confident it can get these phones out before the end of the year, despite the current status of the globe’s markets and production centers.

Obviously, these are “leaks” and you need to treat them accordingly. No one will know what Apple’s 2020 iPhone range will look like until Apple announces it – all we can do in the meantime is speculate using the best possible information. And sources like Prosser and Ming-Chi Kuo are two of the best in the business when it comes to iPhone leaks.

iPhone 12 Range: Key Points & Updates For 2020

We already have a pretty extensive post on all the current leaks and rumors surrounding Apple’s iPhone 12 range. If you’re only just starting to look at iPhone 12 stuff, though, there are a few key areas where Apple will improve the breed in 2020. And they are as follows:

5G – The biggest thing about the iPhone 12 range is that they will all run 5G connectivity. This isn't a massive deal now, as 5G isn't widely adopted just yet. But as we move into 2021, the demand for 5G will increase as carriers begin rolling out their respective services. If you want to use 5G anytime soon on an iPhone, you will need to buy an iPhone 12 handset.

Updated Cameras – Apple will likely make some pretty tasty updates to the iPhone 12's camera tech and ISP. LiDAR will make its way to the iPhone, only on Pro models, though, following its debut on Apple's iPad Pro 2020. Beyond this, expect tighter software, improved image quality, and better video. It won't be leagues better than the iPhone 11, but there will be noticeable improvements.

New A14 SoC – Apple's next-generation A14 SoC will be a big deal simply because all of Apple's new SoCs are big deals. Not only is Apple's A-Series CPU the most potent on the planet right now, but it is constantly evolving to bring more features and abilities to the iPhone. The A14 CPU will be no exception, so expect some monumental shifts in performance over the iPhone XS and iPhone X.

Less Notch – According to leak CAD designs and insider information, Apple will greatly reduce the size of the notch on the iPhone 12 range. How small will the notch be? No one knows for sure – but you can expect a 30-40% reduction at the very minimum.

Smaller Models – Last year we had three iPhone models to choose from and they were all fairly large. Apple has obviously done some market research and figured out that at least some of its users want smaller iPhones. For this reason, it appears that Apple is bringing a second base model iPhone 12 into the mix – and it has a small(ish) 5.4in display, making it the most portable option in the entire 2020 range.

And Then There’s The iPhone 9 (AKA The iPhone SE 2020)

Apple is also expected to launch a cheaper iPhone model in mid-2020 prior to the launch and release of the iPhone 12 range. This phone is either called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE (2).

No one knows for sure right now but all sources seem to agree that this phone is coming to market. It’s an interesting turn of events, either way. I’d certainly be interested in a $399.99 iPhone!

If all of the above pans out as expected, it’ll mean Apple will have five new iPhones on market by the close of 2020: the iPhone 9/iPhone SE (2); the iPhone 12 (5.4in); the iPhone 12; the iPhone 12 Pro; and, finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Pretty crazy, right? I mean it wasn’t so long ago that Apple only released one new phone every 12 months!

