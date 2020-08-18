iPhone 12 Prototype Leaked Online: Shows All 4 Models…

Apple will introduce the iPhone 12 series in the next few weeks. This should consist of four devices in three different sizes. Thanks to a blog post by 9to5mac, new dummy pictures show what the whole handset could look like.

iPhone 11 Series v iPhone 12 Series

Apple is expected to introduce a 5.4 inches, two 6.1 inches and one 6.7 inches iPhone 12 models. Two of the devices will enter the race as cheaper iPhone 11 successors, while the other two will be presented as Pro versions.

The current iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max measure 5.8 and 6.5 inches diagonal, the successors then get up to 0.3 inches bigger. The iPhone 12 Pro measures 6.1 inch – like the current iPhone 11. The Max version grows by 0.2 inches and will measure 6.7 inches.

The display of the Pro series is of higher quality, with Super Retina XDR, True Motion and 10-bit colour depth, the normal iPhone 12 series brings a slightly improved version of the OLED display currently used on the iPhone 11.

iPhone 12 Handset Dummy Images

Now pictures of dummy handsets that 9to5mac received have been published. These show the iPhone 4-like design up close. Die-hard fans know that such images always appear shortly before the market launch. The images themselves were submitted to the US blog by HaAppelistim.

We have uploaded some of the pictures below. A summary of all rumoured specs can be found.

iPhone 12 Specification

Leaked data iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Display 5.4 inch Super Retina OLED from BOE 6.1 inch Super Retina OLED from BOE 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED from Samsung, 10 bit, 120 Hz ProMotion 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR OLED from Samsung, 10 bit, 120 Hz ProMotion CPU Apple A14 Apple A14 Apple A14 Apple A14 Memory 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB Storage 128, 256GB 128, 256GB 128, 256, 512GB 128, 256, 512GB Casing Aluminium Aluminium Stainless steel Stainless steel camera Dual cam Dual cam Triple cam and LIDAR sensor Triple cam and LIDAR sensor Modem 5G 5G 5G 5G Price (US dollars) $649, $749 $749, $849 $999, $1,099, $1,299 $1,099, $1,199, $1,399

The camera remains the main difference between the Pro models: the iPhone 12 has the double camera as it was already on the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 Pro has, in addition to the three lenses, the LIDAR sensor, which was used for the first time in the iPads Pro.

The new sensor is logical in the top models of the iPhone, as Apple is increasingly relying on AR as a future technology. With the new sensor, the distance measurements of the surrounding room are much more precise, a crucial condition for most AR applications.