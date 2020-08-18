iPhone 12 Prototype Leaked Online: Shows All 4 Models…

by | 18/08/2020 11:30 am
This blog post may contain affiliate links

by | Aug 18, 2020 | News

Apple will introduce the iPhone 12 series in the next few weeks. This should consist of four devices in three different sizes. Thanks to a blog post by 9to5mac, new dummy pictures show what the whole handset could look like.

iPhone 11 Series v iPhone 12 Series

Apple is expected to introduce a 5.4 inches, two 6.1 inches and one 6.7 inches iPhone 12 models. Two of the devices will enter the race as cheaper iPhone 11 successors, while the other two will be presented as Pro versions.

The current iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max measure 5.8 and 6.5 inches diagonal, the successors then get up to 0.3 inches bigger. The iPhone 12 Pro measures 6.1 inch – like the current iPhone 11. The Max version grows by 0.2 inches and will measure 6.7 inches.

The display of the Pro series is of higher quality, with Super Retina XDR, True Motion and 10-bit colour depth, the normal iPhone 12 series brings a slightly improved version of the OLED display currently used on the iPhone 11.

  • Save

iPhone 12 Handset Dummy Images

Now pictures of dummy handsets that 9to5mac received have been published. These show the iPhone 4-like design up close. Die-hard fans know that such images always appear shortly before the market launch. The images themselves were submitted to the US blog by HaAppelistim.

We have uploaded some of the pictures below. A summary of all rumoured specs can be found.

iPhone 12 Comparison
  • Save

iPhone 12 5.4in
  • Save

iPhone 12 Series
  • Save

iPhone 12 Specification

Leaked dataiPhone 12iPhone 12 MaxiPhone 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro Max
Display5.4 inch Super Retina OLED from BOE6.1 inch Super Retina OLED from BOE6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED from Samsung, 10 bit, 120 Hz ProMotion6.7 inch Super Retina XDR OLED from Samsung, 10 bit, 120 Hz ProMotion
CPUApple A14Apple A14Apple A14Apple A14
Memory4GB4GB6GB6GB
Storage128, 256GB128, 256GB128, 256, 512GB128, 256, 512GB
CasingAluminiumAluminiumStainless steelStainless steel
cameraDual camDual camTriple cam and LIDAR sensorTriple cam and LIDAR sensor
Modem5G5G5G5G
Price (US dollars)$649, $749$749, $849$999, $1,099, $1,299$1,099, $1,199, $1,399

 

The camera remains the main difference between the Pro models: the iPhone 12 has the double camera as it was already on the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 Pro has, in addition to the three lenses, the LIDAR sensor, which was used for the first time in the iPads Pro.

The new sensor is logical in the top models of the iPhone, as Apple is increasingly relying on AR as a future technology. With the new sensor, the distance measurements of the surrounding room are much more precise, a crucial condition for most AR applications.

Comments
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap