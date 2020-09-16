Apple Watch SE Compatibility: Is YOUR iPhone Supported?

The new Apple Watch SE is now official. It’s cheaper than normal, hence the SE branding, and in this guide, we’ll explore what iPhone models the Apple SE is compatible with – from the iPhone 5s to the iPhone 11 Pro…

The Apple Watch SE is now official. Prices start from £269 (GPS-only) and top out at £319 (GPS + Mobile Data). The new Apple Watch runs on watchOS 7, features Apple’s Retina display, and is 30% larger than the Apple Watch 3.

You also have two size options for the Apple Watch SE – 40mm and 44mm.

So far, so good, right? Indeed! But what iPhone models are compatible with the Apple Watch SE? Apple’s prior Apple Watch releases supported iPhone models all the way down to the iPhone 5s.

But with the Apple Watch SE that all changes…

Which iPhone Models Support Apple Watch SE

Save

The Apple Watch SE is ONLY compatible with iPhones from the iPhone 6s and up. You will also need to be running iOS 14 too. If you have an older iPhone, say, the iPhone 5s or iPhone 5, the Apple Watch SE is not supported.

iPhones That Work With Apple Watch SE

99.9% of current iPhone users shouldn’t run into any problems with the Apple Watch SE. The vast majority of iPhones in circulation right now are made up of the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11, as well as the newer iPhone SE 2020.

Plenty of people still use the iPhone 7 range models too, but very few users are still rocking an iPhone 6 or lower. If you are using an iPhone 6 or lower, and you want to use an Apple Watch, you’ll have to update to a newer device.

You can view all the latest deals for Apple’s iPhone here – and remember: you now have cheaper options in the form of the iPhone SE 2020 and older models like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple Watch SE Colors – What’re Your Options?

Save

The Apple Watch SE is available in the following color options:

Silver

Rose Gold

Black

Apple Watch SE Strap Colors:

Cream

Deep Navy

Inverness Green

Kumquat

Charcoal

Cream

Red

These are the basic band color options for the Apple Watch SE; you can design your own too if none of the above are to your liking. This can be done via Apple’s website when you purchase the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE Dimensions

How big is the Apple Watch SE? Exact dimensions for the Apple Watch SE area as follows:

Apple Watch SE 40mm Dimensions:

Height: 40mm

Width: 34mm

Depth: 10.4mm

Case Weight (GPS): 30.49g

Case Weight (GPS + Cellular): 30.68g

Apple Watch SE 44mm Dimensions:

Height: 44mm

Width: 38mm

Depth: 10.4mm

Case Weight (GPS): 36.20g

Case Weight (GPS + Cellular): 36.36g

What About Battery Life?

Exact details about the Apple Watch SE’s battery life were not disclosed at launch but most sources seem to agree that the Apple Watch SE will use the same size battery as the Apple Watch Series 5.

And that means around 18 hours of battery life for the Apple Watch SE. And if you missed the keynote event, you can catch up on the entire Apple Watch SE launch in the video below.

Apple didn’t really talk about the Apple Watch SE’s battery life at launch. Instead, it discussed performance (and how much better the Apple Watch SE is than the Apple Watch Series 3).

Here’s what Apple said at the launch:

“With the S5 System in Package (SiP) and a dual-core processor, Apple Watch SE delivers incredibly fast performance, up to two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3. The Digital Crown with haptic feedback generates incremental clicks with an extraordinary mechanical feel as it is rotated. Apple Watch SE features the latest speaker and microphone, which are optimized for better sound quality for phone calls, Siri, and Walkie-Talkie,1 along with Bluetooth 5.0.”

Interested in picking up the Apple Watch SE? Check out all the latest deals right here – prices start from as little as £269…

Image Credit