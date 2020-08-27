The iPhone XS is still a solid phone to purchase even in 2020. With the amazing deals we have on offer from the best network providers, you are guaranteed to find a deal for you.

Unbeatable iPhone XS Deals & Offers

Is the iPhone XS Worth Buying in 2020?

The Apple iPhone XS (pronouced 10S, not excess) looks identical to the iPhone X which was released back in 2017. Looking at it you might not think much has changed but it is what has been changed on the inside that matters.

You may think the iPhone XS is outdated but you will be surprised that it is still a powerful smartphone. Thanks to the A12 Bionic processor, at time of release the iPhone XS scored an overall speed of 11,420 in the Geekbench test. This beats the iPhone X (10,357) and the OnePlus 6 (9,088). For the non-geeks among us – the iPhone XS opened Fortnite in 20.8 seconds, Pokemon Go in 4.9 seconds and the racing game Asphalt 9 in 6.17 seconds.

According to consumer reports, with the help of the A12 chip, the iPhone XS delivers a well-improved battery life on its predecessors and puts it on par with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

It is worth nothing that the A12 is no longer Apple’s newest chipset. It has since been bettered by the A13 Bionic which is used in the iPhone 11 Series. However, the A12 still outmatches most rivals.

If you like to keep your iPhone for a number of years, you are safe in buying the iPhone XS. Apple doesn’t advertise this information but one of the iPhone XS’ key features is that the device will continue to receive software support for years to come.

Software support includes major OS upgrades and a constant stream of bug fixes and security patches.

As a comparison, Apple has announced that the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus (2015) and original iPhone SE (2016) will not receive the iOS 13.6.1 update in Aug 2020 meaning they had a lifespan of 4-5 years.

For more detailed information on whether the iPhone XS is worth buying still, check out our indepth breakdown: Is The iPhone XS Actually Worth Buying in 2020?

iPhone XS Full Specification

Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm

Weight: 177g

Display: 5.8in Super Retina OLED 1125 x 2436 pixels

SoC: Apple A12 Bionic

Memory: 4GB of RAM

Storage: 64GB, 256GB & 512GB

Sensors: Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Camera (Front): 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm

Camera (Rear): 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS;

12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

iOS: 13.6.1, released August 12, 2020

Colors: Space Gray, Silver, Gold

In terms of camera functionality, the iPhone XS has dual 12MP cameras that have bigger and deeper pixels that let in up to 50 per cent more light in to the shot without sacrificing the sharpness of the end photo.

It also benefits from a Smart HDR mode which rivals some DSLR cameras. Apple confirmed that this makes for faster sensors, an enhanced ISP and advanced algorithms. You can also use Depth Control, allowing you to tweak the depth of field after you shoot a portrait photo.

Main Features Of iPhone XS

What A Great Display

One of the best smartphone screens on the market, According to DisplayMate. The 5.8 inch OLED screen offers a brighter display with more pixels and greater colour accuracy than any other iphone display before it. It even rivals the newer iPhone 11 display which is only LCD.

The larger screen offers a perfect viewing experience for those that like to watch TV/movies, plaay games or even get work done. It is a great alternative to carrying around an iPad. The device also provides amazing viewing angles, making it easy for you to carry out tasks while outside.

Find The Best iPhone XS Deals

If you shop around you can always find a better deal but this takes time and patience. Thats why we included a deal generator at the top of this post. Using this helpful tool you can compare deals from all the major networks and suppliers. You can even narrow your search down by amount of data, upfront cost and monthly budget. Let us do the hard work for you, then all you need to do is decide on the colour iPhone XS that best suits you.

