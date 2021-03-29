Best Place To Sell iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus? READ THIS FIRST…

Where can you sell your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus and how much will you get for your iPhone 8? Here’s a detailed guide on the best place to sell iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus phones in 2021 and beyond…

If you have an older iPhone that you want to get rid of or turn into cash, the quickest way to do this is to sell it to an online phone recycling company. These types of companies will buy iPhones in all types of condition from perfect to broken and not working.

But not all phone recycling companies are equal; some are A LOT better than others. And because recycling and selling phones is such big business, you have quite a few not-so-great-or-trustworthy companies operating in the market.

You’ll want to avoid these, for obvious reasons. But what company should you use to sell your old iPhone? I’ve already done a pretty comprehensive review of SellCell, our current #1 pick for the best place to sell your old iPhone.

SellCell isn’t a recycler, per se, but what it does it really cool: it compares hundreds of offers from hundreds of phone trade-in companies to find you the best price possible for your old iPhone (or Android phone).

And this takes the headache and uncertainty out of conducting hours of research, looking at deals from multiple phone recycle companies on your own time. SellCell is quick, easy to use, and will help you find the best price possible for your iPhone 8 – or any other iPhone model.

You can find out how much you’d get for your phone in seconds – just use this tool.

You own your iPhone outright, so it is yours to do with as you please. You’re not limited to any one company to sell the phone. You could even use something like Facebook Marketplace or eBay to sell the phone – this option gives you complete control over the price.

However, you will have to deal with the buyer if something goes wrong. And you also have to be honest on these types of platforms. You cannot list an iPhone as “good as new” when it has scratches and cracks and has been used for three or more years.

Similarly, with a recycler program – well, with the good ones anyway – you can sell an iPhone even if it is in terrible condition and/or not working. You could try and do this on Facebook Marketplace, but I don’t think anyone would buy a broken iPhone.

For peace of mind and simplicity, I’d keep it locked to a dedicated phone recycler company. That way, you know you’re dealing with a specialist company, you know you’ll get your money, and you will not have to deal with the buyer.

All you have to do is wipe your iPhone and send it off to the agreed address, one provided by the recycler company. Once you’ve done this, and the phone has arrived with the recycler, your account will be debited with the agreed funds.

Obviously, the amount of money you get for your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus will depend on its condition. The better the condition (and the higher the storage), the more cash you’ll get for it. And this brings us nicely to our next point…

What is a Used iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus Worth?

You’re not going to get mega bucks for an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. The simple reason for this is that these phones are now pretty old. They’re still good phones, but they’re old phones. And old phones don’t fetch as much money as newer models.

Here’s a quick breakdown on what you can expect to get for your iPhone, based on the model. It is an approximation derived from multiple checks for each model. If you want an exact valuation for your iPhone, you’ll have to answer a selection of questions relating to its condition.

iPhone Model Potential Worth (Good Condition) iPhone 12 Pro Max $1010 iPhone 12 Pro $896 iPhone 12 Mini $573 iPhone 12 $652 iPhone 11 Pro Max $671 iPhone 11 Pro $602 iPhone 11 $478 iPhone XS Max $408 iPhone XS $358 iPhone XR $280 iPhone X $280 iPhone 8 $185 iPhone 8 Plus $264 iPhone 7 $123 iPhone 7 Plus $187 iPhone 6s Plus $124 These Prices Are Based on Approximations. To Get An Accurate Price, Use This Tool – It Will Compare Thousands of Options

Make Sure You Do This Before You Sell Your iPhone

You now have a pretty good idea about how much your iPhone 8 (or iPhone 8 Plus) is worth. But even when you find the perfect deal for selling your iPhone 8, there are a couple of things you need to do before sending it off.

The first and most important is backing up your iPhone and wiping your iPhone. You do not want the recycle company or the person that buys your phone having access to your data – that would suck.

Before you do anything, back up your iPhone, transferring all of its data to someplace secure, and then perform a factory reset of your iPhone 8.

Once you’ve done these two things, your iPhone will be ready to ship out to the recycling company you chose. Some companies will send out a package to you first. This package will contain a sleeve or container for shipping your phone safely. This is standard procedure, so just follow the instructions provided in the kit when it arrives.

Not all recycling companies do this, but most do in my experience. All you now have to do is follow the packaging instructions and post the phone to the designated address. Once the phone arrives at the recycle companies depo, your money will be debited into your account.

Also, if you have more than one iPhone – or other tech products you no longer use – you can sell these two. You can find out how much you’d get for them by using this tool to get a free quote on their value.

