iPadOS 16: All The New Features, Release Date, & Supported Devices

Here’s everything we know about the iPad’s upcoming operating system–iPadOS 16.

Up until recently, the iPad and the iPhone ran the exact same operating system. However, beginning in 2019, Apple launched a dedicated operating system for the iPad called iPadOS.

iPadOS looks virtually identical to iOS and works almost the same way. But iPadOS contains some iPad-specific features that are not supported in iOS. These include features like mouse and trackpad support, Sidecar, and Universal Control.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPadOS 16 this year with additional features limited to the iPad. Here’s everything we know about iPadOS 16 so far…

iPadOS 16: Release Date

iPadOS 16 will be previewed at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference on June 6, 2022. WWDC 2022 is expected to see the unveiling of macOS 13, iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 as well.

The keynote takes place on Monday, June 6, and developers will likely get immediate access to the developer beta of iPadOS 16 when the keynote ends.

After the developer beta launches, Apple should launch an iPadOS 16 public beta within weeks. However, the final gold master version of iPadOS 16 that ships to consumers isn’t expected until the usual September timeframe.

iPadOS 16: Supported Devices

Currently, iPadOS 15 supports a ton of iPads – ones going back to the iPad Air 2 from 2014. It also supports the iPad mini 4 from 2015. However, it’s likely that iPadOS 16 could drop support for those two oldest supported devices due to their aging processors. The iPad Air 2 has the A8X processor and the iPad mini 4 has the A8 processor. While amazing in the day, A8-series chips are now pretty archaic.

If Apple does drop support for the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4 in iPadOS 16, then we expect the following iPads to support the new operating system:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPadOS 16: Features

Right now even less is known about what iPadOS 16 will bring than iOS 16–and there’s not much known about the iPhone’s next operating system at this time.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says iOS 16 will feature revamped notifications, so that is a feature we can likely expect to see in iPadOS 16 as well.

As for a complete user interface refresh? That’s reportedly not on the cards for iOS 16, so don’t expect a UI overhaul in iPadOS 16 either.

What may be a new feature specific to iPadOS 16 is an overhauled multitasking interface. The Multitasking features of iPadOS currently include things like Split View and Slide Over. However, we don’t know what these new multitasking features will entail, specifically.

We’ll keep this article updated as new leaks emerge about iPadOS 16.

