iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Air (2020) – Which Is The Better Tablet?

For the last few years, the iPad Pro has been Apple’s top dog tablet. Its incredibly powerful processor, rear camera setup, and beautiful all-screen design just blew away the offers of Apple’s other iPads, which were still stuck with a physical home button.

But with the introduction of the iPad Air (2020), the iPad Pro has some SERIOUS competition. Both iPads now feature all-screen designs–though they go about achieving that in completely different ways. But how else do they compare? Let’s find out.

iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Air (2020) Quick Comparison

Design

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, it also includes support for the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase). It comes in silver or space grey.

iPad Air (2020) – The iPad Air (2020) features an aluminum body. It features Touch ID built into the side power button and supports the Apple Pencil 2. It also supports the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase). Finally, it comes in silver, space grey, green, rose gold, or sky blue.

Winner? Draw – Both iPads look nearly identical. They both feature all-screen designs, but they go about it in different ways. The Pro uses Face ID, while the Air uses Touch ID built into the power button.

Displays

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) comes in two models: an 11in model with a 2388 × 1668 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch, or 12.9in model with a 2732×2048 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch. The display are Pro Motion displays

iPad Air (2020) – The iPad Air (2020) sports a 10.9in 2360 × 1640 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro wins here for a few reasons. First, the iPad Pro gives you the option of two display sizes–each of which are larger than the iPad Air. Second, those displays are Pro Motion displays, which means they are capable of 120Hz refresh rates, which are much better for gaming and video applications.

CPU/Processor

iPad Pro (2020) – the iPad Pro (2020) features the A12Z chipset. The A12Z has an 8-core graphics processor, which enables advanced augmented reality features.

iPad Air (2020) – the iPad Air (2020) features the A14 Bionic chipset.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – You wouldn’t think it, but technically, the A12Z is still the faster and more powerful chip. Its additional core offer improved graphics support for advanced augmented reality features.

Camera

iPad Pro (2020) – the 2020 iPad Pro features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide system, which can shoot in 4K HD, and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera module also has a built-in LiDAR sensor, which enables new augmented reality content creation features.

iPad Air (2020) – The iPad Air (2020) features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear single-lens 12MP Wide camera. It can shoot 4K HD video, too. However, it lacks a LiDAR sensor.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – The dual-lens rear camera system is far superior. It also features that LiDAR scanner, enabling better low-light photos and advanced augmented reality applications.

Storage Options

iPad Pro (2020) – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

iPad Air (2020) – 64GB or 256GB

Battery Life

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

iPad Air (2020) – The iPad Air (2020) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

Winner? Draw – The battery life is identical in both iPad models.

Price

iPad Pro (2020) 12in – 128GB $999, 256GB $1099, 512GB $1299, 1TB $1499 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

iPad Pro (2020) 11in – 128GB $799, 256GB $899, 512GB $1099, 1TB $1299 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

iPad Air (2020) – 64GB $599, 256GB $749 (add $130 on for the cellular model).

Verdict?

Look–you probably guessed this already from the name–but the iPad Pro is still the technically better iPad. That “Pro” gets you a dual-lens rear camera system, a LiDAR scanner, and Face ID. It also offers a better CPU and way more storage options. And, yes, technically its all-screen design sports the better display to, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

All that being said, for most people considering between the two, the iPad Air is going to be the much better option. It’s much more affordable for one–but you still get the same all-screen design. It also supports the same new trackpad Magic Keyboard case as the iPad Pro. The iPad Air even has some advantages the iPad Pro does not–notably, five gorgeous color options.

But at the end of the day, while the iPad Pro is the better tablet–it’s really only better if you take advantage of all it has to offer–and not many users besides those in the professional graphics and video content creation fields will do that. For everyone else, the iPad Air is the one to get.

iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Air (2020): Specs

Here are the specs for the iPad Pro (2020):

Display: 11in 2388 × 1668 pixel at 264 pixels per inch or 12.9in 2732×2048 pixel at 264 pixels per inch; True Tone display; Wide color display, ProMotion technology.

Colors: Silver or Space Grey

Storage: 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB

Processors: A12Z Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide, 4k HD camera with Quad-LED True Tone flash

Size: 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 5.9 mm (12.9in) or 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm (11in)

Weight: 641 grams (12.9in) or 471 grams (11in)

Speakers: 4

Other: Face ID, LiDAR Sensor, USB-C, Apple Pencil version 2 support, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio support

And here are the specs for the iPad Air (2020):

Display: 10.9in 2360 × 1640 pixel at 264 pixels per inch; True Tone display; Wide color display

Colors: Silver, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue, or Space Grey

Storage: 64GB or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Cameras: front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear 12MP Wide 4K HD camera

Size: 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 6.1 mm

Weight: 458 grams

Speakers: 2

Other: Touch ID, USB-C, Apple Pencil version 2 support, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio