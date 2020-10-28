iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – Which Should You Get?

Apple’s 2020 iPhone series has arrived. The new lineup features four phones: the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro max. For many people, the iPhone 12 will be the phone that most hits the “sweet spot.” It’s got a beautiful, big display and powerful CPU, while also being a reasonable cost–for an Apple flagship, that is.

However, some people who would buy an iPhone 12 without thinking may first want to take a serious look at the biggest iPhone Apple has ever made: the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You’re not only getting a bigger display. The Max has one major advantage over the iPhone 12. But just what is it? And how do the two phones compare overall? Read on…

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a glass and aluminum body. The aluminum frame of the iPhone 12 features flat edges–a callback to the design of the iPhone 4. And the glass used on the iPhone 12 has also received an upgrade. Called Ceramic Shield, it’s 4x more drop-resistant than previous iPhones’ glass.

iPhone 12 Pro Max – The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a glass and surgical-grade stainless steel body. The stainless steel is much shinier and, frankly, looks sleeker, than the aluminum frame on the iPhone 12. It also features Ceramic Shield glass, which is 4x more drop-resistant than previous iPhone glass, too.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro Max – The stainless steel frame use look more elegant. Plus the color options are more refined. And that “Pacific Blue” of the Max looks way better than the iPhone 12’s “Blue” color.

Displays

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features an OLED Super Retina XDR display that is 6.1in and has a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution.

iPhone 12 Pro Max – The iPhone 12 Pro Max features an OLED Super Retina XDR display that is 6.7in and has a 2778 x 1284-pixel resolution.

Winner? Draw – It’s true the Pro Max has the bigger display, but for all other intents and purposes, the display tech in the two phones are nearly identical.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 12 – the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 12 Pro Max – the iPhone 12 Pro Max features the A14 Bionic chipset, too.

Winner? Draw – You wouldn’t think they would, but both the Pro Max and the regular iPhone 12 have the exact same processor.

Camera

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a 12MP selfie camera on the front. On the rear of the device you get a dual-lens camera setup. That includes a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra wide lens setup, which features a 2x optical zoom out.

iPhone 12 Pro Max – The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 12MP selfie camera, too. But the rear camera is a triple-lens system. That includes a 12MP wide, 12MP ultra wide, and 12MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom in and 2x optical zoom out. The Pro Max also supports Apple’s new Apple ProRAW file format. And it includes a LiDAR scanner for better Night mode shots.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro Max – ThePro Max candidly beats the iPhone 12 here. The triple lens system is nothing short of amazing. And that LiDAR scanner means your low light pics will be much clearer.

Storage Options

iPhone 12 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 128, 256, or 512GB

Battery Life

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 gets you 17 hours of battery life. It features wireless charging with Apple’s new MagSafe tech.

iPhone 12 Pro Max – The iPhone 12 Pro Max gets you 20 hours of battery life. It features wireless charging with MagSafe tech, too.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro Max – You get an extra three hours of battery life.

Price

iPhone 12 – The 6.1in iPhone 12 costs $799 (64GB) and $849 (128GB) and $949 (256GB).

iPhone 12 Pro Max – The 6.7in iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $1099 (128GB) and $1199 (256GB) and $1399 (512GB).

Verdict?

Both phones are incredible for their respective classes. Each features 5G support, the A14 Bionic chipset, nearly all-day battery life, and wireless charging with MagSafe.

However, the Pro Max has better industrial design thanks to its stainless steel frame. It’s color options are also superior. But the real reason the Pro Max win is because of its amazing rear camera array. The triple lens system hand idle beats the dual lens system found on the iPhone 12. That telephoto lens is something travelers are really going to enjoy. And with that new LiDAR scanner, the Pro Max will take vastly superior Night Mode shots.

Of course, the Pro Max cannot beat the iPhone 12 on price. The iPhone 12 is vastly cheaper. But the good news also, is, you don’t have to choose only between the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple also makes the iPhone 12 Pro, which is the same size as the iPhone 12, but features the better camera found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s something to keep in mind, anyway.

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 12:

Display: 6.1in OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 164 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging with MagSafe, IP68 waterproof (6m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 12 Pro Max:

Display: 6.7in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2778 x 1284-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 228 grams

Storage: 128, 256, or 512GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide, and 12MP Telephoto. 2.5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out. LiDAR Scanner.

Battery: Up to 20 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (6m)