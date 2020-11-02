Best Black Friday iPhone XR Deals

Looking to pick up an iPhone XR? Check out these EPIC Black Friday iPhone XR deals first – you’ll save a packet

Black Friday iPhone XR Deals

Is The iPhone XR Worth Buying In 2020?

If you’re not fussed about 5G or having the latest camera tech, and you just want a modern-looking iPhone with killer performance, the iPhone XR is well worth a look in 2020.

The iPhone XR will get iOS updates for years to come – well into the late-2020s – and its chipset, Apple’s A12 CPU, is still massively powerful. You also get things like FACE ID and Apple’s latest build of iOS – iOS 14.

Launched in 2018, the iPhone XR was replaced by the iPhone 11. The iPhone XR, however, has been Apple’s best-selling iPhone of late – it sold more than the iPhone X, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 11.

This is why Apple is keeping the phone around; it knows some of its customers love value for money and just want a reliable, affordable iPhone that has a modern, all-display design.

If you’re looking to save some money in 2020, and you don’t need or want 5G, the iPhone XR is a great option – it’s cheaper than the iPhone XS and iPhone 11, as well as the iPhone 12, and it still looks and functions great.

In fact, Apple’s A12 chipset is so powerful it is more than a match for the current most-powerful Android phones on the market, even now, three years after its release.

With storage, you have three options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB – the higher the storage, the higher the price.

Most people will be fine with 64GB or 128GB. If you want to take a lot of pictures and videos, and you download a lot of media to your device, go with the 256GB model.

iPhone XR Specs:

Weight: 194g

Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm

OS: iOS 12

Screen size: 6.1-inch

Resolution: 1792 x 828

CPU: A12 Bionic

Storage: 64/128/256

Rear camera: 12MP

Front camera: 7MP

Colors: Blue, White, Black, Yellow, Coral, Red

Resistance: IP67

How Does The iPhone XR Compare To iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 costs more because it has a dual-lens camera on the rear and updated internals. The iPhone 11 runs on Apple’s A13 CPU which is more powerful than the iPhone XR’s A12.

Both phones look almost identical, however, so most people won’t be able to tell the difference. The iPhone 11 was an incremental update over the iPhone XR, adding improvements to the camera department and overall performance.

For power users, or those that want a newer, more potent iPhone, go with the iPhone 11 – it is now cheaper thanks to the release of the iPhone 12.

For most users, however, the iPhone XR will be more than enough: it looks as good as it did when it first launched, it has great specs and hardware, and it will be getting iOS updates for years to come.

For anyone looking for a cheap way to get inside Apple’s ecosystem, the iPhone XR is easily the best way to do this. Unlike the iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone XR is a large phone with a big display, making it better for web browsing and media.

You also have FACE ID instead of TouchID too, so logging into your phone is even quicker.

The iPhone XR is a classic model, loved by millions of people, and it will be a good long while before this phone is forgotten about and put out to pasture.

If you buy the iPhone XR today, it will still be fully functional and receiving updates by 2025. This is the #1 reason why people buy older iPhone models: Apple’s software support is unparalleled in the mobile space.

The company really does know how to look after its customers.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Is The iPhone XR Still Worth Buying In 2020? Yes, the iPhone XR is still a great phone. This is why Apple still sells it. If you’re not fussed about 5G and want to save money on your next phone, the iPhone XR is a great option. It has great specs, it looks identical to the iPhone 11, and it will get iOS updates until well into the late-2020s.

Q: What Size is The iPhone XR's Screen The iPhone XR has a 6.1in LCD display. The exact dimensions for the iPhone XR are as follows: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm

Q: What Colors is The iPhone XR Available In? The iPhone XR comes in a range of colors. Here’s a breakdown of all the iPhone XR color options for 2020: Blue White Black Yellow Coral Red

Q: Is The iPhone XR Cheaper Than The iPhone 11? Yes, the iPhone XR is cheaper than the iPhone 11. Prices for the iPhone XR start from £599.99 and you can pick one up on contract from £28 per month with no upfront cost.