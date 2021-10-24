Does The iPad Have MagSafe?

by | 24/10/2021 1:01 pm
iPhones and Macs have MagSafe. What about the iPad?

Wondering does the iPad have MagSafe? It’s a common question especially since all types of Apple products have MagSafe. And it’s no wonder why. MagSafe is an incredible technology that makes charging your device so much easier. Here’s what you need to know.

Which iPhones Have MagSafe
What Is MagSafe?

MagSafe is Apple’s name for its magnetic wireless charging technology. But let’s back up a second and unpack that “wireless” part.

Plenty of Android smartphones and Apple iPhones support “wireless” charging. But it’s not true wireless charging as the device needs to be in physical contact with some kind of charging pad in order to receive power.

The “wireless” bit is a bit misleading then. Because the charging pad needs to be connected by a wire to a power outlet. By “wireless” manufacturers mean you don’t have to physically plug in a cord to charge your phone – you can simply lay it on a charging pad, which charges up the phone via conduction (physical touch).

A common wireless charging standard is Qi, which is what both Android phones and iPhones use. However, traditional wireless charging can be hit or miss…

That’s because, in order to get the best, fastest charge, a device like a phone needs to be placed precisely on the charging pad to its receptor coils line up with the coils in the charging pad. If the coils are misaligned your phone will charge more slowly or not at all.

This is where Apple’s MagSafe comes in.

MagSafe adds magnets around the charging coils in the iPhone, so when that iPhone is placed on a MagSafe charging pad, it will snap into perfect alignment on the pad, ensuring a proper placement and optimal charging speed.

MagSafe Isn’t New

Apple added MagSafe charging technology to the iPhone 12 series in 2020 and the new iPhone 13 series also has MagSafe tech. But MagSafe isn’t a new feature for Apple.

Apple actually introduced MagSafe almost 15 years ago. Back then MagSafe was in MacBooks and it allows the power cord to snap into place on the MacBook when brought near it. But the real advantage of MagSafe on a MacBook was that if you tripped over the cord, the MagSafe power cord would detach, sparing your MacBook from crashing to the ground.

Apple started eliminating the MagSafe power cord from MacBooks over six years ago, but they’ve recently bought the tech back to the new MacBook Pros

What Apple Devices Have MagSafe?

MagSafe is built into a host of Apple devices now. Here are all the iPhones that have MagSafe:

And here are the MacBooks that Apple currently sells that have MagSafe:

  • 2021 14in MacBook Pro 
  • 2021 16in MacBook Pro 

MagSafe is also found in select AirPods. Apple also sells a range of MagSafe accessories. Particularly Apple makes MagSafe battery packs for the iPhone and MagSafe wallets that snap onto the back of a MagSafe-compatible iPhone.

Accessory makers also leverage MagSafe into their own products. For example, MagSafe has proven to be very popular in car mounts, so when you get into your car you can just MagSafe snap your iPhone into the dash holder.

iphone 12 magsafe battery pack
Does The iPad Have MagSafe?

No. No iPad Apple sells in 2021 has MagSafe. MagSafe is only available on iPhones and MacBooks. However, there are rumors that some 2022 iPads could feature MagSafe. However, for now those are just rumors. 

Frequently Asked Questions

