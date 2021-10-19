Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro Has Headphone Jack, Card Reader & MagSafe...

Apple’s new MacBook Pro for 2021 features the company’s new M1 silicon – either the M1 Max or M1 Pro – and all the ports you thought had gone extinct on Apple’s MacBook line of computers…

It doesn’t seem like five minutes since Apple unveiled its first M1-powered Macs. But here we are, basking in the wake of its second-generation of the CPU – the M1 Pro and M1 Max. And these aren’t just arbitrary updates, either. Apple has MASSIVELY increased the power of its custom silicon to dizzying heights.

The OG M1 chip was already pretty potent, but Apple’s new M1 Max and M1 Pro are leagues ahead of the M1 chip found inside its Mac mini and iMac. Apple says GPU performance is 100% better on the M1 Max than the M1 and around 40% faster with respect to CPU performance. If true, those metrics are insane.

New MacBook Pro 2021 Configurations

Apple announced two MacBook Pro models, a 14in and a 16in. Both models are available with either the M1 Max or M1 Pro chipset. Prices start at $1999 for the 14in MacBook Pro and $2499 for the 16in MacBook Pro. Both models support up to 64GB of unified memory.

Apple even showed how the new MacBook Pro computers did against some of the most powerful Windows laptops on the market right now. According to Apple’s data, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro machines are orders of magnitude more powerful than the most potent Intel-powered PCs.

Apple Brings Back SD, HDMI, & Headphone Jack To MacBook Pro

If you’ve used a MacBook – any of the models – during the past several years, you’ve probably already made peace with the fact that its I/O was appalling. Apple removed the SD card reader a while back, and HDMI, and the headphone jack. Most assumed these ports were gone and never coming back.

But in a huge turn of events, Apple has brought back a myriad of ports to the MacBook Pro, including the SD card reader, the headphone jack, MagSafe, and even HDMI. Apple said it has been “listening” to its users’ complaints and feedback and, after much soul-searching, concluded that most users wanted these features brought back.

And in the most un-Apple move in Apple’s history, the company ACTUALLY listened to customer feedback and brought back all the ports that have been so sorely missed on recent MacBook releases. I mean, the fact that it has a headphone jack is cause for celebration, let alone the return of the SD card reader, MagSafe, and HDMI.

Save

Save

Save



We set out to create the world’s best pro notebook, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max — a game-changing combination of phenomenal performance, unrivaled battery life, and groundbreaking features. The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, an advanced 1080p camera, and a sensational six-speaker sound system, all in a stunning new design. The new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook we’ve ever built. Apple

Apple’s MacBook Pro Key Performance Updates With the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro enables: Up to 3.7x faster project builds using Xcode.

Up to 3x more Amp Designer plug-ins in Logic Pro.

Up to 2.8x faster computational fluid dynamics performance in NASA TetrUSS. Featuring the 16-core GPU in M1 Pro and the 32-core GPU in M1 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro transforms graphics-intensive workflows with: Up to 9.2x faster 4K render in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 13.4x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 5.6x faster combined vector and raster GPU performance in Affinity Photo with M1 Pro, and up to 8.5x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 3.6x faster effect render in Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio with M1 Pro, and up to 5x faster with M1 Max. Both M1 Pro and M1 Max are supercharged with a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing users to enjoy faster ML tasks, including: Up to 8.7x faster object tracking performance in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 11.5x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 7.2x faster scene edit detection in 1080p ProRes 422 video in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Up to 2.6x faster performance when selecting subjects in images in Adobe Photoshop.

You can now pre-order the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max via Apple’s official web store.

And check out Do AirPods Have MagSafe?

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.