Which iPhone 13 Has The Best Battery Life? The Results ARE In…

Apple’s iPhone 13 range is here. But which iPhone 13 has the best battery life? Let’s find out…

When it comes to battery life, bigger is still very much better. If you want solid, reliable battery life, you need to go with a phone that packs in a massive battery.

Modern phones like Apple’s iPhone 13 run a plethora of advanced technology, things like 5G and CPU-intensive applications, and most users are glued to their screens all day long. For this reason, battery life has never been more important.

Especially after the iPhone 12; its battery life sucked compared to the iPhone 11, so Apple has something of an uphill struggle with the iPhone 13. Above everything else, Apple had to bring the iPhone 13’s battery life back in line with the iPhone 11’s.

Thankfully, Apple succeeded with this: the iPhone 13 range has great battery life across the board, thanks to Apple implementing larger batteries inside the phones. But which iPhone 13 model has the best battery life? Let’s find out.

Which iPhone 13 Has The Best Battery Life?

As noted above, all of Apple’s iPhone 13 models boast improved battery life – even the iPhone 13 Mini. Apple says – and this has been reflected in real-world tests – that the iPhone 13 Mini will last around 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 mini.

Similarly, the iPhone 13’s battery life is now very much back in line with what you got on the iPhone 11, meaning it will last all day long with heavy usage and not require a top.

But if you want the iPhone 13 model with the best battery life, you’ll have to go with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It features a 4353mAh battery, the biggest ever fitted inside an iPhone. This makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max the best for battery life by a considerable margin – it’ll go all day long and then some.

How Good is The iPhone 13 Pro Max’s Battery Life?

With a battery as large as the one Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max runs, you’re looking at some of the best battery performance ever on iPhone. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will run with its screen on, constantly surfing the web over 5G for over 12 hours. The iPhone 12 for comparison could only manage 8 hours.

Similarly, the iPhone 13’s battery performance is up massively too: it will do over 10 hours in the same test versus the iPhone 12’s meager 8 hours. The OnePlus 9 Pro is still better, however, with impressive near-13 hours of battery life during our intensive battery test.

The iPhone 13 Pro fared slightly worse than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it did just shy of 12 hours, but that is to be expected. It uses a smaller battery, after all. Still, that is a massive gain over the iPhone 12 Pro which only managed 10 hours in the same test.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible. Greg Joswiak, Apple

iPhone 13 Battery Size Breakdown By Model

iPhone Model Battery Size (mAh) iPhone 13 3227 mAh iPhone 13 Mini 2406 mAh iPhone 13 Pro 3095 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max 4353 mAh iPhone 13 Battery Size By Model

iPhone 13 Updates List iPhone 13 gets trickle-down updates from iPhone 12 Pro; it now runs the same 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.6 aperture as 2020’s iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13’s new ultrawide camera also has a faster f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view, as well as sensor-shift stabilization technology.

All iPhone 13 models feature Cinematic Mode; this technology will automatically transition focus in real-time which will make all the phones in the range better for shooting video. Apple used a parody of Knives Out to demonstrate how Cinematic Mode works.

The iPhone 13 range features a smaller notch. The notch on the iPhone 13 is 20% smaller than it was before.

iPhone 13 has better 5G performance than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13’s connection to 5G networks is faster, according to Apple, and it will support more than 200 carriers in over 60 countries by the end of 2021.

The iPhone 13 features Apple’s new A15 CPU. Apple says the new A15 chipset, while still a 5nm SoC, is 50% faster than its nearest competitor (the Snapdragon 888), although these claims have not been tested yet.

The A15 chipset features two new high-performance cores and four new high-efficiency cores.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max Updates List All of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models feature new 120Hz Super Retina XDR screens with improved brightness (up to 1000nits).

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in the following colors: graphite, gold, silver, and a new light blue.

All three cameras have been updated inside the iPhone 13 Pro lineup; you have better low light performance, thanks to larger sensors, a wider aperture for the ultra-wide lens, and 3x zoom for the telephoto lens. Night Mode is now supported on all three lenses too.

The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max now feature a new macro lens that’ll let you shoot objects from just 2cm away. All of Apple’s Pro models now feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

The Pro models also get Cinematic mode but will also benefit from Apple’s new ProRes technology. You can film in 4K up to 30fps with the iPhone 13 Pro models and, with ProRes, a higher quality video format, you can then edit in more detail after footage has been filmed.

All iPhone 13 Pro models get an extra tier of storage, 1TB – this is likely down to its use of ProRes.

Apple has improved the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro’s battery life; the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.