Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Worth It? My Two Cents…

The PROS and CONS of buying a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is one of the most expensive phones on the planet right now…

With its eye-watering price tag, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most divisive phones on the market right now. The foldable Android phone, arguably the best in its class, retails for almost $2000 and is, for all intents and purposes, probably what the future of mobile phones looks like.

But Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Worth It?

I’m going to come in here with a controversial point of view. I do think the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is worth it, yes – but there’s a catch. If you’re the type of user that wants a multi-use device, something that doubles as a phone and a tablet, as well as a computer, thanks to Samsung’s DEX software, then, yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is well worth it.

Samsung markets the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 as an innovative, foldable device – that’s the USP that is focussed on in the marketing. But I think this does the phone a disservice; the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is more than just a foldable phone: it is a device that has the potential to replace two of your existing devices, tablets, and laptops, and it is also a phone too.

Three Devices In One: A Phone, A Tablet & A PC/Laptop Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G It Ain't Cheap, But It Is Still The Best... If you can stomach the price, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has the biggest potential screen on the market right now. Fully opened, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G’s screen is almost 8 inches – that’s bigger than the iPad mini! You also get access to the best spec on the market, a killer quad-lens camera, and one of the best and most advanced displays ever produced. Save VIEW DEALS Learn More

Getting three devices in one makes the almost-$2000 price tag a lot more palatable, especially when you factor in that DEX is now extremely useful in certain user-cases. Hell, I run my entire business online and go definitely do everything I need to do via DEX. For this type of user, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 does make a lot of sense – especially if you don’t want to invest in a new laptop or PC.

Who should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 then? If you have an ancient laptop and an out of date tablet and you’re due an upgrade on your phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could well be worth a look. Yes, it is massively expensive. But for certain types of users, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could replace both your tablet and your laptop and, in this respect, actually save you some money.

And that’s before we even get the specs inside the phone, which are positively insane – even by 2020’s usual standards. Here’s a quick breakdown of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2’s specs:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Specifications List:

Weight: 282g

Dimensions (Unfolded): 159.2 x 68 x 16.8mm

Dimensions (Folded): 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9mm

Display size: 7.6-inch / 6.2-inch

Resolution: QXGA+

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Pixel density: 373ppi

Software: Android 10, OneUI 2.5

Chip: Snapdragon 865 Plus

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear cameras: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP

Front cameras: 10MP + 10MP

Battery: 4,500mAh

IP Rating: Not waterproof

As you can see, you’ve got all the latest bells and whistles aboard the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – from support for 5G to 120Hz refresh rates on the display. With the display, you’re looking at almost 8 inches in size when completely unfolded and 6.2 inches when it’s closed. Both modes are usable too, so you can easily run the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in both configurations which makes it dual-use and handy for situations where you need a smaller display.

You also have 256GB of internal storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 4500mAh battery that provides all-day usage (even with heavy usage). The main event, however, is the display. Samsung has massively improved the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2’s display over its predecessor’s – it is now bigger and has smaller bezels and this makes it a vastly superior device for viewing media and content.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Camera Setup – Is It Any Good?

12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm

Because of the form factor, you’d think the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s camera set up would suffer. But this is not the case. Take note, Microsoft! The Galaxy Z Fold 2’s camera performance is one of the best you’ll find inside a smartphone; Samsung’s triple-lens 12MP cameras are brilliant in all settings, producing natural-looking, detailed images. You also have support for 4K at 30fps. But, unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra, there is no 8K support.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra, with its 5x optical and 50x digital zoom, is still the better camera phone, however, besting the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s 2x optical and 10 digital zoom. Given the price tag of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, you’d have expected more parity in this area, but sadly this is not the case. Is it a deal-breaker? No, the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s camera is still very impressive – easily one of the best on the market right now. But with the same setup as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it could have been exceptional.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Battery Life – How Long Does It Last?

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will last a full day from a single charge, with enough juice left in the tank to get you through to lunchtime the next day. The phone’s battery performance is on par with some of the best Android phones we’ve tested in 2020, so if you’re concerned about the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s battery life, you needn’t be – it is stellar. Even with heavy usage. And let’s face it, with this kind of price tag, that is the only kind of usage you’re going to be doing with this phone.

Android Updates Until 2023…

Samsung is now matching Google with respect to Android updates which means, should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 today, you will get three years of Android updates, taking you well into 2023. This future-proofs your investment somewhat as well as gives you peace of mind – not all Android phones get this kind of support.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will get Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13 – maybe even Android 14 at a push. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 also has 5G, so it is essentially future-proofed for the next several years, unlike 99.9% of other Android phones released in 2020.

Why The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Is Worth It…

OK, that’s my spiel over with. I think the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is worth it, not because it is a foldable device, but because it is effectively three devices in one: a phone, a tablet, and a laptop/PC replacement, thanks to DEX. I know the phone is expensive, but put in the correct context it does appear to offer more value for money than you’d initially think.

The main problem with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, however, is that it is a very niche product. It is too expensive for most consumers and, second, for the above-described user cases, again, that is fairly niche. How many people would opt to use the Galaxy Z Fold 2 over an iPad or DEX instead of Windows or macOS? I honestly don’t know, but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can and will replace both if the user is willing.

You’re never going to get the same type of performance and features with DEX as you would from a full-fat desktop operating system like Windows or macOS. But if everything you do online takes place in the cloud or via your web browser, meaning you don’t really use any X86 applications, then something like DEX could work as a replacement for your aging computer or laptop, negating the need for you to upgrade just one product (your phone) instead of two or three, if you count the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s tablet capabilities (it is bigger than Apple’s iPad mini when it is unfolded).

As I said, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a niche product. And it is hella expensive. But, in the right circumstances and the right hands, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 does make a lot of sense – even with its massive price tag. If you’re one of the types of people I have described in this post, I would whole-heartedly recommend the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It is a fantastic phone that possesses a TON of utility, both as a potential work station and as a tablet and a phone.

