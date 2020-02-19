List of ALL Current & Incoming Foldable Phones (Inc. Specs & Pictures)

Interested in buying a foldable phone in 2020? Here’s a quick and simple list of ALL current foldable phones as well as the ones that are rumored to be coming in 2020

Foldable phones – alongside 5G – are two of the biggest trends happening in 2020, and both are kind of controversial although for different reasons. The biggest thing you have to consider when buying a foldable phone is the price – foldable phones monumentally expensive.

The second is whether or not these handsets will be around for the long haul – many believe they are just a fad. And there’s data to back this up too. Either way, foldable phones are still pretty damn exciting. I mean, when was the last time you saw a phone with a completely new and novel design?

If you’re in the market for a foldable phone, the following handsets are either currently available or coming inside 2020.

Current Foldable Phones & Foldable Phones Coming In 2020

Samsung Galaxy Fold – RELEASED

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – RELEASED

Microsoft Surface Duo – Coming In 2020

Moto Razr 2019 – Coming Inside 2020

Huawei Mate X – Feb 28, 2020

Huawei Mate Xs – Coming in 2020

Royole Flexpai – RELEASED

LG G8X ThinQ – RELEASED

Xiaomi Dual Flex – Coming in 2020

OPPO Foldable Smartphone – Coming In 2020

Want to know more about the foldable phones listed above? Read on…

All Current Foldable Phones Detailed (Specs & Features)

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is perhaps the most well known foldable phone to date. It took Samsung years to get this phone to market, and along the way there were plenty of issues. Even after the phone got released, things didn’t exactly go to plan. Eventually, things turned around and the Galaxy Fold is now out in the wild and available to buy, providing you can stump up the £2000/£2000 asking price…

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable phone like the Galaxy Fold, only here the phone folds like old-school clam-shell phones from the 1990s and early 2000s. It’s also cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, though it is still VERY pricey at £1300 if you’re buying it outright.

In terms of specs, you’re looking at the following:

Main screen: 6.7in FHD+ AMOLED Infinity Flex Display (425ppi)

Cover screen: 1.1in AMOLED (303ppi)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 8GB of RAM

Storage: 256GB (UFS 3.0)

Operating system: One UI 2.1 based on Android 10

Camera: dual rear camera: 12MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide angle, 10MP front-facing camera

Connectivity: 4G, nano sim + esim, Wi-Fiac, NFC, Bluetooth 5 and GPS

Folded dimensions: 87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3-15.4mm

Unfolded dimensions: 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2-6.9mm

Weight: 183g

Microsoft Surface Duo

The Microsoft Surface Duo is perhaps one of the most interesting foldable phones coming to the market in 2020 (it’s due to land in time for the holidays). It features a novel foldable design, runs Android at its core, but will also benefit from a host of Microsoft applications – things like Office, Teams, and the like. Overall, this is one device I will be keeping a close eye on in 2020.

Microsoft has a massive number of enterprise users on its books and these will come in handy once the Microsoft Surface Duo gets a release date later on this year. Microsoft is positioning the Microsoft Surface Duo as both a consumer and enterprise device, and because it runs both Android and Windows apps, it could well impress both camps.

Moto Razr 2019

The Moto Razr is a foldable, modern version of Motorola’s mega-selling Razr phone from way back when. Like all other foldable phones, the Moto Razr is pricey (contracts start from around £94 a month). And for that, well, you’re not getting much more utility than you would from a standard mobile device.

Even the specs are kind of limited, as you can see below. The handset is designed to be ultra-portable like its predecessor. Only this time it’s packing an OLED display and Android at its core, bringing full support for Google Apps and the Google Play Store.

Processor: Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz 360 Gold + 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver)

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Display: 6.2 inches

Camera: 16 MP

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 2510 mAh battery + Fast battery charging 15W

Huawei Mate X

Price: £2000

Price: £2000

The Huawei Mate X is the second most-well-known foldable phone on the planet right now, next to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. In true Huawei fashion, the Huawei Mate X packs a larger display, better spec, and, in my humble opinion, a far more attractive design than the Galaxy Fold. It also costs more too. But you do get A LOT of phone for your money.

You have a larger OLED panel than the Galaxy Ford (it’s 6.6in) and when you unfold the device completely, it switches into a rather gorgeous 8in tablet-style device. As noted earlier, for me, the Huawei Mate X is the best looking foldable phone on the planet right now. And on top of that, it also has the best specs and features.

LG G8X ThinQ

Price: £520.99

Price: £520.99

The LG G8X ThinQ isn’t what you’d call a traditional foldable phone. It has two displays that you can run side by side, though neither display actually folds. In this respect, it is not at all like the Huawei Mate X or the Galaxy Fold. In fact, it’s pretty much unlike anything else on the market right now.

The big idea here is multitasking on two screens at the same time. You can have the camera app open, for instance, alongside Instagram. Or open up a game and use the second screen as a controller. It’s early days yet, but as a concept, the LG G8X ThinQ has a lot of potential.

Xiaomi Dual Flex

The Xiaomi Dual Flex will be Xiaomi’s attempt a true-foldable device. Not much is known about the device yet, as it’s not been made official, but Xiaomi execs have confirmed that work is now underway on the Xiaomi Dual Flex and it should be coming to market sometime in 2020.

The Xiaomi Dual Flex will feature a large 10in OLED display that folds down in two. You can run it in FULL MODE or close it in half and run as a normal cellphone. As always, Xiaomi’s foldable phone will likely retail for a lot less than the current market-leaders. Here’s a break down of the Xiaomi Dual Flex’s rumored specs:

Display: 10.1 inch 2248 x 1080 pixels

CPU: Snapdragon 855

System: MIUI 11

Storage: 8GB RAM + 126GB ROM

Cameras: 24.0MP + 12.0MP dual back cameras and 16.0MP front camera

Sensors: Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Geomagnetic Sensor, Distance Sensor, E-compass, Hall Sensor

Features: GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

Bluetooth: 5.0

SIM Card: dual Nano-SIM, dual standby

OPPO Foldable Smartphone

OPPO is working on a foldable phone that will debut sometime in 2020. I think it was meant to launch at MWC 2020, but that event has now been canceled on account of the Corona Virus outbreak, meaning OPPO’s foldable phone could launch at any point inside the next few months.

Not much is known about the handset just yet. But we do know, thanks to leaked patent filings, that it will feature a pop-up camera and, rather surprisingly, a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other specs include a flexible OLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon CPU, and 5G connectivity.

In terms of design, the OPPO foldable phone shares more than a passing resemblance to Huawei’s Mate X handset. And that’s no bad thing; the Mate X is, perhaps, the best-looking of all the available foldable phones on the market right now.

