iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus – What’s The Difference?

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s latest and great iPhone. But how does it compare to the Apple iPhone 8 Plus? Let’s investigate…
Apple’s newest iPhone is the iPhone 11. Apple is positioning this phone as the “entry-level” model for people who are looking to buy a new iPhone in 2019.
The iPhone 11 features a new dual-lens camera as well as an OLED display (on the Pro models) and is a great choice for people who want a lower-cost iPhone. Right now, the iPhone 11 is our #1 recommended iPhone; it’s the best option for 99.9% of people (it’s cheaper than the Pro models and just as good where it counts).
But the iPhone 11 won’t be Apple’s most entry-level model with a dual-lens camera. The company is also keeping its iPhone 8 Plus on sale, as well as the iPhone X – which is now the cheapest OLED iPhone you can buy.
If you’re after value for money, but want a great camera and an OLED display, the iPhone X is a great option. It’s a modern iPhone (it uses FACE ID instead of TouchID), it has an OLED display (unlike the iPhone 11), and it looks beautiful.
You can also save a packet by going with an older iPhone too. And if you want to save even more (around 40%), then go with Gazelle – it sells refurbished iPhones that look and function as good as new.
So how do the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 Plus compare? Let’s take a look.
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus Quick Comparison
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, & iPhone 11 Pro Max
|iPhone 11
|iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max
|Display:
|Display:
|CPU: A13 Bionic chip, Third‑generation Neural Engine
|CPU: A13 Bionic chip, Third‑generation Neural Engine
|Camera:
|Camera:
|Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 265GB
|Capacity: 64GB, 265GB, 512GB
|Price: Starts $699
|Price: $999 (iPhone 11 Pro); $1099 (iPhone Pro Max)
iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus
|iPhone 8 Plus
|iPhone 8
|Display: 5.5in LCD 1080 x 1920 Display
|Display: 4.7in LCD 1334x750 Display
|Dimensions: 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (202g)
|Dimensions: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm (148g)
|Storage Options: 64 or 256GB
|Storage Options: 64 or 256GB
|RAM: 3GB
|RAM: 2GB
|Camera: Single lens 12MP wide-angle camera, optical image stabilisation. 4K video.
|Camera: Single lens 12MP wide-angle camera, optical image stabilisation. 4K video
|Battery Size: 2691 mAh
|Battery Size: 1960 mAh
|CPU: A11 Bionic Chip
|CPU: A11 Bionic Chip
|Wireless Charging: Yes
|Wireless Charging: Yes
|Water Resistant: Kinda - IP67
|Water Resistant: Kinda - IP67
|Price:
|Price:
iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 11 – How They Compare
Design
- iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 has the same 6.1in display of the iPhone XR and features Apple’s biometric authentication system called Face ID. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of six color options, including a new green model.
- iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5in display and features Apple’s original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of three color options.
Winner? iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 blows the iPhone 8 Plus out of the water with its modern design.
Displays
- iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features an edge-to-edge LCD display that is 6.1in and has a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi.
- iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus features an LCD display that is 5.5in and has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution at 401ppi.
Winner? iPhone 11 – That edge-to-edge display can’t be beaten.
CPU/Processor
- iPhone 11 – the iPhone 11 features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE.
- iPhone 8 Plus – the iPhone 8 Plus features the two-year-old A11 chipset, which is about 40% slower than the A13.
Winner? iPhone 11 – The A13 is 40% faster than the A11.
Camera
- iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features a 12MP front-facing camera. But on the rear camera, you get a dual-lens 12MP rear camera complete with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and dual optical zoom. It also supports advanced photo features like portrait photography.
- iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus features a 7MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera, you get a dual 12MP wide and telephoto camera.
Winner? iPhone 11 – While both cameras have dual-lenses, only the iPhone 11 features advanced options like Night Mode.
Storage Options
- iPhone 11 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB
- iPhone 8 Plus – 64GB or 128GB
Battery Life
- iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 Pro’s battery will get you about 18 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.
- iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus’s battery will get you about 14 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.
Winner? iPhone 11 – You get an extra four hours of battery life.
Price
- iPhone 11 – The 6.1in iPhone 11 costs £729 (64GB) and £779 (128GB) and £879 (256GB).
- iPhone 8 Plus – The 5.5in iPhone 8 Plus costs cost £579 (64GB) and £629 (128GB).
iPhone 11 Deals
iPhone 8/8 Plus Deals
|iPhone 8 Plus
|iPhone 8
|Price:
|Price:
Verdict?
The winner here is the iPhone 11 – by a long shot. It features that improved dual-lens rear camera system with a 12MP wide-angle and telephoto lenses, optical image stabilization, optical zoom, and 4K video recording. While the iPhone 8 Plus has a dual-lens system as well, the iPhone 11 features support for improved night photography–not to mention a better 12MP front camera.
Combine that with the A13 chips in the iPhone 11, which is 40% faster than that in the iPhone 8 Plus and the extra four hours of battery life, the iPhone 11 beats the iPhone 8 Plus hands down. That’s not even to mention the design of the iPhone 8 Plus looks archaic compared to the all-screen design of the iPhone 11.
Bottom line? The iPhone 11 is the best option out of these two iPhones – by a considerable margin. It looks better, has a better camera, a bigger battery, over 50% better performance, and it comes in a range of color options. As I said in the intro, for 99.9% of people, the iPhone 11 is all the phone you’ll ever need.
Another option worth considering, however, is picking up a newer refurbished iPhone – something like the iPhone X or iPhone XS, which you can get for 40% less than retail via Gazelle, our #1 pick for refurbished iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs.
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus: Specs
Here are the specs for the iPhone 11:
- Display: 6.1in LCD Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi
- Dimensions: 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm
- Weight: 194 grams
- Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB
- Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
- Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera with 4K video recording at up to 60 fps
- Rear camera: Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras with Night mode; 4K video
- Battery: Up to 18 hours (video playback)
- Other: Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (2m)
And here are the specs for the iPhone 8 Plus:
- Display: 5.5in LCD Retina HD display with a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution at 401ppi
- Dimensions: 158.4mm x 78.1mm x 7.5mm
- Weight: 202 grams
- Storage: 64 or 128GB
- Processors: A11 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Rear camera: Dual 12MP Wide and Telephoto cameras; 4K video
- Battery: Up to 14 hours (video playback)
- Other: Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)
