iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus – What’s The Difference?

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s latest and great iPhone. But how does it compare to the Apple iPhone 8 Plus? Let’s investigate…

Apple’s newest iPhone is the iPhone 11. Apple is positioning this phone as the “entry-level” model for people who are looking to buy a new iPhone in 2019.

The iPhone 11 features a new dual-lens camera as well as an OLED display (on the Pro models) and is a great choice for people who want a lower-cost iPhone. Right now, the iPhone 11 is our #1 recommended iPhone; it’s the best option for 99.9% of people (it’s cheaper than the Pro models and just as good where it counts).

But the iPhone 11 won’t be Apple’s most entry-level model with a dual-lens camera. The company is also keeping its iPhone 8 Plus on sale, as well as the iPhone X – which is now the cheapest OLED iPhone you can buy.

If you’re after value for money, but want a great camera and an OLED display, the iPhone X is a great option. It’s a modern iPhone (it uses FACE ID instead of TouchID), it has an OLED display (unlike the iPhone 11), and it looks beautiful.

You can also save a packet by going with an older iPhone too. And if you want to save even more (around 40%), then go with Gazelle – it sells refurbished iPhones that look and function as good as new.

So how do the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 Plus compare? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus Quick Comparison

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, & iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 11 – How They Compare

Design

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 has the same 6.1in display of the iPhone XR and features Apple’s biometric authentication system called Face ID. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of six color options, including a new green model.

– The iPhone 11 has the same 6.1in display of the iPhone XR and features Apple’s biometric authentication system called Face ID. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of six color options, including a new green model. iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5in display and features Apple’s original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of three color options.

Winner? iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 blows the iPhone 8 Plus out of the water with its modern design.

Displays

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features an edge-to-edge LCD display that is 6.1in and has a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi.

– The iPhone 11 features an edge-to-edge LCD display that is 6.1in and has a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi. iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus features an LCD display that is 5.5in and has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution at 401ppi.

Winner? iPhone 11 – That edge-to-edge display can’t be beaten.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 11 – the iPhone 11 features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE.

– the iPhone 11 features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE. iPhone 8 Plus – the iPhone 8 Plus features the two-year-old A11 chipset, which is about 40% slower than the A13.

Winner? iPhone 11 – The A13 is 40% faster than the A11.

Camera

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features a 12MP front-facing camera. But on the rear camera, you get a dual-lens 12MP rear camera complete with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and dual optical zoom. It also supports advanced photo features like portrait photography.

– The iPhone 11 features a 12MP front-facing camera. But on the rear camera, you get a dual-lens 12MP rear camera complete with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and dual optical zoom. It also supports advanced photo features like portrait photography. iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus features a 7MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera, you get a dual 12MP wide and telephoto camera.

Winner? iPhone 11 – While both cameras have dual-lenses, only the iPhone 11 features advanced options like Night Mode.

Storage Options

iPhone 11 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

– 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB iPhone 8 Plus – 64GB or 128GB

Battery Life

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 Pro’s battery will get you about 18 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

– The iPhone 11 Pro’s battery will get you about 18 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging. iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus’s battery will get you about 14 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

Winner? iPhone 11 – You get an extra four hours of battery life.

Price

iPhone 11 – The 6.1in iPhone 11 costs £729 (64GB) and £779 (128GB) and £879 (256GB).

– The 6.1in iPhone 11 costs £729 (64GB) and £779 (128GB) and £879 (256GB). iPhone 8 Plus – The 5.5in iPhone 8 Plus costs cost £579 (64GB) and £629 (128GB).

Verdict?

The winner here is the iPhone 11 – by a long shot. It features that improved dual-lens rear camera system with a 12MP wide-angle and telephoto lenses, optical image stabilization, optical zoom, and 4K video recording. While the iPhone 8 Plus has a dual-lens system as well, the iPhone 11 features support for improved night photography–not to mention a better 12MP front camera.

Combine that with the A13 chips in the iPhone 11, which is 40% faster than that in the iPhone 8 Plus and the extra four hours of battery life, the iPhone 11 beats the iPhone 8 Plus hands down. That’s not even to mention the design of the iPhone 8 Plus looks archaic compared to the all-screen design of the iPhone 11.

Bottom line? The iPhone 11 is the best option out of these two iPhones – by a considerable margin. It looks better, has a better camera, a bigger battery, over 50% better performance, and it comes in a range of color options. As I said in the intro, for 99.9% of people, the iPhone 11 is all the phone you’ll ever need.

Another option worth considering, however, is picking up a newer refurbished iPhone – something like the iPhone X or iPhone XS, which you can get for 40% less than retail via Gazelle, our #1 pick for refurbished iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 11:

Display: 6.1in LCD Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm

Weight: 194 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera with 4K video recording at up to 60 fps

Rear camera: Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras with Night mode; 4K video

Battery: Up to 18 hours (video playback)

Other: Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (2m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 8 Plus:

Display: 5.5in LCD Retina HD display with a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution at 401ppi

Dimensions: 158.4mm x 78.1mm x 7.5mm

Weight: 202 grams

Storage: 64 or 128GB

Processors: A11 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Rear camera: Dual 12MP Wide and Telephoto cameras; 4K video

Battery: Up to 14 hours (video playback)

Other: Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)