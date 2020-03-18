fbpx

Sign up to our newsletter

Know Your Mobile> Phones> iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus – What’s The Difference?

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus – What’s The Difference?

by | Mar 18, 2020 | Phones

by

18/03/2020 12:49 pm

by | Mar 18, 2020 | Phones

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s latest and great iPhone. But how does it compare to the Apple iPhone 8 Plus? Let’s investigate…

Apple’s newest iPhone is the iPhone 11. Apple is positioning this phone as the “entry-level” model for people who are looking to buy a new iPhone in 2019.

The iPhone 11 features a new dual-lens camera as well as an OLED display (on the Pro models) and is a great choice for people who want a lower-cost iPhone. Right now, the iPhone 11 is our #1 recommended iPhone; it’s the best option for 99.9% of people (it’s cheaper than the Pro models and just as good where it counts).

But the iPhone 11 won’t be Apple’s most entry-level model with a dual-lens camera. The company is also keeping its iPhone 8 Plus on sale, as well as the iPhone X – which is now the cheapest OLED iPhone you can buy.

If you’re after value for money, but want a great camera and an OLED display, the iPhone X is a great option. It’s a modern iPhone (it uses FACE ID instead of TouchID), it has an OLED display (unlike the iPhone 11), and it looks beautiful.

You can also save a packet by going with an older iPhone too. And if you want to save even more (around 40%), then go with Gazelle – it sells refurbished iPhones that look and function as good as new.

So how do the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 Plus compare? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus Quick Comparison

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, & iPhone 11 Pro Max 

iPhone 11iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max

iPhone-11-vs-iphone-11-pro-vs-iphone-11-pro-max
  • Save

iPhone-11-vs-iphone-11-pro-vs-iphone-11-pro-max
  • Save

Display:
  • Liquid Retina HD display
  • 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all-screen
  • LCD Multi-Touch display
  • 1792‑by‑828‑pixel resolution 
Display:
  • Super Retina XDR display
  • 5.8‑in or 6.5-inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED
  • Multi‑Touch display HDR display
  • 2436‑by‑1125-pixel resolution
CPU: A13 Bionic chip, Third‑generation Neural EngineCPU: A13 Bionic chip, Third‑generation Neural Engine
Camera:
  • Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras
  • 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
  • Portrait Lighting with six effects 
  • Optical image stabilization (Wide)
Camera:
  • Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras 
  • Telephoto: 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 10x
  • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
  • Portrait Lighting with six effects
  • Optical image stabilization (Wide)
Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 265GBCapacity: 64GB, 265GB, 512GB 
Price: Starts $699Price: $999 (iPhone 11 Pro); $1099 (iPhone Pro Max)
VIEW LATEST DEALSVIEW LATEST DEALS

iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 PlusiPhone 8

iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-review
  • Save

iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-review
  • Save

Display: 5.5in LCD 1080 x 1920 DisplayDisplay: 4.7in LCD 1334x750 Display
Dimensions: 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (202g)Dimensions: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm (148g)
Storage Options: 64 or 256GBStorage Options: 64 or 256GB
RAM: 3GBRAM: 2GB
Camera: Single lens 12MP wide-angle camera, optical image stabilisation. 4K video.Camera: Single lens 12MP wide-angle camera, optical image stabilisation. 4K video
Battery Size: 2691 mAhBattery Size: 1960 mAh
CPU: A11 Bionic ChipCPU: A11 Bionic Chip
Wireless Charging: YesWireless Charging: Yes
Water Resistant: Kinda - IP67Water Resistant: Kinda - IP67
Price: 
Price: 

iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 11 – How They Compare

iphone-11-reviews
  • Save

Design

  • iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 has the same 6.1in display of the iPhone XR and features Apple’s biometric authentication system called Face ID. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of six color options, including a new green model.
  • iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5in display and features Apple’s original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of three color options.

Winner? iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 blows the iPhone 8 Plus out of the water with its modern design.

Displays

  • iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features an edge-to-edge LCD display that is 6.1in and has a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi.
  • iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus features an LCD display that is 5.5in and has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution at 401ppi.

Winner? iPhone 11 – That edge-to-edge display can’t be beaten.

CPU/Processor

  • iPhone 11 – the iPhone 11 features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE.
  • iPhone 8 Plus –  the iPhone 8 Plus features the two-year-old A11 chipset, which is about 40% slower than the A13.

Winner? iPhone 11 – The A13 is 40% faster than the A11.

Camera

  • iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features a 12MP front-facing camera. But on the rear camera, you get a dual-lens 12MP rear camera complete with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and dual optical zoom. It also supports advanced photo features like portrait photography.
  • iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus features a 7MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera, you get a dual 12MP wide and telephoto camera.

Winner? iPhone 11 – While both cameras have dual-lenses, only the iPhone 11 features advanced options like Night Mode.

iPhone 11 Release Date & Specs
  • Save

Storage Options

  • iPhone 11 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB
  • iPhone 8 Plus – 64GB or 128GB

Battery Life

  • iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 Pro’s battery will get you about 18 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.
  • iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 8 Plus’s battery will get you about 14 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

Winner? iPhone 11 – You get an extra four hours of battery life.

Price

  • iPhone 11 – The 6.1in iPhone 11 costs £729 (64GB) and £779 (128GB) and £879 (256GB).
  • iPhone 8 Plus – The 5.5in iPhone 8 Plus costs cost £579 (64GB) and £629 (128GB).

iPhone 11 Deals

iPhone 8/8 Plus Deals

iPhone 8 PlusiPhone 8

iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-review
  • Save

iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-review
  • Save

Price: 
Price: 

Verdict?

The winner here is the iPhone 11 – by a long shot. It features that improved dual-lens rear camera system with a 12MP wide-angle and telephoto lenses, optical image stabilization, optical zoom, and 4K video recording. While the iPhone 8 Plus has a dual-lens system as well, the iPhone 11 features support for improved night photography–not to mention a better 12MP front camera.

Combine that with the A13 chips in the iPhone 11, which is 40% faster than that in the iPhone 8 Plus and the extra four hours of battery life, the iPhone 11 beats the iPhone 8 Plus hands down. That’s not even to mention the design of the iPhone 8 Plus looks archaic compared to the all-screen design of the iPhone 11.

Bottom line? The iPhone 11 is the best option out of these two iPhones – by a considerable margin. It looks better, has a better camera, a bigger battery, over 50% better performance, and it comes in a range of color options. As I said in the intro, for 99.9% of people, the iPhone 11 is all the phone you’ll ever need.

Another option worth considering, however, is picking up a newer refurbished iPhone – something like the iPhone X or iPhone XS, which you can get for 40% less than retail via Gazelle, our #1 pick for refurbished iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Plus: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 11:

  • Display: 6.1in LCD Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi
  • Dimensions: 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm
  • Weight: 194 grams
  • Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB
  • Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
  • Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera with 4K video recording at up to 60 fps
  • Rear camera: Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras with Night mode; 4K video
  • Battery: Up to 18 hours (video playback)
  • Other: Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (2m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 8 Plus:

  • Display: 5.5in LCD Retina HD display with a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution at 401ppi
  • Dimensions: 158.4mm x 78.1mm x 7.5mm
  • Weight: 202 grams
  • Storage: 64 or 128GB
  • Processors: A11 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Rear camera: Dual 12MP Wide and Telephoto cameras; 4K video
  • Battery: Up to 14 hours (video playback)
  • Other: Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)

Comments
You might also like...
    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Xing
    Reddit
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap