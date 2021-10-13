How Big Is iPhone XR vs The iPhone 11? A Quick Guide…

If you’re wondering about the size difference between the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know…

Apple doesn’t mess around with the design of its iPhones too much. It does change them from time to time, but the changes are usually very subtle – like the slight difference between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12.

The upshot of this conservative approach to design is that older iPhones tend to age better. They look more or less the same as new iPhones, like the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, despite running older hardware. And when it comes to the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, things are even closer.

Is The iPhone XR The Same Size As The iPhone 11?

The iPhone XR has the exact same dimensions and weight as the iPhone 11. Here are the dimensions for both the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR in millimeters:

iPhone 11 Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

iPhone XR Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

As you can see, the phones have the exact same dimensions. They even weigh the same – both weigh 194g. This means if you switch from the iPhone XR to the iPhone 11, the phone will, quite literally, feel identical in the hand – there will be no difference in size and how it feels.

Plot Twist: iPhone XR Cases DO NOT Fit The iPhone 11

Save

Because the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are exactly the same size, you’d assume that iPhone XR cases would work on the iPhone 11, right?

Well, you’d be wrong. iPhone XR cases DO NOT fit the iPhone 11. And the reason? It’s to do with the iPhone 11’s camera module – it’s bigger and requires a larger cut-out in the case.

The iPhone 11 uses Dual 12 MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras, while the iPhone XR runs a single-lens 12MP camera. The iPhone 11’s camera module takes up a lot more room than the XR’s, and this is why your iPhone XR case will not fit an iPhone 11.

This means if you’re switching from the iPhone XR to the iPhone 11, you’ll have to buy a new case. This sucks, I know. But it is pretty much par for the course with Apple’s iPhones.

Case in point: iPhone 12 cases DO NOT work on iPhone 13 models, and vice versa. And, again, it is all down to that pesky camera module.

However, you do get to buy a new, shiny case for your phone. And that can be exciting too – especially if you get a really unique one that no one else has like a limited edition number from CASETIFY, it does so many cool iPhone cases you can literally spend hours browsing its site.

Save CASETIFY – Epic Cases For iPhone! CASETIFY has hundreds of limited edition iPhone cases on its books, including co-ops w/ Marvel Studios, Hello Kitty, and DC Comics. It is one of our favorite iPhone case brands CHECK LATEST DESIGNS ↗

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.