Several Apple Watch models have been released over the years. For your next Apple Watch purchase, you should check out the battery’s capacity, how long it lasts, and how long it takes to charge. Here’s a simple Apple Watch battery comparison chart…

Apple Watch Battery Sizes Comparison Chart

WATCH MODEL BATTERY SIZE ALL-DAY BATTERY LIFE CHARGE TIME Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 296 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2.5 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (GPS) 296 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2.5 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 296 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2.5 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (GPS + Cellular) 296 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2.5 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 5 Hermes (GPS + Cellular) 296 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2.5 hours to 100% Apple Series 5 Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) 296 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2.5 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 291.8 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ (GPS) 291.8 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 291.8 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 291.8 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 4 Hermes (GPS + Cellular) 291.8 mAh 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 279 mAh; 38mm 352 mAh; 42mm 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ (GPS) 279 mAh; 38mm 352 mAh; 42mm 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 279 mAh; 38mm 352 mAh; 42mm 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 279 mAh; 38mm 352 mAh; 42mm 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 3 Hermes (GPS + Cellular) 279 mAh; 38mm 352 mAh; 42mm 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 3 Edition (GPS + Cellular) 279 mAh; 38mm 352 mAh; 42mm 18 hours 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 2 273 mAh; 38mm 334 mAh; 42mm 1 day 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 2 Nike+ 273 mAh; 38mm 334 mAh; 42mm 1 day 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 2 Hermes 273 mAh; 38mm 334 mAh; 42mm 1 day 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 2 Edition 273 mAh; 38mm 334 mAh; 42mm 1 day 1.5 hours to 80% 2 hours to 100% Apple Watch Series 1 246 mAh; 38mm 250 mAh; 42mm 1 day 1 hour to 80% 1.3 hours to 100% Apple Watch 1st Generation 205 mAh 1 day 1 hour to 80% 1.3 hours to 100% Apple Watch Sport 1st Generation 205 mAh 1 day 1 hour to 80% 1.3 hours to 100% Apple Watch 1st Generation Hermes 205 mAh 1 day 1 hour to 80% 1.3 hours to 100% Apple Watch 1st Generation Edition 205 mAh 1 day 1 hour to 80% 1.3 hours to 100%

What Are The Differences?

From the Apple Watch 1st generation, there have been five more generations of the Apple Watch produced. Here are the differences:

Apple Watch Series 5: Apple watches in these series all have a 296 mAh battery that can last for up to 18 hours.

The Apple series 4 watches feature a 291.9 mAh battery, and they have 18 hours battery life.

Apple used two different batteries for the two variants of watches in series 3 (38mm and 44mm). The 38mm variant features a 279 mAh battery while the 44mm variant features a much higher 352 mAh battery.

Just like the series 3, different battery sizes were used for the different variants of this Apple watch series. The battery size is 273 mAh for the 38mm variant and 334 mAh for the 44mm variant.

246 mAh battery was used for the 38mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 1, while the 43mm variant has a 250 mAh battery. It can last for a day on a full charge.

The first Apple Watch model released by Apple had a 205 mAh battery. It's the lowest battery to be featured in an Apple Watch.

Wrapping Up…

Apple Watch battery sizes of the same series are more similar than others. The charge time and all-day battery life of the earlier series are about the same, and the same goes for the previous versions. Only the bigger 42mm version of the Apple Series 2 and 3 Watches have a battery size up to 300 mAh.

