If you’re looking to buy an iPhone 14, you’re probably wondering when it will go on sale – here’s everything you need to know…

The iPhone 14 will launch on September 7, 2022. After a solid 12 months of leaks and rumors, Apple’s brand new range of iPhone 14 models will finally be revealed – and we’re expecting plenty of curveballs.

We know there will be four phones, of course, including the brand new iPhone 14 Max, but there are plenty of questions we need answers to:

Will the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max use last year’s CPU?

How much will the base model iPhone 14 cost?

Will Apple’s Pro and Pro Max models get a massive price increase?

Thanks to inflation, price increases for Apple’s iPhone 14 series are almost inevitable, despite the company posting record profits this year and the year before. At best, we could be looking at the same prices for the base model iPhone 14 and slightly more for the Pro models.

When Will iPhone 14 Go On Sale?

Based on Apple’s usual launch-release schedule, we can hazard a guess that the iPhone 14 will go up for pre-order on September 9, around 1 PM – that’s Apple’s usual time. For those that don’t want to pre-order, the phone will likely start appearing in stores from September 16 – although it could be later, of course.

If you want to guarantee that you get the iPhone 14 early, you’ll want to pre-order it as soon as you can – this should happen around 1 PM on September 9, two days after the iPhone 14 launches.

Another possibility is that Apple opens up pre-orders immediately after the iPhone 14 launches, meaning you might be able to pre-order the iPhone 14 from September 7, although this isn’t too likely. It will all depend on Apple’s supply chain.

For the last few years, COVID has all but crippled global supply chains making quick launches and releases next to impossible. But these issues, while still persistent, seemed to have waned during 2022 which means the era of fast releases could be making a return.

For more information on the iPhone 14, check out our dedicated iPhone 14 hub which covers all the latest rumors, leaks, and conjecture about the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

