New iPhone Colors: What To Expect From The iPhone 14

The iPhone 14’s launch and release are just around the corner but what can we expect from the new iPhone’s colors? Let’s investigate…

Regardless of your opinions on Apple, or about its odd plans for the iPhone 14, a new iPhone is always a big event. And this year’s iPhone 14 is shaping up to be quite an update – if all the iPhone 14 leaks are to be believed.

Of course, not everything is known about the new iPhones just yet – much of the information we have is gleaned from leakers of varying trustworthiness. But we do now have some pretty solid intel on what we can expect vis a viz color options for Apple’s iPhone 14 range.

iPhone 14 Colors

According to multiple sources, Apple’s new iPhone 14 will be available in the following colors: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, meanwhile, will come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite, with purple being the new color option for both models in the 14 series.

If this rumor pans out to be true, it will be the first time we’ve had a purple iPhone since Apple’s iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 did not feature a purple color option. As for what the new purple iPhone color will replace, reports suggest it is Apple’s Sierra Blue.

Pink iPhone? Not This Year…

Plenty of iPhone users have been dying for Apple to release a hot pink iPhone. Some even thought we might see it as a color option for the iPhone 14 but alas this is not the case – pink isn’t mentioned in any of the new iPhone color leaks or rumors.

The closet we got to pink was the iPhone 13’s pastel pink which, while pink, isn’t apparently what users really wanted. Instead, they want a loud, in-your-face hot pink – something like what we got with the iPhone 5c. Again, it looks as though Apple has zero plans to bring this hue back.

Beyond a single new color option, we know the iPhone 14 series will be a fairly divisive update for Apple.

There has been talk of price increases (cos inflation) and Apple re-using its A15 CPU inside the base model iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max – although the company maintains both phones will be “faster” despite using an older chipset.

We will also, of course, get a brand new iPhone model in 2022: the iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone 14 Max will replace the iPhone Mini which, after two years of poor sales, has finally been put out to pasture. The 14 Max will essentially be the same as the standard iPhone 14, just with a 6.8in OLED display like the Pro Max model.

Apple also has some pretty big plans for the iPhone 14’s camera capabilities which you can read more about inside our dedicated iPhone 14 leaks and rumors hub…

