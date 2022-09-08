iPhone 14 Colors: All The New Hues Detailed

We show ALL the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors! Which should you get?

Apple’s 2022 iPhone line up is out and it’s a good one! The company has announced the all-new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max phones.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the A15 chip and feature an upgraded dual-lens camera system. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max get the A16 chipset, an always-on display, and the all-new Dynamic Island Face ID system, which replaces the iPhone notch.

All iPhone 14 models feature Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, and all run iOS 16.

But another area where they differ is in the color options. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in the same five color options, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come in the same four color options. Here they are…

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Purple

The new light purple color is perfect for those who want a dash of color in their iPhone, but nothing too garish. It’s definitely got a springtime feel to it. However, given its light color, the purple is likely to show smudges and dirt more easily.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Midnight

The midnight color is essentially the black version of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It’s a deep black and it does remind you of the midnight hours. Midnight is great for those who want a more sophisticated look. Its dark color also helps hide dirt and smudges.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Starlight

The Starlight option is essentially the “white” version of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. However, it’s got a golden yellow tint to it too (just like stars). A more accurate name would probably be “champaign” but as there is a Midnight version, we get why Apple named this Starlight.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Blue

The blue color isn’t deep or dark at all. But it’s not quite pastel either. Think of it as a bluish-grey. The blue is muted a bit. Still, it’s a great option for those who like the more colorful side of iPhones.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Product Red

Product Red has long been a staple in the color options of Apple devices. It returns this year in its familiar shade. The red looks fantastic and is a great option for those who want the boldest color for their iPhone.

iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors: Space Black

Space Black is probably the most popular color for a Pro iPhone, which is probably why Apple keeps bringing the color back every year. However, it’s not quite black-black. It’s more like a very, very dark grey that looks black under the right lighting conditions.

iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors: Silver

Silver is the name Apple gives to the white iPhone Pro models. The “silver” name comes from the silver border that houses the iPhone. But the back of the iPhone is a bright white, and it’s gorgeous. If you want a pro that screams sophistication, go for the silver model.

iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors: Gold

However, if you want a Pro that screams “look at me” go for the gold model. It does look gorgeous, but it’s a hard look to pull off. If you like showing off on a night out on the town, the gold Pro is perfect.

iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors: Deep Purple

The Deep Purple iPhone Pro is new this year. It’s an absolutely beautiful shade and is one that will appeal to those who want a completely different look for their Pro iPhone.

