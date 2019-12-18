Spread the love







Vodafone has unveiled its Vodafone 5G GigaCube, a home internet hubs that’ll bring unlimited 5G to up 64 devices in your house…

OK, this is kind of a big deal – especially if you’re paying through the nose for super-fast broadband from Sky like I am. The Vodafone 5G GigaCube, which has just launched, will bring UNLIMITED 5G to your home and can power up to 64 devices.

The Vodafone 5G GigaCube has a range of 90meters, ideal for most UK homes, and for totally unlimited 5G data, it’ll only set you back £50 a month. Don’t need unlimited data? No problem, Vodafone’s got you covered there as well – here’s a breakdown of the pricing.

Vodafone 5G GigaCube Pricing & Contracts

18 Month Contract:

30-Day Contract

“With speeds reaching up to 1Gbps,” said Vodafone at launch, “customers are able to access super-fast speeds and reliable Wi-Fi quickly. GigaCube is ideal for those waiting for their home or business broadband, who need a connection for a second home or who have a home office.”

It added: “The GigaCube can connect up to 64 devices at any one time and has a wifi range of 90 meters. Thanks to the low latency of 5G, this solution is perfect for small businesses who have multiple employees streaming or downloading at the same time. It is also particularly useful for businesses that don’t have a fixed location, or students and house shares.”

Vodafone 5G GigaCube Specs

Network: 5G/LTE

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; 802.11 n22*2 MIMO for 2.4GHz and 02.11ax4*4MIMO for 5GHz

Ethernet Ports: 2 x GE LAN (inc. 1 LAN/WAN)

Memory: 4GB NANDFlash/8GB DDR4

External antenna port: 2 x Ext. antenna ports (TS-9)

SIM port: 1 x nano USIM card slot

Device model: Huawei 5G CPE Pro (H112-370)

Dimensions: 99mm x 107mm x 215mm

As you can see from the specs above, the Vodafone 5G GigaCube is proper portable. It also packs in plenty of memory and the latest Wi-Fi standards for ultra-speedy, consistent connections. The entire thing is completely wireless as well.

Vodafone 5G GigaCube vs Sky Broadband

I have been paying Sky almost £90 a month for the past two years, mostly for fast internet. I never watch TV; it’s always Netflix of Amazon Prime Video. For this reason, I’m essentially paying for a service I do not use just for access to fast internet.

With the Vodafone 5G GigaCube, however, I could pay £50 a month for faster data connections on 5G around my home. I could connect ALL my home’s gear to it and, because it is unlimited, never have to worry about surcharges for using too much data.

And in case you didn’t know: 5G is faster than your home broadband – much faster! And if it’s cheaper than going with something like the Vodafone 5G GigaCube over your current ISP – whether BT or Sky – is a total no-brainer!

Needless to say, I am very interested in the Vodafone 5G GigaCube. Why would you pay an ISP like Sky almost £100 a month for internet, when you can get unlimited 5G for half the price? Plus, Vodafone won’t MAKE you subscribe to a bunch of useless channels you never watch.

OK… So Far, So Good. Are There Any Vodafone 5G GigaCube Problems?

On the surface, none that immediately spring to mind; Vodafone is offering 5G across a variety of plans, including unlimited, so this is all good. The Vodafone 5G GigaCube device itself is small and compact and would easily fit anywhere in your home. It has a good range (90 meters), and you can connect up to 64 devices to it.

The ONLY issue right now is to do with the availability of 5G connectivity in the UK; it’s early doors, basically, so coverage for 5G does not cover the entire country. As of July 2019, 5G is available in most major cities but has yet to make its way out to the greener areas of the country.

Where is 5G Available In The UK Now?

Vodafone 5G launched in seven UK cities this summer. Find our 5G Vodafone network in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Bristol. 5G will arrive in Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington, and Wolverhampton later this year.

Bottom line? If you’re in either Glasgow, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff or Bristol and, like me, you’re sick of paying ISPs an ungodly amount of money for fast internet, I would 100% recommend you check out the Vodafone 5G GigaCube – unlimited 5G data for £50 is a bloody outstanding offer!

