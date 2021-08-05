Get A Free 4K LG TV with ALL Three 5G Broadband

by | 05/08/2021 12:53 pm
Need a new TV? Want to upgrade your home broadband? Three has the perfect deal – you’ll get a free LG 4K TV with all Three’s 5G Hub orders…

5G broadband is now a thing and while it isn’t yet available in all parts of the UK, that is changing – and it is happening fast too.

If you’re sick of paying Sky or BT massive monthly bills for your broadband, switching over to 5G broadband would be just what the doctor ordered.

Take me, I pay Sky an ungodly amount of money every month for Sky and Sky Broadband. I have the F1 package. But that is literally it. And my monthly bill? Almost £100.

Needless to say, as soon as 5G Broadband makes it out to my neck of the woods, I am dropping Sky like a piece of molten rock. Why? 5G broadband is cheaper, Three’s is just £30 a month, and it is faster than traditional forms of wired broadband.

A Free LG 4K TV Deal? What’s NOT To Like…

Free 4K LG TV with ALL Three 5G Broadband
And if you’re located in one of Three’s many 5G hotspots, you can now make the switch. And if you do decide to go with Three’s 5G Broadband, and you act fast, you can take advantage of its new promotion which will get you a 43in LG 4K TV for absolutely nothing.

All you have to do is sign-up – it costs £30 a month – and you get a brand new free 43in LG 4K TV.

Even if you already have a sweet 4K TV, this is still a great deal. You could install the TV in your kitchen or set up a dedicated gaming room in your home.

How Fast is Three’s 5G Hub?

Either way, with Three’s 5G Hub you’ll be able to play games online and via the cloud without any issues. The 5G Hub itself is completely future-proofed and can handle speeds up to 2.33Gbps which is bonkers-fast.

With Three’s current 5G infrastructure, you’ll get around 100 to 200Mbps, although that number will continually increase as the months and years pass. Three’s 5G network will just get faster and faster as the infrastructure develops towards the top-end of 5G’s speed potential, around 100Gbps.

And what’s the average UK broadband speed? A paltry 71.8Mbps. So even with Three’s embryonic 5G network, you’ll still be getting 1.5 to 2x faster internet than you would with traditional broadband from Sky or BT.

Three’s 5G Hub I/O

What other specs does Three’s 5G Hub possess? You have full support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax) which means faster connections around your home and support for up to 68 devices at any one time – more than enough for most households.

The 5G Hub also has two Gigabit Ethernet sockets on its rear as well, so you can plug in directly. Handy if you’re a serious gamer, either console or PC-based, and want to tap into the best possible 5G speeds Three can offer.

5G Hub Technical Specifications

Data:Unlimited
Unlimited Data:£29/month
Contract Length:12-24 months
Mobile Connectivity
5G Connectivity:Up to 2330 Mbps download
5G Bands:5G NR band n78
4G Connectivity:Category 19 LTE
4G Download Speed:Up to 1600 Mbps download
4G Upload Speed:Up to 150 Mbps upload
4G Bands:LTE bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 & 43
External Antenna:Yes, 2x TS-9 connectors
Home Network Connectivity
Dual-Band Wi-Fi:Yes
Wi-Fi Connectivity:802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Wi-Fi Devices:Up to 64 devices
Ethernet:2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
Phone:1 RJ11 phone port
Other
Dimensions:9.9 x 10.7 x 21.5 cm
Weight:700g
Model:Huawei 5G CPE Pro
Colour:White

If you live in a supported area, I’ve included a bunch of them below, and you fancy switching your broadband over to 5G broadband and getting faster, cheaper internet, as well as a free 43in 4K LG TV, make sure you check out Three’s latest promotion – it won’t last forever!

Three’s UK 5G Coverage

TOWN / CITY5G Coverage
Aberdeen
Bath
Birmingham
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bolton
Bournemouth
Bradford
Brighton
Bristol
Bromley
Cambridge
Canterbury
Cardiff
Carlisle
Central London
Chelmsford
Chester
Cleveland
Colchester
Coventry
Crewe
Croydon
Darlington
Dartford
Derby
Doncaster
Dorchester
Dudley
Dumfries and Galloway
Dundee
Durham
East London
Edinburgh
Enfield
Exeter
Falkirk and Stirling
Galashiels
Glasgow
Gloucester
Guildford
Halifax
Harrogate
Harrow
Hemel Hempstead
Hereford
Huddersfield
Hull
Ilford
Inverness
Ipswich
Kilmarnock
Kingston upon Thames
Kirkcaldy
Kirkwall
Lancaster
Leeds
Leicester
Lerwick
Lincoln
Liverpool
Llandrindod Wells
Llandudno
Luton
Manchester
Milton Keynes
Motherwell
Newcastle upon Tyne
Newport
North London
North West London
Northampton
Northern Ireland
Norwich
Nottingham
Oldham
Outer Hebrides
Oxford
Paisley
Perth
Peterborough
Plymouth
Portsmouth
Preston
Reading
Redhill
Rochester
Romford
Salisbury
Sheffield
Shrewsbury
Slough
South East London
South West London
Southall
Southampton
Southend-on-Sea
St Albans
Stevenage
Stockport
Stoke-on-Trent
Sunderland
Sutton
Swansea
Swindon
Taunton
Telford
Tonbridge
Torquay
Truro
Twickenham
Wakefield
Walsall
Warrington
Watford
West London
Wigan
Wolverhampton
Worcester
York

> View Latest Deals For Three’s 5G Packages

