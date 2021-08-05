Get A Free 4K LG TV with ALL Three 5G Broadband

Need a new TV? Want to upgrade your home broadband? Three has the perfect deal – you’ll get a free LG 4K TV with all Three’s 5G Hub orders…

5G broadband is now a thing and while it isn’t yet available in all parts of the UK, that is changing – and it is happening fast too.

If you’re sick of paying Sky or BT massive monthly bills for your broadband, switching over to 5G broadband would be just what the doctor ordered.

Take me, I pay Sky an ungodly amount of money every month for Sky and Sky Broadband. I have the F1 package. But that is literally it. And my monthly bill? Almost £100.

Needless to say, as soon as 5G Broadband makes it out to my neck of the woods, I am dropping Sky like a piece of molten rock. Why? 5G broadband is cheaper, Three’s is just £30 a month, and it is faster than traditional forms of wired broadband.

A Free LG 4K TV Deal? What’s NOT To Like…

And if you’re located in one of Three’s many 5G hotspots, you can now make the switch. And if you do decide to go with Three’s 5G Broadband, and you act fast, you can take advantage of its new promotion which will get you a 43in LG 4K TV for absolutely nothing.

All you have to do is sign-up – it costs £30 a month – and you get a brand new free 43in LG 4K TV.

Even if you already have a sweet 4K TV, this is still a great deal. You could install the TV in your kitchen or set up a dedicated gaming room in your home.

How Fast is Three’s 5G Hub?

Either way, with Three’s 5G Hub you’ll be able to play games online and via the cloud without any issues. The 5G Hub itself is completely future-proofed and can handle speeds up to 2.33Gbps which is bonkers-fast.

With Three’s current 5G infrastructure, you’ll get around 100 to 200Mbps, although that number will continually increase as the months and years pass. Three’s 5G network will just get faster and faster as the infrastructure develops towards the top-end of 5G’s speed potential, around 100Gbps.

And what’s the average UK broadband speed? A paltry 71.8Mbps. So even with Three’s embryonic 5G network, you’ll still be getting 1.5 to 2x faster internet than you would with traditional broadband from Sky or BT.

Three’s 5G Hub I/O

What other specs does Three’s 5G Hub possess? You have full support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax) which means faster connections around your home and support for up to 68 devices at any one time – more than enough for most households.

The 5G Hub also has two Gigabit Ethernet sockets on its rear as well, so you can plug in directly. Handy if you’re a serious gamer, either console or PC-based, and want to tap into the best possible 5G speeds Three can offer.

5G Hub Technical Specifications

Data: Unlimited Unlimited Data: £29/month Contract Length: 12-24 months Mobile Connectivity 5G Connectivity: Up to 2330 Mbps download 5G Bands: 5G NR band n78 4G Connectivity: Category 19 LTE 4G Download Speed: Up to 1600 Mbps download 4G Upload Speed: Up to 150 Mbps upload 4G Bands: LTE bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 & 43 External Antenna: Yes, 2x TS-9 connectors Home Network Connectivity Dual-Band Wi-Fi: Yes Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi Devices: Up to 64 devices Ethernet: 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports Phone: 1 RJ11 phone port Other Dimensions: 9.9 x 10.7 x 21.5 cm Weight: 700g Model: Huawei 5G CPE Pro Colour: White

If you live in a supported area, I’ve included a bunch of them below, and you fancy switching your broadband over to 5G broadband and getting faster, cheaper internet, as well as a free 43in 4K LG TV, make sure you check out Three’s latest promotion – it won’t last forever!

Three’s UK 5G Coverage

TOWN / CITY 5G Coverage Aberdeen ✔ Bath ✔ Birmingham ✔ Blackburn ✔ Blackpool ✔ Bolton ✖ Bournemouth ✔ Bradford ✔ Brighton ✔ Bristol ✔ Bromley ✖ Cambridge ✖ Canterbury ✖ Cardiff ✔ Carlisle ✔ Central London ✔ Chelmsford ✔ Chester ✖ Cleveland ✖ Colchester ✔ Coventry ✔ Crewe ✔ Croydon ✖ Darlington ✖ Dartford ✖ Derby ✔ Doncaster ✔ Dorchester ✖ Dudley ✖ Dumfries and Galloway ✖ Dundee ✔ Durham ✔ East London ✔ Edinburgh ✔ Enfield ✖ Exeter ✖ Falkirk and Stirling ✔ Galashiels ✖ Glasgow ✔ Gloucester ✔ Guildford ✔ Halifax ✔ Harrogate ✔ Harrow ✖ Hemel Hempstead ✔ Hereford ✖ Huddersfield ✔ Hull ✔ Ilford ✖ Inverness ✖ Ipswich ✔ Kilmarnock ✖ Kingston upon Thames ✖ Kirkcaldy ✔ Kirkwall ✖ Lancaster ✖ Leeds ✔ Leicester ✔ Lerwick ✖ Lincoln ✔ Liverpool ✔ Llandrindod Wells ✖ Llandudno ✖ Luton ✔ Manchester ✔ Milton Keynes ✔ Motherwell ✔ Newcastle upon Tyne ✔ Newport ✔ North London ✔ North West London ✔ Northampton ✔ Northern Ireland ✖ Norwich ✔ Nottingham ✔ Oldham ✔ Outer Hebrides ✖ Oxford ✔ Paisley ✖ Perth ✔ Peterborough ✔ Plymouth ✔ Portsmouth ✔ Preston ✔ Reading ✔ Redhill ✔ Rochester ✔ Romford ✖ Salisbury ✖ Sheffield ✔ Shrewsbury ✔ Slough ✔ South East London ✔ South West London ✔ Southall ✖ Southampton ✔ Southend-on-Sea ✔ St Albans ✔ Stevenage ✔ Stockport ✖ Stoke-on-Trent ✔ Sunderland ✖ Sutton ✖ Swansea ✔ Swindon ✔ Taunton ✔ Telford ✔ Tonbridge ✔ Torquay ✖ Truro ✔ Twickenham ✖ Wakefield ✔ Walsall ✖ Warrington ✔ Watford ✖ West London ✔ Wigan ✔ Wolverhampton ✔ Worcester ✔ York ✔

