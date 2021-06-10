Three has invested billions in 5G during the past several years, as its UK rollout of 5G services continues to grow. But is it available in your area yet? Let’s find out…

Three was one of the first UK networks to really start pushing 5G. Three has been my network of choice for nearly 10 years now, thanks to its innovative approach to data – it does unlimited, and it always has.

As more and more 5G-capable phones land, more and more users in the UK are getting interested in 5G, its benefits, and, more specifically, when the fast mobile data standard will be coming to their area.

5G is still in its infancy here in the UK, but that doesn’t mean you cannot get it anywhere. As of right now, Three has over 1300 5G locations in the UK – though it is mostly limited to cities and major conurbations.

Three 5G Coverage In The UK

Here’s a handy table that outlines all the current places you can get Three’s 5G services in the UK.

Town/City EE+BT Vodafone+ASDA +VOXI +Virgin Mobile Three+ iD Mobile O2+Sky +Tesco +Giffgaff Aberdeen ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bath ✔ ✖ ✔ ✖ Birmingham ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Blackburn ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Blackpool ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Bolton ✔ ✔ ✖ ✔ Bournemouth ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bradford ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ Brighton ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Bristol ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bromley ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Cambridge ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ Canterbury ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Cardiff ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Carlisle ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ Central London ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Chelmsford ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Chester ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Cleveland ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ Colchester ✔ ✖ ✔ ✖ Coventry ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Crewe ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Croydon ✖ ✔ ✖ ✖ Darlington ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ Dartford ✔ ✖ ✖ ✔ Derby ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ Doncaster ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Dorchester ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Dudley ✔ ✔ ✖ ✔ Dumfries and Galloway ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Dundee ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Durham ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ East London ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Edinburgh ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Enfield ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Exeter ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Falkirk and Stirling ✔ ✖ ✔ ✖ Galashiels ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Glasgow ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Gloucester ✖ ✔ ✖ ✔ Guildford ✔ ✔ ✔ ✖ Halifax ✔ ✖ ✖ ✔ Harrogate ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Harrow ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Hemel Hempstead ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ Hereford ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Huddersfield ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Hull ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Ilford ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Inverness ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ Ipswich ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Kilmarnock ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Kingston upon Thames ✔ ✖ ✖ ✔ Kirkcaldy ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Kirkwall ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Lancaster ✖ ✔ ✖ ✔ Leeds ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Leicester ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Lerwick ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Lincoln ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ Liverpool ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Llandrindod Wells ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Llandudno ✖ ✔ ✖ ✔ Luton ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ Manchester ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Milton Keynes ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Motherwell ✔ ✖ ✔ ✖ Newcastle upon Tyne ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Newport ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ North London ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ North West London ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Northampton ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Northern Ireland ✔ ✖ ✖ ✔ Norwich ✔ ✖ ✖ ✔ Nottingham ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Oldham ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Outer Hebrides ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Oxford ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Paisley ✔ ✔ ✖ ✖ Perth ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Peterborough ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ Plymouth ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Portsmouth ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Preston ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ Reading ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ Redhill ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ Rochester ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Romford ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Salisbury ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Sheffield ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Shrewsbury ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ Slough ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ South East London ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ South West London ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Southall ✔ ✔ ✖ ✖ Southampton ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ Southend-on-Sea ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ St Albans ✔ ✖ ✔ ✖ Stevenage ✔ ✖ ✔ ✖ Stockport ✔ ✔ ✖ ✔ Stoke-on-Trent ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sunderland ✔ ✔ ✖ ✔ Sutton ✖ ✔ ✖ ✖ Swansea ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Swindon ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Taunton ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Telford ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ Tonbridge ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Torquay ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Truro ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ Twickenham ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Wakefield ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ Walsall ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ Warrington ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ Watford ✔ ✖ ✖ ✔ West London ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Wigan ✔ ✖ ✔ ✖ Wolverhampton ✔ ✔ ✖ ✔ Worcester ✔ ✖ ✔ ✖ York ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 5G Locations Across The UK For All Major UK Networks

Three confirmed its continued investment in its 5G infrastructure in a statement to the press at the end of May 2021.

Three UK is investing heavily in its 5G rollout in towns and cities across the UK, as part of a 5-year program to deliver the UK’s fastest 5G network. It currently has 1300 5G sites which mean super-fast speeds, capacity, and low latency to mobile and home broadband customers alike Connecting its mast sites to high-speed, high-capacity fiber is a vital part of delivering an excellent service to its customers. 3500 sites have now been upgraded to 10Gbps capable transmission giving customers a faster, better, and more reliable 4G and 5G experience. Three

The company is also adding new 5G phones to its plans and store every month, covering all the major brands from Samsung and Apple to smaller, nicher phone brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Add in things like Three’s Unlimited Data plans – which are truly unlimited plans, unlike Vodafone’s – and you’re looking at one of the strongest UK phone networks in operation right now.

Heavy investment in infrastructure is key as well. Now more than ever, as more and more people are accessing mobile data at home, thanks to the nationwide lockdowns.

As the UK returns to normal, the demands placed on mobile data networks should lower somewhat but will still likely be higher than before as more and more people continue working remotely.

Three has also been working to bolster its 4G network too. The network added more spectrum to its 4G services in a bid to deliver faster, more reliable coverage in the UK.

“Millions of customers with a 1400MHz band capable device will benefit from the speed improvement when connecting to a site with the technology,” said Three.

1400MHz band-capable devices include: iPhone 11 and 12 ranges, Google Pixel range and Samsung’s S8, S9, S9, S10 S20, S21 ranges; as well as the OnePlus and Oppo devices.

