Three 5G Coverage Update – Where Can You Get It In The UK?

by | 10/06/2021 8:43 am
Three has invested billions in 5G during the past several years, as its UK rollout of 5G services continues to grow. But is it available in your area yet? Let’s find out…

Three was one of the first UK networks to really start pushing 5G. Three has been my network of choice for nearly 10 years now, thanks to its innovative approach to data – it does unlimited, and it always has.

As more and more 5G-capable phones land, more and more users in the UK are getting interested in 5G, its benefits, and, more specifically, when the fast mobile data standard will be coming to their area.

5G is still in its infancy here in the UK, but that doesn’t mean you cannot get it anywhere. As of right now, Three has over 1300 5G locations in the UK – though it is mostly limited to cities and major conurbations.

Three 5G Coverage In The UK

Here’s a handy table that outlines all the current places you can get Three’s 5G services in the UK.

Town/CityEE+BTVodafone+ASDA +VOXI +Virgin MobileThree+ iD MobileO2+Sky +Tesco +Giffgaff
Aberdeen
Bath
Birmingham
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bolton
Bournemouth
Bradford
Brighton
Bristol
Bromley
Cambridge
Canterbury
Cardiff
Carlisle
Central London
Chelmsford
Chester
Cleveland
Colchester
Coventry
Crewe
Croydon
Darlington
Dartford
Derby
Doncaster
Dorchester
Dudley
Dumfries and Galloway
Dundee
Durham
East London
Edinburgh
Enfield
Exeter
Falkirk and Stirling
Galashiels
Glasgow
Gloucester
Guildford
Halifax
Harrogate
Harrow
Hemel Hempstead
Hereford
Huddersfield
Hull
Ilford
Inverness
Ipswich
Kilmarnock
Kingston upon Thames
Kirkcaldy
Kirkwall
Lancaster
Leeds
Leicester
Lerwick
Lincoln
Liverpool
Llandrindod Wells
Llandudno
Luton
Manchester
Milton Keynes
Motherwell
Newcastle upon Tyne
Newport
North London
North West London
Northampton
Northern Ireland
Norwich
Nottingham
Oldham
Outer Hebrides
Oxford
Paisley
Perth
Peterborough
Plymouth
Portsmouth
Preston
Reading
Redhill
Rochester
Romford
Salisbury
Sheffield
Shrewsbury
Slough
South East London
South West London
Southall
Southampton
Southend-on-Sea
St Albans
Stevenage
Stockport
Stoke-on-Trent
Sunderland
Sutton
Swansea
Swindon
Taunton
Telford
Tonbridge
Torquay
Truro
Twickenham
Wakefield
Walsall
Warrington
Watford
West London
Wigan
Wolverhampton
Worcester
York
5G Locations Across The UK For All Major UK Networks

Three confirmed its continued investment in its 5G infrastructure in a statement to the press at the end of May 2021.

Three UK is investing heavily in its 5G rollout in towns and cities across the UK, as part of a 5-year program to deliver the UK’s fastest 5G network. It currently has 1300 5G sites which mean super-fast speeds, capacity, and low latency to mobile and home broadband customers alike

Connecting its mast sites to high-speed, high-capacity fiber is a vital part of delivering an excellent service to its customers. 3500 sites have now been upgraded to 10Gbps capable transmission giving customers a faster, better, and more reliable 4G and 5G experience.

Three

The company is also adding new 5G phones to its plans and store every month, covering all the major brands from Samsung and Apple to smaller, nicher phone brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Check out all the latest models and plans here.

Add in things like Three’s Unlimited Data plans – which are truly unlimited plans, unlike Vodafone’s – and you’re looking at one of the strongest UK phone networks in operation right now.

Heavy investment in infrastructure is key as well. Now more than ever, as more and more people are accessing mobile data at home, thanks to the nationwide lockdowns.

As the UK returns to normal, the demands placed on mobile data networks should lower somewhat but will still likely be higher than before as more and more people continue working remotely.

Three has also been working to bolster its 4G network too. The network added more spectrum to its 4G services in a bid to deliver faster, more reliable coverage in the UK.

“Millions of customers with a 1400MHz band capable device will benefit from the speed improvement when connecting to a site with the technology,” said Three.

1400MHz band-capable devices include: iPhone 11 and 12 ranges, Google Pixel range and Samsung’s S8, S9, S9, S10 S20, S21 ranges; as well as the OnePlus and Oppo devices.

Comments
