How To Enable DARK MODE In Android 10 (The #1 Easiest Method)

Spread the love







How To Turn On Dark Mode In Android 10

Turning on Dark Mode inside Android 10 is super-easy; just follow these steps to enable Dark Mode:

Go To Settings, Then Tap Display

Scroll Down To The Bottom, Find Toggle For Dark Mode

Switch It On & Embrace The DARKNESS…

That’s literally it; all it takes to enable Dark Mode in Android 10 is a few scrolls and a couple of clicks. Once Dark Mode is enabled, it will run across the entire Android 10 UX, as well as inside all Google Apps, all currently-supported applications like Reddit and Google Discover. In addition to this, third-party apps are now getting in on the action too. Dark Mode for WhatsApp is beginning to roll out to all Android phones.

MORE: Our #1 Picks For The Best Android Phones Right Now

The ONLY Google app Dark Mode doesn’t work in by default is Gmail; here, you have to enable Dark Mode manually. To enable Dark Mode in the Gmail app, follow these steps:

Open Gmail App, Then Tap Hamburger Menu (Top Left)

Scroll To The Bottom of The List, Then Tap Settings

Next, Click General Settings & Then Click Theme

Click Dark Mode and/or Default (If You’ve Already Enabled Dark Mode)

Gmail is Now Dark.

Android 10 Dark Mode Benefits

Why are Apple and Google pushing Dark Mode inside Android and iOS? For one, it looks awesome. But that’s not the real benefit. No, the real benefits of Dark Mode are myriad, ranging from the fact that it is better for your eyes to the fact that it uses less battery. The #1 Dark Mode benefits are listed below:

Dark Mode is Better For Your Eyes – People use their phones A LOT. Up to 11 hours every day. And this puts your eyeballs through a veritable grinder of stress and torture. Dark Mode is designed to be kinder to your eyes, lessening strain and helping to reduce things like Digital Eye Fatigue, headaches, nausea, and dry eyes.

People use their phones A LOT. Up to 11 hours every day. And this puts your eyeballs through a veritable grinder of stress and torture. Dark Mode is designed to be kinder to your eyes, lessening strain and helping to reduce things like Digital Eye Fatigue, headaches, nausea, and dry eyes. Dark Mode Saves Battery Life – On OLED phones, because black pixels don’t require any power, Dark Mode introduces a ton of battery savings. This is why Google and Apple are pushing it hard; you will get more battery life without increasing the size of the battery. This effect only really comes into play on OLED phones, however, and is not as pronounced on LCD handsets.

On OLED phones, because black pixels don’t require any power, Dark Mode introduces a ton of battery savings. This is why Google and Apple are pushing it hard; you will get more battery life without increasing the size of the battery. This effect only really comes into play on OLED phones, however, and is not as pronounced on LCD handsets. Dark Mode Boosts Melatonin – Looking at bright, white lights messes with your bodies natural circadian rhythm. When it gets dark outside, your brain produces melatonin. If you look at displays constantly when its dark, melatonin production drops and this makes it harder to sleep at night. Dark Mode helps with this be reducing your exposure to bright, white light, which in turn bumps up your natural melatonin production.

Looking at bright, white lights messes with your bodies natural circadian rhythm. When it gets dark outside, your brain produces melatonin. If you look at displays constantly when its dark, melatonin production drops and this makes it harder to sleep at night. Dark Mode helps with this be reducing your exposure to bright, white light, which in turn bumps up your natural melatonin production. Dark Mode Just Looks Better – Last but not least, Dark Mode just looks totally badass. On iOS and Android, Dark Mode looks stunning, as you can see below.

Save

Why OLED Phones Benefit Most From Dark Mode

OLED panels, when showing black pixels, don’t use any power. This means that when your phone is Dark Mode, huge portions of the display and UX are using ZERO battery power. This is a specific benefit of Dark Mode that is exclusive to OLED phones like the Google Pixel 4, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. How much battery do you save with Dark Mode enabled on an OLED Phone? Quite a lot; perhaps as much as 30% in some cases. But you HAVE to have an OLED panel to reap these rewards. Dark Mode has NO impact on LCD phone’s battery lives. All pixels are powered on LCDs, white and black.

This is why it is important that more and more laptops start embracing OLED displays. Combined with Dark Mode, the benefits are enormous. Imagine getting around 30% more battery life from your laptop or tablet? It’d be awesome and, in most cases, justify the extra money it’d cost to buy (OLED products are more expensive).

As OLED becomes more common on ALL computing devices, expect to see big shifts in battery performance on devices like tablets, hybrid laptops, laptops, and even things like PC monitors.