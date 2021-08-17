Sky Login: How To Access Your Account on Your Phone

If you want to manage or make changes to your Sky account, you can now do it all via the My Sky app for iPhone and Android. Here’s how it works and what you’ll need to log in to your Sky account

Managing your Sky account is relatively simple. All you need is the email you signed up for your Sky account with and its associated email. Once you have these things you have two ways of managing your Sky account:

Via the Sky website

Or, on your phone with the My Sky app

What is My Sky Login?

If you’re not sure what your Sky login is, you’ll need to open up your email and find an email from Sky. Your Sky login will be the email you signed up for the service with. And your password will be associated with that account.

If you’ve lost your password or cannot remember, no problem. You can request a new one and it will be sent to the email you signed up with. To request a new password for your Sky account, follow these steps:

Go To Sky’s Website

Enter Your Email Address In The Login Section

Select, Forget Password

Then, Enter Your Email And Sky Will Send You A New Password

You can now use that password to login to your Sky account via your computer and also with your phone via the My Sky App.

My Sky or My Sky App – Which is Best?

Save The My Sky App – Get It For Android or iPhone

Both work fine, allowing you to manage your subscriptions, view bills, make adjustments to your account, and much more. For most people, using the My Sky app for iPhone or Android will likely be the easiest method for managing your account, so let’s cover that off first.

What is The My Sky App?

The My Sky App is an application for iPhone or Android that can be downloaded onto your phone and is used to manage your account. The app can be downloaded via Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

Once you’re logged in, you can manage your account, add subscriptions, cancel subscriptions, and access deals on things like broadband and TV and film packages.

In addition to this, you can use the My Sky App to troubleshoot problems with Sky’s dedicated support team. Most use the app to manage and keep tabs on their accounts and manage their bills – you get a full breakdown of your Sky bill each month.

If you’re used to using the Sky website to manage your Sky account, the app is well worth a look. It is nicely laid out and has all the features you’ll find inside Sky’s main website. And because it is on your phone, you can access it anywhere which is handy if you’re away from home and need to check something.

Sky VIP Rewards

You also have access to Sky VIP inside the My Sky App. If you’re planning on sticking with Sky for the long haul, it is definitely worth signing up for Sky VIP – you get access to more and more rewards the longer you’re a Sky user.

Joining Sky VIP is completely free, you can do it inside the My Sky App, and the rewards are broken up into several tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

You get a free reward for signing up to Sky VIP and then a new reward every week for the duration of your membership – this can be anything from discounts to free movies and deals on broadband.

I’ve included a breakdown of how Sky breaks up its Sky VIP membership below:

Silver Gold Platinum Diamond 0-3 years 3-8 years 8-15 years 15+ years Sky VIP Membership Tiers

My Sky App Features

We’ve now covered the basics of how to log in to your Sky account, how to get a new password, and how to download and login to the My Sky App.

Now let’s cover what features you get access to inside the My Sky App.

Smart Broadband Features – If you have your broadband with Sky, you can use the My Sky App to troubleshoot any issues you might be having with your internet. The My Sky App can run diagnostics on your home network and suggest fixes for any problems you might be having.

If you have your broadband with Sky, you can use the My Sky App to troubleshoot any issues you might be having with your internet. The My Sky App can run diagnostics on your home network and suggest fixes for any problems you might be having. Trouble-Shooting Problems – Inside the My Sky App, you’ll also find a ‘Fix a problem’ icon where you’ll find myriad user guides and instructional videos on how to fix some of the most common issues experienced by Sky users. The guides are detailed and easy follow too which makes this a great resource to have access to.

Inside the My Sky App, you’ll also find a ‘Fix a problem’ icon where you’ll find myriad user guides and instructional videos on how to fix some of the most common issues experienced by Sky users. The guides are detailed and easy follow too which makes this a great resource to have access to. Loyalty Program – The My Sky App is the home of Sky VIP, Sky’s rewards program for its customers. In order to sign up for Sky VIP, you need to download the My Sky App and activate it inside the app. Once you do this, you’ll start receiving rewards each week.

The My Sky App is the home of Sky VIP, Sky’s rewards program for its customers. In order to sign up for Sky VIP, you need to download the My Sky App and activate it inside the app. Once you do this, you’ll start receiving rewards each week. Manage Your Sky Mobile Account – If you have a mobile device with Sky Mobile, you can manage your account inside the My Sky App. You can view bills, make adjustments to your account, and access deals and add-ons that are exclusive to Sky Mobile members.

Wrapping Up…

That just about wraps things up. You now know how to login to your Sky account. You know how to reset your Sky password. And you know how (and why) you’d use the My Sky App to manage your Sky account.

Because Sky offers a full package of services, everything from TV services to broadband and mobile phone contracts and data plans, the My Sky App is invaluable if you’re fully embedded in the Sky ecosystem.

Even if you’re not, and you only have TV services with Sky, it is well worth using the My Sky App to manage your account as it gets you access to things like Sky VIP and it allows you to make changes to your account on the go.

If you’d like to know more about Sky Mobile, check out our full review of Sky Mobile for a broader overview of its PROS and CONS.

And for the latest deals on Sky TV packages, check out Sky’s latest offers and deals – some of them are really impressive.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.