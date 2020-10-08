Black Friday 2020 is just around the corner. Here are all the latest Black Friday 2020 phone deals – inc. ALL major Android models and iPhones too!

Black Friday comes but once a year and it is easily the best time of year to pick up a new phone on contract.

Mobile networks go CRAZY with their prices during Black Friday, so if you’re due an upgrade soon, hold your horses, and wait for Black Friday to kick off. You will save a bunch of money.

Best Black Friday Phone Deals Tool

If you’re looking for the best possible deals on iPhone or any number of Android phones this Black Friday, you want to know what your best options are, right? More options help you find the best possible deal for you.

And when it comes to phone contracts, even for singular phones like the iPhone 11, you have thousands of potential contracts, deals, and offers to trawl through.

This is why we built the tool below. We call it the phone deals generator and it is designed to do one thing and one thing only: scour thousands of deals for all of 2020’s best new phones – both iPhones and Android phones – and display them in an easy to navigate fashion.

Quickly Find The Black Friday Phone Deals

How Does The Phone Deals Generator Tool Work?

First, you need to decide what phone or brand you’re looking for. If it’s Apple, just select the Apple symbol and the tool will bring in all the latest iPhone deals (based on monthly cost; the lowest cost ones are listed first).

The tool is automatically set to pull in Apple deals, but if you click on Samsung it will pull in all the latest Samsung phone deals (with cheapest listed first).

From here, you can search by network, how much you want to pay per month, as well as how much you want to pay upfront.

And this works for ALL phone brands – from Apple to Samsung and Xiaomi.

The tool will pull in all the available and latest deals for the phone. And the data is updated every 30 minutes, so you’re ALWAYS getting the latest deals for the best phones.

Simple, right?

When Is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 is fast-approaching. The official date for Black Friday in 2020 is November 2, 2020 – that means it is happening very soon. Still, you have a good few weeks to prepare, and that should be more than enough time.

Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your current phone. In fact, Black Friday deals for phones are so good, it is arguably the best time of year to buy a phone – you’ll save a ton of money.

And because Black Friday happens inside Q4, it is also a great time to buy Christmas presents. If you’re thinking about getting someone a phone for Christmas, you’ll definitely want to do this during Black Friday – you’ll have tons of epic phone deals to sift through.

You don’t need to buy a phone outright to benefit from Black Friday either; last year’s Black Friday saw MASSIVE discounts on both the iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4. And those phones, at that particular time, were almost brand new.

Expect to see MAJOR deals on the most popular phones during Black Friday 2020, including ALL iPhone 11 models, Samsung’s Galaxy S20, and Note 20, and from smaller but equally cool phone brands like OnePlus and OPPO, and Huawei.

What Black Friday Phone Deals Can You Expect This Year?

As mentioned above, every major network and manufacturer gets a little crazy during Black Friday. Apple doesn’t take part officially, but that doesn’t mean you cannot get a great deal on an iPhone this Black Friday.

If you’re looking to buy an iPhone on contract, there will be a TON of deals this Black Friday – for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

And because the iPhone 12 will be on market by November 2, you can expect some truly massive deals for Apple’s iPhone 11, as networks try and get rid of stock.

Save

With Android, you can expect similarly impressive Black Friday deals from Samsung and Google. I’m most interested to see what Google does with its newly launched Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

Last year, Google did some EPIC Black Friday deals for its Pixel 4 range, so I expect we’ll see something similar during this year’s Black Friday event – only this time around the deals will be for Google’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a.

What About SIM-Only Deals – Do They Happen During Black Friday?

HELL YES! SIM-only deals are a massive part of any Black Friday event. If you’re looking to pick up ultra-limited offers on SIM-only plans, Black Friday is the time to do it.

Three and EE always have some killer offers running during Black Friday, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for them on the day. I’ve included links to all the best places to get SIM-only deals this Black Friday below:

What Kind of iPhone Deals Can You Expect?

The iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020 will be heavily discounted during Black Friday 2020. The iPhone 12 range, which launches a couple of weeks before Black Friday 2020, might not be included – but you never know!

COVID has affected global business massively, so retailers will be looking to make A LOT of sales this Black Friday. For this reason, I don’t think we can write-off Apple iPhone 12 deals happening during the sales event.

And even if they don’t, you’ll be able to get KILLER deals on all the iPhone 11 models – including the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

What About Samsung? Will There Be Any Black Friday Deals?

Samsung hasn’t had a great year with its Galaxy S20 range. Sales have been slow, well below expected levels. For this reason, I’d expect all major networks to be pushing the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 deals HARD this Black Friday.

You can also expect loads of great deals for Samsung’s Galaxy A Series and M Series too.

And if you want to secure a great Black Friday deal on a refurbished phone, make sure you check out Gazelle’s Black Friday deals – you can view them here.

With a refurbished phone, you’ll already save 40-50% on average, so they’re 100% worth a look at on Black Friday because the savings you make will compound even more!