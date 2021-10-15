Samsung Black Friday Deals 2021 – What To Expect

Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner. But what can we expect this year from Samsung? Here’s an overview of what to watch out for inside Samsung’s Black Friday event…

Unlike Apple, Samsung makes a ton of things. From phones and tablets to washing machines and fridges as well as really amazing 4K TVs and OLED TVs. And this is EXACTLY what you want when Black Friday rolls around – more choice means more deals.

And this year’s Samsung Black Fridays sales event is shaping up to be very impressive indeed. How do we know? Simple: we’ve seen a leaked document of ALL the deals that Samsung will be unveiling during Black Friday 2021. And there’s A LOT to choose from too…

Samsung Black Friday Deals – What’s Coming This Year

Here’s a quick breakdown of all the Samsung products that’ll feature inside this year’s Black Friday sales event.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Black Friday Deals

The Galaxy S21 is one of the most popular Android phones on the planet right now. Expect discounts across the entire range this Black Friday, meaning big savings on Samsung’s more expensive Plus and Ultra models.

If you’ve been holding out for Black Friday to buy a Galaxy S21, your patience will definitely be rewarded with 10% to 15% discounts on select models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Black Friday Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an expensive phone – even on finance. But this Black Friday, there will be discounts on this phone. Again, the discounts won’t be huge. But with an RRP as high as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s, even a 5% discount will make a lot of difference…

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday Deals

Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 ain’t cheap. Samsung also isn’t selling too many of these, so it will use Black Friday 2021 as a means to shift a lot of its foldable phones. And it will do this with juicy discounts on all models. Expect 5% discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, perhaps even more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Black Friday Deals

During Black Friday 2020, Samsung knocked $30/£30 off the price of its OG Galaxy Buds. We expect much the same during Black Friday 2021, so expect to see discounts of around $30/£30 on Samsung’s new and improved Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s latest smartwatch. But unlike its previous models, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 does not run on Tizen. Instead, it runs Google’s new version of Wear OS which was co-developed by Samsung and FitBit.

Last year saw MASSIVE discounts on the Galaxy Watch with $100/£100 knocked off the price tag. I expect we’ll see much the same during Black Friday 2021, so expect to see the Galaxy Watch 4 put up for sale with a $100/£100 discount once Black Friday 2021 kicks off.

What Else?

As always, there will be meaty Black Friday discounts on a lot of Samsung’s 4K TVs too. Expect three-figure savings on Samsung’s massively impressive Samsung QN9000A and the Samsung Frame TV, as well as its Smart Monitor and the Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor.

As always, we’ll update this post with live deals as soon as they happen. But for now, at least you have an idea of what’s coming this Black Friday from Samsung.

