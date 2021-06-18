Black Friday iPhone Deals 2021: What To Expect This Year…

Looking for Black Friday iPhone deals? Well, we have some good news and some bad news…

Let’s get the bad news out of the way, right off the bat: Apple doesn’t do Black Friday sales, traditionally.

Instead, it just sells its phones, tablets, and accessories at the same price as always. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any Black Friday deals for iPhone around.

Quite the contrary, in fact!

There’ll be loads. You just have to know where to look and what to look for, and that’s what this post is ALL about…

iPhone 12 Black Friday Deals

If you want an iPhone 12 Black Friday deals, you’re going to be limited to carriers and retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

With carriers and networks like Verizon in the US and Three and EE in the UK, there’s a good chance there will be plenty of really sweet deals on plans and offers for all of Apple’s iPhone 12 models.

You’ll have lots of options when the time comes, so if you’re thinking about getting an iPhone 12 – wait until Black Friday 2021 in November.

You’ll pay so much less for it.

The timing couldn’t be better either; Black Friday takes place just after the release of the iPhone 13, so networks and carriers will be looking to offload older iPhone 12 models.

And that means, potentially, big savings for consumers – especially if you’re looking at going the contract route.

This applies to iPhone 11 models too, though keep in mind these iPhones do not have 5G.

The Best Option For iPhone Black Friday Deals

Personally, if you want an iPhone and you want to get it during Black Friday, the best option could be going the refurbished route.

Why?

Well, for starters, you’ll pay around 40% less on any given day via a refurbished iPhone specialist like Gazelle.

Second, Gazelle ALWAYS runs a really impressive Black Friday sale, so you’ll be able to pick up an iPhone for even less – its sale last year was bonkers.

The only caveat here is that you won’t be able to buy “new” iPhones, like the iPhone 12; instead, you’ll be limited to older models like the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone X, and iPhone XR.

And that means, unless you pony up for a refurbished iPhone 12, which are still pretty pricey, you’ll have to live without 5G.

As of right now, 5G is only available on the iPhone 12 and the incoming iPhone 13 range.

But when you factor in the potential savings, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

I’ve been using refurb iPhones for years; they’re great, they work just as good as new, and they’re cheap enough to buy outright.

You also have Amazon Renewed to consider as well for Black Friday iPhone deals. Like Gazelle, Amazon sells a bunch of refurbished iPhones via its Renewed program.

And come Black Friday, it will have some very good deals on older iPhone models like the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone X, and iPhone XR.

Wrapping Up…

If you’re looking to buy an iPhone this Black Friday, you basically have three options:

Carrier & Network Deals – These Black Friday iPhone deals will be best for the iPhone 12; the iPhone 13 likely will not be discounted, owning to the fact that it will still be really new in November. If you’re after a cheap iPhone 12 contract or plan, however, this is the time to pull the trigger.

These Black Friday iPhone deals will be best for the iPhone 12; the iPhone 13 likely will not be discounted, owning to the fact that it will still be really new in November. If you’re after a cheap iPhone 12 contract or plan, however, this is the time to pull the trigger. Refurbished Deals – If you go the refurbished route with your iPhone purchase this Black Friday, you stand to save the most. Refurb iPhones are cheaper anyway (by as much as 40%), so when the Black Friday deals kick in, there’ll be loads of sweet offers on older iPhone models.

If you go the refurbished route with your iPhone purchase this Black Friday, you stand to save the most. Refurb iPhones are cheaper anyway (by as much as 40%), so when the Black Friday deals kick in, there’ll be loads of sweet offers on older iPhone models. Online Retail Deals – Best Buy, Amazon, Currys, John Lewis. All these guys get involved with Black Friday, so if you’re looking for a great deal on an iPhone, new or old, you’ll likely get one via any of the US and UK’s major online retailers.

The best iPhone deals this Black Friday, however, will be on older iPhone models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, as well as the iPhone SE 2020.

The iPhone 13 series will be brand new when Black Friday launches, so no retailer or network will likely offer any deals on it – this was the case in 2020 and in 2019.

If you want a Black Friday deal on the iPhone 13, you’ll have to wait until Black Friday 2022, sadly.

That’s just the way Apple’s product cycle works.

