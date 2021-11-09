Are Black Friday Deals Online Yet? A Beginner’s Guide…

by | 09/11/2021 2:49 pm
This blog post may contain affiliate links

by | Nov 9, 2021 | User Guides

Black Friday comes but once a year and it is a great time to pick up a range of goods or servers for less money. But are Black Friday deals online only? Or can you get them on the high street too?

Black Friday is a sales event. It goes back decades. Previously a US-only phenomenon, Black Friday is now a global thing, thanks to the rise of the internet and global shopping portals like Amazon and eBay.

As with most things in life, the vast majority of people do their Black Friday shopping online via places like Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, Currys, and other big-box retailers. But that doesn’t mean you have to do ALL your Black Friday shopping online.

Are Black Friday Deals Online Yet?

In the spirit of capitalism, quite a few retailers are starting things early. Amazon keeps on launching mini sales events and deals. You can already get MASSIVE savings on VPNs ahead of the 26th too.

Similarly, B&H Photo has a deals section live now. You can save hundreds of dollars on all kinds of items from phones to camera accessories and iPads, as well as lighting rigs and cables.

And if you’re a fan of Samsung, it is giving email subscribers early access to its Black Friday 2021 deals – you can sign up and access them here. Samsung is well worth checking out too; it makes phones, tablets, TVs, and things like washing machines and wearables. It also always has really impressive Black Friday deals.

Most people, however, will keep it locked to Amazon. And if that sounds like you, Amazon’s Black Friday page – a page that contains all of its current deals – can be found here. It includes lighting deals and flash sales, so keep this page bookmarked so you don’t miss anything.

Black Friday Deals Aren’t Just Online

Most Popular Black Friday Items From 2020
  • Save

Now that COVID is on the back foot and people are socializing and getting back to normal, the high street is starting to pick up again. And come Black Friday, there will be plenty of Black Friday sales on every high street in the US, UK, and most of Europe.

If you live near a shopping center (or a mall) or a shopping district, or a retail park, this will probably be your best bet for picking up Black Friday deals once things start kicking off. Black Friday 2021 takes place on Friday 26th November.

Online vs High Street – Which is Most Popular

According to data from Statista, during Black Friday 2020 – amidst the throws of lockdowns and COVID – unsurprisingly the vast majority of people did all of their Black Friday shopping online (58% vs 8%).

Given what was happening in the world, however, that 8% figure is understandable. But it is still up considerably from 2019 when only 3% of people ventured to stores during Black Friday 2019.

In 2020, Around 34% of the surveyed UK punters did a bit of both, so they accessed and brought deals both online and in-store. Only 8% did any actual shopping in stores, while the lion’s share – 58% – did all their Black Friday shopping online. Again, given the circumstances, this is completely understandable.

Interestingly, fewer people did their shopping online during Black Friday 2020 compared to 2019 (58% vs 70%, respectively). And more people did a bit of both, shopping online and in store, than in 2019 (26% vs 34%, respectively).

This Black Friday should see a HUGE spike in the number of people buying stuff in stores on the high street, thanks to the removal of restrictions in most of the developed world, including the US, UK, and the vast majority of Europe.

Here’s a list of all the major retailers to look at for this Black Friday…

What is Amazon Renewed
  • Save

Amazon Black Friday Deals

Get amazing deals on everything from phones, wearables, TVs, kitchen gadgets, clothes, booze, and pretty much everything else in between…

VIEW LATEST DEALS ↗

Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Delayed – Here’s Why
  • Save

Samsung Black Friday Deals

Shop a massive range of phones, tablets, wireless headphones, TVs, and loads more. If you need a new phone or a new TV, these Black Friday deals are unmissable.

VIEW LATEST DEALS ↗

three-unlimited-data
  • Save

Three Mobile Black Friday Deals

Whether you’re after a new phone, a new SIM only plan, or 5G broadband, Three will have you covered for ALL eventualities this Black Friday…

VIEW LATEST DEALS ↗

Are Black Friday Deals Online Yet? A Beginner’s Guide…
  • Save

B&H Photo Black Friday Deals

Get MASSIVE discounts on iPads, Cameras, Camera Accessories, Phones, EarBuds & tablets. Huge savings. Excellent shipping times.

VIEW LATEST DEALS ↗

gazelle_logo_lrg
  • Save

Gazelle Black Friday Deals

The #1 place to buy refurbished iPhones, MacBooks, iMacs, and iPads. And Gazelle has some AMAZING deals this Black Friday – like 40% OFF and more…

VIEW LATEST DEALS ↗

purevpn-no-log
  • Save

PureVPN Black Friday Deals

PureVPN is 100% no-logs and rapid when it in use. It is one of our favorite VPNs right now. And with these Black Friday savings, you’ll be up and running with your own subscription for next to nothing…

VIEW LATEST DEALS ↗

Comments

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share this post with your friends!

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap