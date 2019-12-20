Sign up to our newsletter

Know Your Mobile> User Guides> How To Cancel Your Apple Music Subscription (Easy Method)

How To Cancel Your Apple Music Subscription (Easy Method)

by | Dec 20, 2019 | User Guides

by

20/12/2019 10:19 am

by | Dec 20, 2019 | User Guides

Spread the love

Apple Music is increasingly becoming one of the most dominant music streaming services on the planet. It’s already reached the number two spot in just a few years.

As of this summer, Apple Music is estimated to have 45 million paying subscribers. That’s well behind Spotify’s 70 million paying subscribers–but it’s conceivable Apple could surpass Spotify’s paying subscribers by next year.

Apple gives everyone three free months of Apple Music when you first sign up. The company has also been offering early trial users, who then canceled their subscription another free three months.

But what happens if you are trying Apple Music and just don’t like it? Or you’re already a paying subscriber but have desired one of your subscriptions needs to go–and that’s Apple Music.

Here we’ll tell you the quick and easy way you can cancel your Apple Music subscription so you are never billed again.

How To Cancel Your Apple Music Subscription On Your Mac

  1. Open iTunes on your Mac.
  2. Click on the Store tab of your Music library.
  3. In the right-hand column in the store, click on the Account link.
  4. A pop-up might appear asking you to sign in. Do so, if necessary.
  5. From the Account Information screen, scroll down to the Settings header and click “Manage” next to Subscriptions.
  6. On the Subscriptions screen, look under “Active”. If you see your Apple Music subscription here, you are still being billed for it (or will be when your free trial ends). Click the Edit button next to your Apple Music Membership.
  7. Click the Cancel Subscription button and your subscription will be canceled and you won’t be billed again.

How To Cancel Your Apple Music Subscription On Your iPad Or iPhone

  1. Open the iTunes Store app on your iOS device.
  2. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap the Apple ID button.
  3. Tap View Apple ID.
  4. Enter your Apple ID password or authorize it with Face ID or Touch ID.
  5. From the Account Settings screen, scroll down to the Subscriptions button and tap it.
  6. On the Subscriptions screen, look under “Active”. If you see your Apple Music subscription here, you are still being billed for it (or will be when your free trial ends). Tap the Apple Music Membership listing.
  7. On the next screen, tap the Cancel Subscription button.
  8. Tap Confirm and your subscription will be canceled and you won’t be billed again.

  • Save
Comments
You might also like...
    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Xing
    Reddit
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap