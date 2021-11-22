Apple Music has a new low-priced subscription tier for $4.99.

Wondering what is Apple Music Voice Plan? It’s a good question! Many people seem to be confused by the plan since you can already control Apple Music with your voice via Siri, which is built into the macOS, iOS, and iPadOS operating systems.

But the Apple Music Voice Plan is vastly different than anything Apple has offered to date. Let’s dive in…

What Is Apple Music?

Apple’s music subscription service is known as Apple Music. Apple Music has been around since 2015 and offers 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists.

With an Apple Music plan, you have access to Apple’s entire catalog of music within the Music app on an Apple device. Your music is also synced across devices if you’ve added your own, and all your playlists and loved items are synced across devices as well.

Ever since Apple Music launched in 2015 there have been three primary subscription tiers. All tiers give you access to the exact same music catalog and features, however they differ in price.

The cheapest Apple Music plan has always been the Apple Music Student Plan. This costs $4.99 per month. You must be an enrolled student to get this price.

The “main” Apple Music plan is the Individual Plan, which costs $9.99 per month. This is the plan most Apple Music subscribers have.

Then there is the Apple Music Family Plan. This is like the other Apple Music plans (90 million songs plus features) but you can share this plan with up to six members of the same household (including yourself; so five other members). This plan costs $14.99 a month.

Until this year, these where the three monthly subscription plans Apple Music offered. But then Apple announced the Apple Music Voice Plan…

What Is The Apple Music Voice Plan?

The Apple Music Voice Plan is a Siri-only subscription to Apple Music. That means that subscribers can only access Apple Music through Siri on their Apple devices. They will not be able to scroll through the Apple Music catalog in the Music app on their devices. In other words, there will be no visual access to the library or controls of Apple Music – you do everything by voice.

What this means if you want to play a specific song by Drake, you better know the exact name of the song, because the Apple Music Voice Plan does not allow you to visually browse Dukes albums in any way. You can only interact with the Apple Music Voice Plan by using Siri commands, such as “Hey Siri, play [the name of the song].”

How Much Is The Apple Music Voice Plan?

The Apple Music Voice Plan will cost $4.99 per month. This puts it on par with the Apple Music Student Plan. In other words, if you are eligible for the Apple Music Student Plan there is no reason you should subscribe to the Apple Music Voice Plan.

However, if the Apple Music Individual Plan at $9.99 per month is too much for you, and you like using Siri a lot, the Apple Music Voice Plan could appeal to you.

What’s Included In The Apple Music Voice Plan?

Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers can access all 90 million songs in the Apple Music library. They can also use voice commands to skip through songs. There is no limitation on how many times you can skip through songs.

The Apple Music Voice Plan is accessible on all Apple Siri-capable devices a subscriber owns, including HomePod mini, CarPlay, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Macs.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.