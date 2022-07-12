How To Delete Your Spotify Account

Not enjoying Spotify and just want your account removed as you have no intention of using it again? It’s a straightforward process and we’ll guide you through it.

One of the most well-known and widely used music streaming applications is Spotify. You may terminate your Spotify subscription in a matter of minutes if you’ve grown weary of the app or decide you’d rather switch to a different music streaming provider.

If you cancel your Spotify account, you won’t be able to use the same username for a new account in the future when you sign up for Spotify again. You won’t be able to access your playlists, and you won’t be able to listen to any of the music that was stored in your Library.

Utilizing a web browser is required in order to cancel your Spotify subscription and account. The mobile app doesn’t allow you to deactivate accounts.

How To Cancel Your Spotify Premium Membership

First of all, you need to make sure you do not have a premium subscription before you close your Spotify. If your premium subscription is still active, here’s how to cancel it:

On your smartphone or PC, open the Spotify app and go to your profile where you’ll find your account details. Scroll down and where you see your active plan, there will be an option to “change plan” – click this. On the following page of available plans, there will be a “Cancel Plan” button next to the plan you currently have. Click “Cancel”, then “Continue to Cancel”, then “Yes, cancel” – Spotify will lose their dignity before they lose you.

How To Close Your Spotify Account

Once you’ve cancelled your Spotify premium membership, it’s time to commit to deleting your Spotify account for good.

This process is simple – all you have to do is follow these steps:

In a web browser of your choice, log in to your Spotify account. Go to the Contact Spotify Support page. Click the “Account” tab. Click on “I want to close my account”. Click “CLOSE ACCOUNT”, which will appear on the left-hand side of the screen. Confirm that you are sure, then click “Continue”. Spotify will now want to send you a code to confirm it is you closing your account and you’re sure you want to do it. Choose whether you want to receive this code by SMS or email. When you receive the code, enter it and click “Close Account”.

Best Alternatives To Spotify

If Spotify wasn’t the right audio streaming platform for you, there may be another one out there that best suits your preferences and requirements.

Here are some of the top alternatives to Spotify in 2022:

Tidal

If audio quality is your first priority, Tidal ($19 USD/month) is a superb Spotify competitor that offers both normal and HiFi sound choices.

Additionally, a significant portion of its collection supports official videos. Furthermore, it gives you the choice of choosing your playlists from other platforms and moving them to Tidal, which is a huge benefit if you want to switch from your typical streaming music app and test Tidal without losing your music.

On the other side, you will often be able to attend exclusive events with artists and get tickets before they are made available to the general public.

Apple Music

With little over 50 million songs, Apple Music has a repertoire that surpasses Spotify’s. Because Apple Music is integrated directly into the OS and doesn’t need any other programmes, it will be very fascinating to you if you are part of the Apple ecosystem.

You have the choice to browse through suggested lists, hits, genres, or customised and updated playlists in addition to its well-balanced user interface design. An important advantage over Spotify is the ability to compare and comment on songs, as well as follow artists.

You may use the service on devices running macOS, iOS, Android, and Windows as well. However, you must pay a $10 USD membership fee in order to utilise the service; it does not allow you to listen to music while being interrupted by advertisements.

YouTube Music

With millions of videos and access to the very clever and powerful YouTube search engine, YouTube Music has a significant edge over Spotify in that you can discover any song or portion of a song’s lyrics by just typing or speaking the phrase that describes the song.

On its home page, you’ll discover various playlists based on your mood. Its UI is incredibly simple and straightforward to use.

As a result, you may utilise them instead of seeking for certain genres or songs whenever you need more energy, to concentrate, to relax, or to cheer yourself up.

Deezer

Deezer is a great choice since it has a user interface that is quite similar to Spotify’s, but it also has roughly 70 million songs accessible, which is about 30 million more than its rival.

It also features a function called SongCatcher that is similar to Shazam and that you may use to find out what songs are playing.

Another wonderful feature that Spotify lacks is flow, which offers suggestions made just for you and songs you’ve forgotten so you can listen to music for hours on end.

Deezer’s free edition operates similarly to Spotify, except the premium version is always available for $10 USD.

Pandora

One of the most established and well-known brands in the streaming music industry, Pandora is still expanding and changing.

The Music Genome Project, which first gained notoriety for its recommendation engine, pioneered internet radio in the middle to late 2000s.

Since then, several competing applications have caught up to and exceeded Pandora in terms of functionality, but the service still has playlists, podcasts, album reviews, and information about artist tours, which help it remain current.

These features may not really compete with those of top services like LiveXLive, Spotify, Tidal, or even its parent company SiriusXM Internet Radio, but Pandora is a powerful app with a presence on many different platforms.

Amazon Prime Music

Amazon Prime Music is a perk that is just waiting to be discovered if you require a streaming music service and already have an Amazon Prime membership.

Without requiring a separate membership, the Amazon Prime bonus feature gives more than 2 million tracks from Amazon’s entire music library.

The service is fantastic for streaming music and podcasts, but because it doesn’t include the whole 90 million-song catalogue of Amazon Music Unlimited, it’s obviously only a stepping stone to that service.

