Wondering how to listen to Apple Music on Google Nest speakers? We’ve got you covered!

Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world. While Spotify is the king, Apple Music is rapidly gaining ground. The company is rapidly expanding its music offerings in the form of ever-larger music catalogs and new subscription tiers.

And while you can listen to Apple Music on devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod mini, you aren’t limited to using an Apple device to listen to Apple Music. You can listen to Apple Music on Android devices and even third-party smart speakers.

One of the most popular smart speakers out there is the Google Nest list of speakers – and these too can be used to play your Apple Music subscription.

What You’ll Need First

Before you can listed to Apple Music on a Google Nest speaker, you’ll first needs a few things. The most obvious is you’ll need a subscription to Apple Music. Then you’ll also (obviously) need a Google Nest speaker. Finally, you’ll need the Google Home app installed on your iPad, iPhone, or Android smartphone and you’ll need to be signed into the app with your Google ID that is associated with the Nest device.

How To Set Up Apple Music On Google Nest Speakers

Once you’ve got all of the above, you’re ready to move onto setting up Apple Music on your Google Nest speaker. To do this, follow the steps below – and note that these steps are the same no matter if you are using an iPad, iPhone, or Android phone to set up Apple Music on your Google Nest speaker.

Open the Google Home app (make sure you are signed into the app with the same Google ID you use on the Nest device).

Tap Settings. Tap Music. Find where it says “More music services.” You’ll see Apple Music listed. Tap the link icon next to it (it looks like a link in a chain). Tap “Link Account”. You’ll now be asked to sign in with your Apple ID. Make sure you use the same Apple ID that is subscribed to Apple Music.

You only need to go through the above steps once. Once you do, your Google Nest device will be set up to play Apple Music.

Manually Instruct Google Nest Speaker To Play Music From Apple Music

Just because you’ve set up your Google Nest device to link to your Apple Music account, it won’t default to Apple Music. If you want to play a song from the Apple Music library, you’ll need to instruct the Nest speaker to “Play [song name] on Apple Music.”

If you don’t do this, the Nest speaker may try to play the song from another music service (if multiple music services are set up on the Nest speaker.

Use Apple Music As The Default Music Streaming Service On Google Nest Speaker

You can avoid having to tell the Nest speaker to play a song “on Apple Music” each time if you set Apple Music to be the default music service on your Nest speaker. These instructions below work on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Open the Google Home app. Tap Settings. Tap Music. Where it says “Your music services,” tap Apple Music.

Apple Music will now be set as the default music streaming service on your Google Nest speaker.

