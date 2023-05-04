How To Listen To Apple Music On The Web (2023 Guide)

You don’t need a phone or HomePod to listen to Apple Music. You can listen to Apple Music on the web in most web browsers. Here’s how!

It’s hard to believe, but at one point Apple didn’t offer a web-based music player for Apple Music. Back in the day (pre-2019), you needed to use third-party workarounds to listen to your Apple Music tunes in web browsers (see the original article describing this below).

Thankfully, in 2019 Apple finally released a web-based interface for Apple Music. That meant that Apple Music subscribers could now listen to Apple Music in a web browser.

So, if you want to listen to Apple Music on the web, there is an official way to do so now! Of course, keep in mind you will need to subscribe to Apple Music in order to listen to Apple Music on the web. Apple does not offer free ad-supported tiers.

How To Listen To Apple Music On The Web In A Web Browser

Here is how to listen to Apple Music on the web:

Open your web browser. In the URL bar enter music.apple.com. Once on the website, click the Sign In button. In the pop-up window that appears, sign in with your Apple ID that is subscribed to Apple Music.

And that’s it! You’ll now see the web interface for Apple Music. It looks nearly identical to the Music app on macOS.

Third-Party Ways To Listen To Apple Music On The Web

[Editor’s note: below is the original article describing how to listen to Apple Music on the web. The article is from the time before Apple released a web-based music player and covers a third-party option of the day.]

Most streaming music providers, from Spotify to Amazon Music, offer a web player. This is a music player that operates in most modern browsers and allows a user to stream music without the need to download a separate desktop or mobile app.

But Apple Music, despite being the second biggest music streamer on the planet, has yet to offer subscribers a web player. Apple’s never revealed the reason for this, but we know the company is keen on getting people to use its apps, so maybe the folks in Cupertino just don’t want someone using their music service via Google’s Chrome browser.

Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t use a web player to listen to Apple Music. Though not officially sanctioned by Apple, there is a free third-party web player called Musish that allows any Apple Music subscriber to stream Apple Music via a browser.

How To Use Musish To Stream Apple Music Via The Web

Thankfully, Musish is pretty easy to use and works great. If you want to give it a try follow the steps below. It should be noted, however, that you will need to be a paying Apple Music subscriber to be able to stream your tunes through Musish, as Apple doesn’t offer a free ad-supported tier of Apple Music.

Here’s how to stream Apple Music online using Musish.

Go to www.musi.sh. On the landing page, click Connect to Apple Music. You’ll be taken to Apple’s official Apple ID page where you can log in with your Apple ID that your Apple Music subscription is linked to. After you’ve logged in, you’ll be taken back to Musish. You’ll see their version of Apple Music’s web player. Here you’ll see the normal Apple Music tabs including For You, Browse, Radio, and My Library. Just navigate them as you would navigate Apple Music in the iTunes app. You can also browse Apple’s list of curated playlists. Simply click on any song to play it.

