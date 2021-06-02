How To Cancel Audible: The #1 EASY Way

Wondering how to cancel Audible? It’s a great service but sometimes you just don’t have the time to listen to the audiobooks you’re paying a subscription fee for.

The largest audiobook platform in the world is Audible. It was founded in the early days of the internet – all the way back in 1995. Since then then company has gone on to not only be a distributor of audiobooks but a producer as well.

In 2008, Audible was bought by Amazon to boost its book offerings. Since then, the company has become the de facto king of audio media. Today the company not only does audiobooks but podcast series as well.

Its app is currently available on virtually every platform possible, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Fire OS (Amazon’s version of Android).

What Types Of Subscriptions Does Audible Offer?

Audible currently offers multiple subscription options, including:

Audible Plus Membership: $7.95 per month – No credits

Audible Premium Plus Membership: $14.95 per month – 1 per month

Audible Premium Plus Membership 2 Credits: $22.95 per month – 2 per month

Audible Premium Plus Annual Membership 12 Credits: $149.50 per year – 12 per year

Audible Premium Plus Annual Membership 24 Credits: $229.50 per year – 24 per year

The Audible Plus subscription lets you listen to thousands of audio books and podcasts from the Audible Plus library. The Audible Premium Plus plans lets you listen to everything in the Audible Plus library in addition to giving you credits to purchase (and keep forever) premium audiobooks, such as new books and bestsellers.

How Do I Cancel Audible?

Audible’s subscriptions plans are a great deal if you love to listen to audiobooks and podcast series. However, does so takes up a lot of time. Typically, the average audiobook can take between eight and twelve hours to listen to.

Interesting fact: it actually takes LESS time to read a book that listen to one. While a 400 page audiobook could take twelve hours to listen to, reading the same book would take about six to eight hours in total.

Why is this? Because people speak slower than people read. Speaking is performative, thus just takes longer than it takes you brain to simply process written words on the page.

But for whatever reason – what happens if you want to cancel your Audible subscription?

The good news is is that even if you cancel an Audible Premium Plus plan, you still get to keep the audiobooks you “bought” with the plan’s credits. However, you’ll lose access to the ability to stream all other content from the Audible Plus library.

If that’s cool with you (you can always resubscribe in the future), here’s how to cancel your Audible membership:

Go to audible.com and log in with your Audible ID or Amazon ID (whichever you have the Audible subscription through). Click Account Details. You’ll see a box with your current membership details. At the bottom of the box is a Cancel Memberships link. Click it. Choose the reason you are canceling your Audible Membership, then confirm your cancelation.

And remember: you will not lose access to any of the titles you BOUGHT under your membership. As Audible explains: “Nothing at all. Any titles you purchase are yours to keep forever, even if you decide to cancel your membership. You have acquired lifelong listening rights with the purchase of an Audible title. As long as you don’t return or delete the titles, they will stay in your library.”

And the good news is that you can restart your membership at any time. You’ll still have access to all the older titles you purchased as well as full access to the Audible Plus library again.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.