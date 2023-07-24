How To Cancel Spotify Membership (2023 Guide)

Pin

Spotify has announced it is increasing the prices of its premium membership plans. If the cost is too great and you want to cancel Spotify membership, here’s how to do it.

While Spotify is the leader in the music streaming industry, it’s got plenty of rivals. Everyone from Apple to Google to Amazon is hoping to dethrone the giant–and many of their services are catching up quickly. Unfortunately, the company has now announced that it will raise the prices of its premium memberships. In a blog post, the company explained:

“With 200+ million Premium subscribers, we’re also proud to be the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, giving Premium users access to on-demand and ad-free music listening, offline music downloads, and quality music streaming. The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets* around the world. These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform.” Spotify

As of July 2023, the new Spotify membership fees are:

Premium Single: $10.99 per month

$10.99 per month Premium Duo: $14.99 per month

$14.99 per month Premium Family: $16.99 per month

$16.99 per month Premium Student: $5.99 per month

Spotify offers two tiers of service–a free, ad-supported subscription, and a premium, ad-free subscription that you pay for. If you’re thinking of jumping ship to another music streaming service and want to cancel your Premium membership we’ve laid out the steps below.

And don’t sweat it, if you decided that after you cancel you want to return to Spotify, the company will keep all your settings and playlists on file for three months. After that time, however, you’ll need to set everything up again.

How To Cancel Your Spotify Premium Membership Subscription

Spotify makes canceling your plan really easy:

Go to the Spotify homepage and click login. On the login screen, enter your account information. Now click the green login button. In the upper corner of the next screen, click on your username. From the drop-down menu under your username, click the Account button. On the Account screen under Your Plan, click Change Plan. Under Cancel Spotify, click Cancel Premium.

And that’s it. Once you cancel your subscription, Spotify will give you access to your Premium account until the end of the current filing cycle, which you already paid for.