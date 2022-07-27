Apple Watch RAM Size Comparison Chart: How Much RAM Does Apple Watch Have?

Wondering what the Apple Watch RAM size is? This chart shows you!

Want to find out the Apple Watch RAM size? Read on!

In the seven years since Apple debuted the Apple Watch, the company’s wearable has become the dominant smartwatch in the industry.

The Apple Watch debuted in 2015 and that first generation Apple Watch is now widely referred to as the Apple Watch Series 0. However, officially Apple did not start the “Series” naming scheme on the Apple Watch until the second generation Apple Watch (called Series 1 and Series 2) came out in 2016.

In the time since Apple has iterated on the Apple Watch every year. Without a doubt, the biggest evolutionary leap for the Apple Watch came with the Series 4 in 2018. The Apple Watch Series 4 features an all-new design and a heart rate ECG system.

The Apple Watch Series 5, a year later in 2019, was also another milestone. The Series 5 features the Apple Watch’s first always-on display.

Since then, Apple has released three more models of the Apple Watch: the Series 6 in 2020, and the Series 7 and Apple Watch SE in 2021. Most recently Apple previewed watchOS 9, the next-generation operating system that will run on Apple Watch models going back to the Series 4.

How Much RAM Does Apple Watch Have?

Apple doesn’t advertise the amount of RAM the Apple Watch has, but exploration by third parties and hobbyists have discovered how much RAM each Apple Watch has. Here’s the full rundown:

Apple Watch Series 0 – 512 MB DRAM

Apple Watch Series 1 – 512 MB DRAM

Apple Watch Series 2 – 512 MB DRAM

Apple Watch Series 3 – 768 MB DRAM

Apple Watch Series 4 – 1 GB DRAM

Apple Watch Series 5 – 1 GB DRAM

Apple Watch Series 6 – 1 GB DRAM

Apple Watch Series 7 – 1 GB DRAM

Apple Watch SE – 1 GB DRAM

As you can see, the Apple Watch has only ever had three varying sizes of RAM: 512 MB, 768 MG, and 1 GB.

Is Apple Watch RAM Important?

RAM is as important in the Apple Watch as in any other device, like the iPad or iPhone. The RAM is what makes the watchOS operating system feel more snappy and leads to the faster launching of Apple Watch apps.

One interesting thing about the amount of RAM various Apple Watch models have is when you compare it to the system requirements for the upcoming watchOS 9 operating system. watchOS 9 requires the Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

Notice something about that? The Apple Watch Series 4 and later all have 1 GB of RAM. But the Apple Watch Series 3 only has 768 MB and the Apple Watch Series 2 and earlier have only 512 MB.

This suggests that watchOS 9 requires at least 1 GB of RAM in the Apple Watch to run smoothly. Of course, watchOS 9’s requirements could also be impacted by the design of earlier Apple Watches too. Apple Watches before the Series 4 had a much smaller, square display and it could be that Apple wants to move on from supporting such a small display.

While this is pure speculation at the moment, it’s possible the next version of the Apple Watch – the Series 8 – may get a RAM increase since the RAM has remained unchanged on the Apple Watch since the Series 4.

