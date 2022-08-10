Best Unlimited Data Plans

This is The Best iPad For Drawing – Here’s Why

By Michael Grothaus •  Updated: 08/10/22 •  4 min read
If you’re an artist, there’s no question what the best iPad for drawing is…

If you’re wondering what the best iPad for drawing is, look no further for your answer: it’s the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021). 

Now why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best for drawing, as opposed to the iPad Air or even the regular iPad comes down to a few main things: the first is the display technology. The second is the processing power.

Let’s look at each now to find out when the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for drawing…

Best iPad For Drawing: 12.9-inch iPad Pro Display

There’s a reason we say the12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for drawing instead of the 11-inch iPad Pro. That’s the larger display. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro gives you almost an extra two diagonal inches of screen real-estate than the 11-inch iPad Pro.

More iPad screen real estate means a larger canvas for your to work on. And yes, while it’s true that even smaller screened iPads can seem like they have large canvases because you can simply zoom in on any section of your drawing to have it displayed larger, nothing beats the largest physical canvas you can get.

But there are also other reasons than size why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for drawing. To understand why, we need to look at the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s display specs:

There are four specific specs that are important here – and are the reason the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is better than other iPads for drawing

Now let’s move on to why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s internal matters…

Best iPad For Drawing: 12.9-inch iPad Pro Processing Power

The other big reason why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for drawing is because of its processor. It features the crazy fast Apple M1 chipset. This is the same chipset found in Apple’s iMacs and some laptops. The M1 provides an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. 

In other words: its CPU can handle processor-intensive tasks that processes like drawing require.

Michael Grothaus

Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.
