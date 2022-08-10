This is The Best iPad For Drawing – Here’s Why

If you’re an artist, there’s no question what the best iPad for drawing is…

If you’re wondering what the best iPad for drawing is, look no further for your answer: it’s the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021).

Now why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best for drawing, as opposed to the iPad Air or even the regular iPad comes down to a few main things: the first is the display technology. The second is the processing power.

Let’s look at each now to find out when the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for drawing…

Save

Best iPad For Drawing: 12.9-inch iPad Pro Display

There’s a reason we say the12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for drawing instead of the 11-inch iPad Pro. That’s the larger display. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro gives you almost an extra two diagonal inches of screen real-estate than the 11-inch iPad Pro.

More iPad screen real estate means a larger canvas for your to work on. And yes, while it’s true that even smaller screened iPads can seem like they have large canvases because you can simply zoom in on any section of your drawing to have it displayed larger, nothing beats the largest physical canvas you can get.

But there are also other reasons than size why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for drawing. To understand why, we need to look at the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s display specs:

Liquid Retina XDR display

12.9-inch (diagonal) mini-LED backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

2D backlighting system with 2596 full‑array local dimming zones

2732-by-2048-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi)

ProMotion technology

Wide color display (P3)

True Tone display

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated display

Antireflective coating

1.8% reflectivity

SDR brightness: 600 nits max

XDR brightness: 1000 nits max full screen, 1600 nits peak (HDR content only)

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

There are four specific specs that are important here – and are the reason the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is better than other iPads for drawing

XDR brightness: 1000 nits max full screen, 1600 nits peak (HDR content only): The 12.9-inch iPad Pro display features extreme dynamic range (XDR) technology. XDR allows for the best brightness and contrast on any iPad screen ever. Your drawings will pop like never before, allowing you to see even the subtlest differences in color and shadow.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro display features extreme dynamic range (XDR) technology. XDR allows for the best brightness and contrast on any iPad screen ever. Your drawings will pop like never before, allowing you to see even the subtlest differences in color and shadow. 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio: the higher the contrast ratio in a display, the blacker blacks appear. With a one million to one contrast ratio, blacks look better on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s display than any other iPad display.

the higher the contrast ratio in a display, the blacker blacks appear. With a one million to one contrast ratio, blacks look better on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s display than any other iPad display. Mini-LED backlit Multi‑Touch display: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features 10,000 mini-LEDs. These mini-LEDs are the reason the 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen is so bright and also why that brightness is even spread across the display.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features 10,000 mini-LEDs. These mini-LEDs are the reason the 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen is so bright and also why that brightness is even spread across the display. ProMotion technology: the last major display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is called Pro-motion. This refers to the refresh rate (Hz) of the display. Most tablet display have a refresh rate of 60Hz, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with its Pro-motion display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. This faster refresh rate allows for more fluid motion. For example, when sketching with the Apple Pencil, you won’t see any lag between the Pencil’s tip and what appears on your canvas.

Now let’s move on to why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s internal matters…

Best iPad For Drawing: 12.9-inch iPad Pro Processing Power

The other big reason why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for drawing is because of its processor. It features the crazy fast Apple M1 chipset. This is the same chipset found in Apple’s iMacs and some laptops. The M1 provides an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

In other words: its CPU can handle processor-intensive tasks that processes like drawing require.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More