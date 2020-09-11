Looking to save some money on an iPad or iPad Pro? You’re in luck! Buying a brilliant refurbished iPad has never been easier – and you’ll save a fortune in the process!

The #1 Best Place To Buy Refurbished iPads

If you’re in the US, Gazelle is the #1 place to get refurbished iPads and iPad Pro tablets. Why? Simple: Gazelle has been in business for years and is an industry-trusted retailer with some of the best prices in the business. It also has WAY more selection than Apple’s official refurbished program, offering a wider selection of models and newer devices – like the iPad Pro and standard iPad models.

If you’re looking at getting an iPad or an iPad Pro, you could save around 40-50% by getting one via Gazelle. And the units look and work like new – no one will know it is used. You can get LTE models or WiFi-only models too, as well as network-locked models or 100% unlocked models. Whatever you’re looking for, Gazelle pretty much as you covered in this respect.

The Best Place To Buy Refurb iPads Gazelle – #1 For Refurbished iPads Prices Start From $300... For refurbished iPads, Gazelle is the #1 US specialist. It sells hundreds of refurbished iPad models – from the iPad Pro to the iPad mini and older iPad models like the iPad 4. All Gazelle iPads go through a 30-point check before resale and look and function as good as new. For this reason, it is our #1 recommendation for buying refurbished iPads. Save VIEW LATEST OFFERS Learn More Save

Why buy a refurbished iPad? The obvious reason, in my mind, is the price – they’re way cheaper than buying new. On top of this, the nature of tablets is distinctly different from phones – we use them completely differently. A tablet, like Apple’s iPad Pro, is built to last for the long haul. You buy it and then use it for years at a time. Unlike phones, tablets are designed for multiple-year usage cycles. The tech inside them doesn’t change too much.

An iPad Pro, even the original model, is still a great option for anyone that wants a larger screen to browse and consume media. Add in a keyboard and stylus, as you can with all iPad Pro models, and you’ve got yourself a veritable laptop substitute that is ideal for travel and use around the home. And the best thing of all is that these refurbished iPads look as good as new, but they’re 40-50% cheaper over at Gazelle.

I’ve bought multiple refurbished devices over the years, including iPhones and MacBooks, and I have never had a problem with any of them. In fact, I always recommend going this route to my friends and family. Why? Because you DO NOT have to pay top dollar for tech anymore. If you can get a perfectly functional iPad for 40% less, why wouldn’t you? Apple doesn’t need the money and there is literally no difference between a refurbished iPad Pro and one you’d buy in Best Buy – save for the price!

Refurbished iPads and iPad Pro Benefits

The market for refurbished phones and tablets is huge, but sadly far too few people know about it. It’s kind of a secret, something that isn’t too popular with tech companies, as they want you to buy NEW and OFTEN. But savvy shoppers can save a lot of money going the reconditioned route when it comes to smartphones and tablets.

But here’s the thing: iPads are designed to LAST. And that means if you buy one that’s a year old, you’ll save a fortune and not notice a difference in how it performs. Most people buy a tablet and use it for a few years; they’re not like phones – they actually last.

For this reason, buying a refurbished tablet is ALWAYS advisable if you’re looking to save some money with scrimping on quality. It’s a great consumer hack that I wish more people were aware of, as you can save a small fortune by going down this route versus buying one new from Apple.

Why You’d Buy A Refurbished iPad

To save cash – Prices are generally around 30/40% lower Let Somebody Else Take The Depreciation Hit You’re Not Bothered About The Device Being Brand New

If that sounds like you, it’s definitely time you took a look at the world of refurbished consumer electronics.

Why Gazelle is The Best Place To Buy Refurbished iPads

Pretty simple, really. Gazelle does it better than anybody else. Unlike eBay or Craig’s List, where you’re buying from a person, Gazelle is a business – and it operates accordingly.

All of Gazelle’s refurbished iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Samsung phones, are “certified” which basically means they’ve all been tested and vetted before being allowed for resale. The exact process is a 30-point quality inspection that ensures the phones work and look as good as new.

You can get unlocked and carrier-branded handsets and iPads via Gazelle too; so, if you want to stick with your carrier, simply get one that is already locked to that carrier’s network. Want it unlocked? No bother, there’s plenty of options for this too.

And if that wasn’t enough, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if your iPad or iPhone isn’t up to scratch, you simply send it back and get a refund. Simple, right?

How Much Do Refurbished iPads Cost?

The cost of a refurbished iPad depends on a couple of factors. You have things like the model and also the age, as well as the condition. The newer the model, the more expensive the iPad will be.

Similarly, refurbished iPad Pro models are more expensive than Apple’s lower-spec iPad models – like the iPad mini and iPad 4.

Whatever option you do go for, a refurbished iPad will always be around 40% cheaper than buying an iPad new. This means you can buy a higher spec model, like the iPad Pro, for around the same price as a new iPad Air.

Refurbished iPad Price Guide:

iPad – $200 to $300

iPad Air – $300 to $400

iPad Pro – $500 to $600

iPad mini – $129 to $200

In this sense, buying a refurbished iPad ensures that you get way more bang for your buck when it comes to specs and performance.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg; there are WAY too many offers and deals to collate in one place.

The best thing to do is go to Gazelle and have a look around yourself. This way you’ll find exactly what you’re after.

You Can Also Buy Refurbished MacBooks, Samsung Phones & iPhones

Gazelle also sells MacBooks, iPhones, and a selection of Samsung phones too, so don’t go thinking it’s limited to iPads.

Some of the MacBook deals are bloody good too; I saw one for $800, and this was for Apple’s $2000+ MacBook.

Do yourself a favor and have a gander around Gazelle’s site today.

