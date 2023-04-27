Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything You Need To Know [UPDATED]
Samsung’s next foldable is coming – here’s everything you need to know!
Samsung is gearing up to launch the next iteration of its Fold series of devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung is rumoured to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 earlier than the usual launch event in August.
Samsung’s foldables are currently in their fourth generation, and going to the next generation will be exciting with the company’s planned changes for Galaxy Z Fold 5. After years of refining the foldable formula, Samsung wants to change the basic formula with a new hinge design on the new phone, which could minimise the crease, eliminate the gap when folded, and more. Samsung will also bring a faster processor, better cameras and more with the new Fold phone. Here are the latest news and rumours about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and what to expect!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Release Date
Samsung usually launches its Fold devices at Samsung Unpacked event in August. But new reports suggest that Samsung might launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 earlier than usual, with the event likely scheduled for the last week of July, specifically between July 25 and July 27.
It is interesting to note that Google will launch its foldable Google Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023, which is scheduled for May 10.
Along with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung would also be launching Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and we could even see the successor to Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price
The prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have yet to leak, but we can expect the phone to be priced similarly to Galaxy Z Fold 4. So we can expect the phone to be priced at $1,799/£1,649/AU$2,499.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Design
Samsung is expected to finally make radical changes going from Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Galaxy Z Fold 5, but there aren’t much changes to be seen from the front of the device when folded. Leakster Ice Universe posted a comparison of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4; take a look:
Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with an external display of size 6.2 inches, the same as the previous three Folds, says Ice Universe.
But Samsung will use a different hinge design type compared to the previous Galaxy Z Fold models for this phone. Samsung Z Fold devices always had a gap when closed, owing to the hinge design that required that gap to be there. But we have seen many new foldables come to the market, such as Oppo Find N2, Honor Magic Vs and Tecno Phantom V Fold, all of which used a teardrop hinge that didn’t have a gap when closed.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will adopt a similar hinge design, eliminating the space between the display when folded and improving the crease situation. The teardrop design will let the display fold gently and form a teardrop shape, thus making lesser crease on display. Samsung display already has a patent for such a display design; take a look:
Korean publication Naver claims that it has seen a prototype of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge at CES 2023, and it has also posted a photo of the same; take a look:
Ice Universe has posted about the dimensions of Galaxy Z Fold 5, comparing it with Z Fold 4. Take a look:
It seems that Samsung has made the new phone a little smaller than its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 154.9mm x 129.9mm x 6.1mm in dimensions, weighing 254g. Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the smallest Fold series phone from Samsung yet.
Coming to the colours, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 would be coming in three colours: Blue, Black and Light Blue (not the final colour names), according to Ross Young.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications And Features
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 used Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. While Snapdragon is yet to announce a Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, we can expect the announcement of a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset before the release of Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Reports have claimed that Galaxy Z Fold 5 would use a Snapdragon for Galaxy chipset, which means a customised overclocked version of the Snapdragon flagship chipset. Samsung used such a customised version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 series; Samsung could do that again for Galaxy Z Fold 5. Whether the phone would be using Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 itself or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 remains to be seen. Interestingly, the phone was spotted in Geekbench recently running Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Ice Universe has posted about the charging speed of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The phone continues Samsung’s tradition of providing slow charging speeds, as the Z Fold 5 would come with just a 25W charger.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 used the same camera system as Galaxy S22+; we can expect Samsung to do the same with Galaxy Z Fold 5, with the phone having the same camera setup as Galaxy S23+. This would mean the phone could use the 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera, which is the same one from Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Twitter leakster @chunvn8888 has also posted about the same, that Z Fold 5 would be using the same camera hardware as that of Galaxy S23+.
Another Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar has mentioned the camera specs of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5; take a look:
Abhijith SAbhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.
Keep Reading
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Problems Bugs & Issues [You’ll Want To Know About]
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an expensive, high-end flagship phone designed to offer the best-in-class performance, but it isn’t without its issues…
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 – What To Expect? How To Watch?
Samsung is holding its biggest event of the year on February 1. Here's what you can expect from the event!