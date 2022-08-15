Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Camera Updates – Specs & More

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the best cameras of any Samsung Fold yet.
Wondering about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera? Read on!
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has officially been unveiled by Samsung and it’s the best Fold yet. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is packed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12 GB of RAM, a 4,400 mAh battery, and up to 1 TB of storage.
But there’s something else with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 that has gotten a big upgrade: its cameras. Here’s what you need to know about the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Front Camera: Specs
Here are the specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s front camera:
- 4 MP under display camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- F/1.8 aperture for the 4 MP under display camera
- F/2.2 aperture for the 10 MP cover camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rear Camera: Specs
Here are the specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s triple lens rear camera:
- 12 MP ultra wide camera
- 50 MP wide angle camera
- 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
- f/1.8 aperture on the 50 MP wide angle camera
- f/2.2 aperture on the 12 MP ultra wide camera
- f/2.4 aperture on the 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Zoom
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two zoom levels. The first is the optical zoom, which is a 3x. A 3x optical zoom isn’t bad for a smartphone camera but there are smartphones out there with better optical zooms.
But the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also boasts a 30x “Space Zoom.” While the marketing name for this is a bit cringy, users should love the 30x capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Front Camera Vs Cover Camera
One of the unique things about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is that it has two front cameras. Of course, most smartphones just have a single front camera. So why does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have two front cameras?
It comes down to the design of the phone. Samsung wants a front camera to be accessible to the user no matter how they are using the phone: folded closed or folded open. If there were only one front camera, depending on if your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was folded open or closed, you wouldn’t have a camera in the other folder position.
Thus the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two front cameras so one is always accessible no matter how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is folded.
The 10MP Cover Camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the one that faces the user when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is folded closed.
The 4MP Under Display Camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the one that faces the user when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is folded open like a book.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Video
Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also capable of recording videos, too. Here are the official video specs from Samsung:
- 8K video recording at 24 fps (4320 x 7680)
- 4K UHD video recording at 30 and 60 fps (3840 x 2160)
- 1080p FHD video recording at 30 and 60 fps (1920 x 1080)
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps (1280 x 720)
