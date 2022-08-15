Best Unlimited Data Plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Camera Updates – Specs & More

By Michael Grothaus •  Updated: 08/15/22 •  4 min read
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the best cameras of any Samsung Fold yet.

Wondering about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera? Read on!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has officially been unveiled by Samsung and it’s the best Fold yet. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is packed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12 GB of RAM, a 4,400 mAh battery, and up to 1 TB of storage.

But there’s something else with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 that has gotten a big upgrade: its cameras. Here’s what you need to know about the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Front Camera: Specs

Here are the specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s front camera:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rear Camera: Specs

Here are the specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s triple lens rear camera:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Zoom

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two zoom levels. The first is the optical zoom, which is a 3x. A 3x optical zoom isn’t bad for a smartphone camera but there are smartphones out there with better optical zooms.

But the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also boasts a 30x “Space Zoom.” While the marketing name for this is a bit cringy, users should love the 30x capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Front Camera Vs Cover Camera

One of the unique things about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is that it has two front cameras. Of course, most smartphones just have a single front camera. So why does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have two front cameras?

It comes down to the design of the phone. Samsung wants a front camera to be accessible to the user no matter how they are using the phone: folded closed or folded open. If there were only one front camera, depending on if your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was folded open or closed, you wouldn’t have a camera in the other folder position.

Thus the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two front cameras so one is always accessible no matter how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is folded.

The 10MP Cover Camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the one that faces the user when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is folded closed.

The 4MP Under Display Camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the one that faces the user when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is folded open like a book.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Video

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also capable of recording videos, too. Here are the official video specs from Samsung:

Michael Grothaus

Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.
